Key Takeaways Bronson Reed, Jimmy Uso, and Tonga Loa suffered major injuries during the brutal WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Reed broke his foot, Uso broke his toe, and Tonga Loa tore his bicep in the match.

This is a tough break for Bronson Reed, who was gaining momentum over the last few months.

Just by its name, it's safe to say that WarGames is one of the most dangerous matches in the WWE . The structure all the more gives a good indication of just how much brutality that match can bring to whoever braves the double-caged ring. Unfortunately, three WWE superstars reportedly suffered major injuries during the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series last Saturday, November 30th. The WWE officially announced on the broadcast that Bronson Reed, Jimmy Uso, and Tonga Loa are all out indefinitely with a variety of injuries following WarGames.

Reed reportedly sustained a broken foot after he crashed and burned on a table while attempting to end Roman Reigns with a massive Tsunami dive from the top of the cage. Reed went through the table after CM Punk saved Reigns from utter destruction from the 330-pound monster. Unfortunately, his ankle landed in a nasty way and apparently broke his foot in the process. The Auszilla is reportedly out indefinitely and will have surgery next week.

Similarly, Jimmy Uso's high risk maneuver also resulted in injury. He suffered a broken toe after he jumped from the top of the cage and laid out Jacob Fatu, who was lying on a table, with an Uso Splash. Uso's foot landed in an awkward way and is also reportedly now out indefinitely. Finally, The New Bloodline will be down one man for the foreseeable future as Tonga Loa reportedly sustained a torn bicep during the brutal match. The WWE showed that the injury was caused by CM Punk, who brutally attacked his arm with a toolbox.

The Brutality of WarGames

Bronson Reed, Jimmy Uso, and Tonga Loa felt all of it

Close

This is an unfortunate series of events after what was a terrific main event match last Saturday at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C. Particularly, this is a tough break for someone like Bronson Reed, who is starting to gain momentum over the past couple of months. The Aussie has been on a tear as of late after he attacked Seth Rollins and gave The Visionary six Tsunamis during an episode of WWE Raw in early August.

Since then, he has been portrayed as an unstoppable monster and has been given a bigger spotlight on the show for his feud with Seth. Hopefully, he is able to make a full recovery and continue his rise. Still, Reed is as tough as they come.

Jimmy Uso, meanwhile, just came back from a lengthy absence. He was out of action shortly after WrestleMania 40 and returned just this October at WWE Bad Blood. Now, he will be out for an indefinite period of time. As for Tonga Loa, The New Bloodline will have to go with three superstars for the time being.