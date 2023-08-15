Highlights Sheamus and Daniel Bryan upset members of the WWE roster with their impressive match in 2011

The bout was described as being "crazy physical", impressing those in attendance

However, some top WWE Superstars weren't best pleased, and felt they'd been put in a tough position to try and top the match

Due to a match they had in 2011, Sheamus and Daniel Bryan had upset certain members of the WWE roster.

Today, both Sheamus and Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson is AEW) are two of the top stars in wrestling.

The pair are both known for their abilities to captivate audiences on the mic and put on high-quality match-ups.

News on Bryan Danielson & Sheamus

The Irishman finds himself as the lead man of ‘The Brawling Brutes’ and is one of the most veteran members of the WWE roster.

Sheamus has amassed four world title reigns alongside a Royal Rumble triumph, and was also crowned King Of The Ring in 2012/

Danielson, on the other hand, is regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world, stealing the show each week on Dynamite.

Though, it’s fair to say that it wasn’t always plain sailing for the pair, as the late 2000s turned into the early 2010s, both Sheamus and Bryan struggled to ascend into superstardom in WWE.

So, when they were picked to wrestle each other at WrestleMania 27, the pair chose to give it their all.

Usually, prior to having a featured match at a Premium Live Event, WWE have their performers run their scheduled matches at live events to allow them to get used to working with one another.

Though, as recalled by Sheamus in an interview with Metro, fellow members of the roster were unhappy with the practice match between he and Bryan since they deemed it too good to be able to follow.

“I remember one time we had a live event just before ‘Mania in Atlanta, this is before we found out we got bumped to that pre-show at WrestleMania 27. So I’m having this crazy physical match with D-Bry – me and him, just the chemistry we had and the different styles, the technical high flyer against the big brawler. So you had guys going out afterwards – I’m not gonna tell you who they were, but top guys – and they’re pissed off with us because they had to follow that. They’re going out doing this tippy-tappy sh*t and we’re in there kicking the crap out of each other, marks all over us.”

As mentioned, Sheamus’ match with the leader of the ‘Yes Movement’ was set back to the pre-show of the 2011 ‘Mania card. It ended up being a Lumberjack match as the two squared off for the United States Championship, however, the match ended in a no contest.

Interestingly, that wouldn’t be the only team that the Irishman and The American Dragon would do battle on The Grandest Stage of Them All, as they were given the opening spot on the following year’s ‘Mania.

It was here that Sheamus infamously defeated his opponent in 18 seconds, in a match which is largely credited with being the catalyst which led Bryan into being the wildly popular star who rode a wave of momentum into the main event of WrestleMania 30, claiming the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.