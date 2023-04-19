Triple H let Goldberg's WWE contract expire, but 'anything is possible' for the Hall of Famer now.

In an explosive new interview, Goldberg spoke about his plans for retirement, and a broken promise from WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon.

During the interview, the former Universal Champion also hinted that his wrestling career isn't over, noting that his options are now endless.

Did Goldberg leave WWE?

Back in March it was reported by Fightful that Goldberg's contract with WWE had expired, with Chief Content Officer Triple H opting not to offer the legend a new one.

The WCW icon became a free agent in January 2023, but news that he was done with WWE and could work elsewhere only broke a few months later in March.

The revelation opens up the door for Goldberg to work elsewhere, potentially even AEW, given that Tony Khan tried to bring him into the company in 2019 during its debut year.

Is Goldberg retiring from wrestling?

Now that he's out of WWE, some fans have speculated that Goldberg might just finish up with professional wrestling altogether, ending his decorated career.

However, the 56-year-old spoke to 93.7 The Ticket recently, where he noted that "anything is possible" with regards to his future in wrestling, and that means continuing on with his career.

If I go on a world tour and promote it myself, that's a possibility. I believe my character deserves a proper send-off. Until that happens man, I don't believe I'm hanging them up. Anything and everything is an option. I'm very much leaning towards promoting it myself and doing a four-city world tour.

Goldberg seems determined to have a proper retirement match, not wanting his final outing to be his loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022.The former World Heavyweight Champion looks like he's considering promoting his own retirement tour, wrestling in various different cities, but did explain that nothing is off the table for him right now.This comes as Tony Khan, AEW's President, recently hinted that he'd be interested in signing Goldberg, something that had been reported previously, so perhaps there's scope for him to work at least one match for WWE's competition.You can also read more from Goldberg's bombshell interview by clicking here, where he speaks about a broken promise from Vince McMahon about an official retirement match.