The 2024 WWE Draft will take place over the next week, with the biggest stars in wrestling committing to either SmackDown or Raw for the foreseeable future. The first night will be SmackDown’s draft, taking place this Friday on the 26th of April. It will be broadcast on SmackDown live for fans to see.

How the 2024 WWE Draft Will Work

The Blue Brand draft will have four rounds, with 16 total picks throughout the evening. Then, just a few days later, the Raw draft will take place on Monday the 29th of April. Raw’s draft will have six rounds, with 24 picks in total. There are also NXT Superstars available to be selected in both draft pools.

In both of the drafts, the champions from each brand are protected. For Raw, this means Damian Priest, Becky Lynch, Awesome Truth, and Sami Zayn will be staying on the brand for the coming year. Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Theory/Waller, and Logan Paul, therefore, will be remaining on SmackDown.

The fan reaction to the champions remaining on their existing brands has been mixed, especially with Rhodes being committed to SmackDown. Not included in this list of champions, however, are the women’s tag team champions, who are eligible for the draft this year. This probably comes in the wake of last year’s draft, where fans were wondering if there would be any tag team title matches on SmackDown.

This concern came from Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan all being drafted to Raw in 2023. This quartet comprised both the men’s and women’s tag team champions, leaving no established champion on SmackDown.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Roman Reigns IS available to be drafted in the 2024 WWE Draft.

Early Speculation on 2024 WWE Draft Movers

With the announcement of the draft pools, there has been speculation from fans about the movers and stayers of the draft in 2024. The main conjecture concerns Solo Sikoa, as fans are calling for him to move to SmackDown in order to have a feud with Cody Rhodes. If anything, fans are more concerned that Rhodes will not have a high level of competition on SmackDown, as the depth of talent on Raw seems to be higher.

Drew McIntyre and Gunther were both removed from official Raw branding earlier this week, adding fuel to the rumour mill that they may be changing allegiance to SmackDown this year. McIntyre was replaced by Damian Priest, while Sami Zayn replaced Gunther. Both of these replacements are already committed to Raw as part of the decision for champions to stay on their respective brands.

It is unclear how the draft will impact Superstars on the injured list, with the likes of Seth Rollins having unknown return dates. Jimmy Uso was not included in the draft pools as he is out with an undisclosed injury, only adding to the hearsay about injuries impacting the draft.

The drafts are set to shake up the line-ups across the wrestling world, and usher in new possibilities for nail-biting matches later this year.