Summary WrestleMania 41 is less than two weeks away.

The order of matches is a highly-discussed topic that intrigues the WWE Universe.

The WWE has started to reveal what matches will take place on what night.

With the finale of the Road to WrestleMania less than two weeks away, the WWE Universe is starting to get excited at the two-night spectacle that awaits them in Las Vegas. Pencilled in for April 19 and 20, the 41st edition of the Showcase of Immortals is already proving to be one of WWE's most highly-anticipated events. With legends such as John Cena and CM Punk set to walk down the ramp in the Allegiant Stadium, it is a weekend in which legacies will be cemented and stars will be born.

With ten matches announced as of this point, a report has revealed that the WWE Universe can expect five more matches for WrestleMania. A card that features four World Title matches and numerous seismic non-title bouts, one of the more curious aspects of WrestleMania that fans anticipate is the order in which matches will take place. With Saturday and Sunday hosting the event, the WWE will have to spread the matches across both nights evenly. With the event creeping up on the WWE Universe, the WWE has started to reveal which matches will take place on what night.

Night Order for WrestleMania 41

The WWE is slowly unveiling the highly-anticipated news

A report from WrestleVotes revealed to the WWE Universe what matches will take place on what night. However, the card is always subject to change. A topic that allows fans to mentally prepare for the night ahead, and discuss which night looks better on paper, the company has gone about revealing the nights of certain matches in a unique manner.