WWE WrestleMania 39 is beginning to take shape, with eight matches currently announced for the show.

While Triple H may have book much of the card months in advance, not everything he originally planned has materialised.

As such, after being originally posted by WrestleTalk, we take you through the 11 WrestleMania 39 that Triple H was forced into cancelling.

What WrestleMania 39 matches has Triple H had to cancel?

Let's start with Brock Lesnar...

'The Beast' will be facing Omos at WrestleMania, but at some stage, WWE planned for him to face Gunther, Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt in singles matches, all of which won't be happening.

WWE also pitched a match between Brock and Stone Cold Steve Austin per Fightful, which the WWE Hall of Famer turned down, but that wasn't the only proposal Triple H sent his way...

As well as a match with Brock, WWE offered Austin the opportunity to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, with just like the Lesnar match, Stone Cold turning that down.

Roman will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, but WWE originally wanted him to face either the aforementioned Austin, or even The Rock, as was heavily rumoured for months.

However, The Rock said no, believing he wouldn't have been able to get into good enough shape for the show in April according to the Wrestling Observer, which forced Triple H into changing his plans and going in another direction.

What else did Triple H have to cancel for WrestleMania 39?

As noted, the plan is for WrestleMania is for Cody to face Roman in the show's main event, but should The Rock been able to show up, WWE has other ideas in store for Rhodes.

WWE would have ended up separating the World Championship, according to the Wrestling Observer, with either Cody or Drew McIntyre facing Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship, which won't end up happening.

Along with that, Logan Paul and John Cena, according to Fightful, was on the cards for WrestleMania 39 as of November 2022, but WWE ended up shifting its plans, going with Cena v Austin Theory and Logan v Rollins instead.

As for the women, we'll end up seeing Rhea Ripley v Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair v Asuka, but according to Fightful, Ripley v Ronda Rousey and Flair v Belair were once planned for the show.

Beyond that, Rousey was actually originally set for a match with Becky Lynch, as was originally supposed to happen in April 2019, but Triple H ended up scrapping it when he became Chief Content Officer.

So, for simplicity, below is a complete list of the 11 matches that, for whatever reason, Triple H has had to cancel after once being on the card for WrestleMania 39...

Brock Lesnar v Gunther

Brock Lesnar v Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar v Bray Wyatt

Brock Lesnar v Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin v Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns v The Rock

Cody Rhodes/Drew McIntyre v Seth Rollins

Logan Paul v John Cena

Becky Lynch v Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey v Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair v Bianca Belair

