A current WWE title holder wasn’t happy about Triple H not included in this year’s MITB ladder match.

Kevin Owens is one of WWE’s move valuable assets. Coming into the company in August 2014, it only took a year for The Prizefighter to dominate his way through NXT.

Amassing 143 as the developmental brand’s top champion, Owens appeared on Raw with the gold less than 12 months after signing with WWE.

When did Kevin Owens join WWE?

Many fans have vivid memories of the star confronting John Cena in 2015. Answering the 16-time world champion’s now infamous United States Title open challenge, Owens stormed to the ring and belittled Cena, choosing to not take the opportunity. Instead, he opted to fight the legend on his terms and stepped on Cena’s championship as a sign of disrespect.

Owens’ rise in WWE has been nothing short of remarkable, amassing two stints with Intercontinental gold, three with the United States title and one with the Universal. However, one constant throughout his entire career trajectory has been his dynamic with Sami Zayn.

Whether it be as friends or bitter enemies, their careers have always revolves around each other. The precedent was set on the day Owens arrived in WWE, turning on Zayn immediately after he had won the NXT Title. But, outside Vince McMahon’s company, the two had become famous for their Ring of Honor ladder wars.

Did Kevin Owens wrestle at Money in the Bank?

Even in throughout his eight years in WWE, Owens and Zayn have stolen the show throughout multiple ladder matches, including a memorable outing at WrestleMania 32 and various Money in the Bank matches over the years.

Today, the pair find themselves as WWE’s Undisputed Tag Team Champions, having defeated The Usos in the culmination of an emotional storyline during this year’s ‘Mania. So, the duo were tied up over Money in the Bank weekend defending their titles against Pretty Deadly on SmackDown.

Despite this, Owens told Mark Andrews on his BBC podcast that he wa disappointed at not being included in the briefcase ladder match this year. He emphasised how much he loves the match type, believing that he thrives in the environment.

“I’m actually a little annoyed I’m not in it this year. I love ladders. Yeah, I love ladder matches. I think I thrive in them. So to not get to do it kind of sucks.”

What are WWE's plans for Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens?

As mentioned, Owens and Zayn remain the tag champions of both brands, fending off challenges from Imperium and The Usos during their reign.

Reports state that the pair, if all goes to plan, will share the ring with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, collectively known as #DIY, when they reunite this summer.

Beyond that, Triple H's plans for the pair aren't known, but Owens, who has been described as 'electric', will be hoping that 'The Game' will have big plans for him over the coming months.