The Attitude Era for many wrestling fans was the pinnacle of wrestling, and for good reason. The era is responsible for some of the greatest moments in wrestling history. The Rock and Stone Cold rivalry, the rise of the Vince McMahon character, D-Generation X's escapades and shenanigans, and Mankind's surprise shock title win on Raw, are all part of why the World Wrestling Federation turned the tide in the Monday Night Wars, leading to WWE eventually buying out WCW, cementing them as the dominant player in the world of sports entertainment. The Attitude Era, while influential, was a product of its time - a vast majority of pop culture in the late '90s gave birth to a punk, anti-establishment, element - and wrestling was no different. This means that certain elements of the era are outdated, so much so that it is a wonder how it ever got past the writing room.

Of course, at the time, the Attitude Era's storylines may have been seen as normal and fairly innocuous, and most of all entertaining. Almost three decades on, one can argue that this is no longer the case, due to the rise of social media and a shift in culture, making it easier to hold corporations accountable. The Attitude has the highest of highs but also the lowest of lows.

10 Triple H Drugging & Marrying Stephanie McMahon

Triple H is no stranger to pushing the boundaries for the goal of engaging television - that was of course Degeneration X,'s whole Modus operandi, But it is probably a three-way storyline with Test, Triple H, and Stephanie that is probably the most controversial and problematic.

​​​​Test and Stephanie's wedding went as well as you would think any wrestling wedding could go. Triple H Gate crashed a wedding and dropped the bombshell that he had drugged and married Stephanie at a drive-through in Las Vegas and seemingly implied at the time without her consent. Also telling Vince not "if" they consummated the marriage, but "how many times". This storyline today would go down as well as a lead balloon, especially in the wake of the "Me Too" movement.

9 The Godfather Gimmick

One of the greatest positive changes in the 30 years since the Attitude Era is the role and perception of women in WWE. More women now than ever before are legitimate top draws, putting on classic matches, and main eventing shows regularly, and that was something inconceivable when you were a young kid watching a literal pimp walk down to the ring with his ladies of the night.

Charles Wright's most successful run was as "The Godfather", a pimp who would come to the ring surrounded by a cavalcade of adult females, - usually up-and-coming talent - calling them "hoes" and would "offer them" to his opponent to win the match. It leaves a bad taste in fans' mouths. Thankfully, times have changed.

8 Shawn Stasiak As "Meat"

Shawn Stasiak has enjoyed an interesting and varied career, having two runs in WWE, first in the late '90s and again in the early 2000s. In his first stint at the company, Shawn endured an ill-fated short run as "Meat". A simple and thankfully forgettable character.

Meat was effectively portrayed as s sex slave for the Pretty Mean Sisters, (a stable consisting of Terri Runnels, Ryan Shamrock, and Jacqueline). He was often relegated to the role of jobber, owing to being tired all the time pleasuring the Pretty Mean Sisters. The gimmick of course didn't last long and Shawn would return to WWE again thanks to the Invasion angle.

7 ​​​​Mark Henry (Sexual Chocolate)

Mark Henry's career with WWE can succinctly be described as wrestling's equivalent to Jackal and Hyde. It is quite astonishing and a testament to the talent of Mark Henry, who enjoyed a fantastic run later in his career, inducting people into his hall of pain, which saw him clinch the World Heavyweight Title in 2011.

That is because his sexual chocolate was let's just say... complicated. Sexual Chocolate famously sought the advances of Chyna, who initially spurred his advances, and relented after Mark introduced his friend Sammy. Sammy, unbeknownst to Sexual Chocolate, turned out to be a transsexual, and when he found out, he threw up... a response that would undoubtedly cause a lot of people to become upset in today's cultural climate.

6 The "Crucifixion" of Stone Cold Steve Austin

The character of The Undertaker has always tapped into the soap opera fantasy element of wrestling - he is after all supposed to be an actual dead man. This gimmick is pushed to its limits, sometimes going too far as his run as the leader of The Ministry of Darkness.

Every week, The Ministry would torment and often kidnap its advisories. However, probably the most controversial plot of The Ministry was the Crucifixion of Stone Cold live on Raw. This was quite an outrageous and shocking display involving The Bionic Redneck. Obviously, the religious connotations are plain to see and understandably WWE was inundated with complaints.​​​​​

5 Val Venis's Dismemberment

Val Venis would not get approved today given the point of his gimmick being a porn star, and the fact Venis rhymes with... However, he almost lost his namesake on one episode of Raw in a quite horrifying and bizarre angle.

In a feud with Kaientai, Venis was found fornicating with the leader's young wife. Of course, her husband Yamaguchi-San and the rest of Kaientai didn't take too kindly to this and sought the only rational solution: to cut off little Venus. Kaientai kidnapped (a running theme) Val and attempted to chop Val's member with a sword. Luckily, it was saved by "a little shrinkage". This segment is memorable for Yamaguchi-San saying to Val, "I choppy choppy your pee pee!" The feud quickly ended with Val Venis beating Kaientai soon after.

4 Trish Stratus "Woof, Woof" Promo - Bark Like A Dog

If you ask any wrestling fan what promo has aged like milk the most due to its absolute crudeness, there's a good chance it would be the Vince McMahon, Trish Stratus segment.

On the March 5, 2001, episode of Raw, Trish was forced to apologize to Vince after discrediting the company. The segment quickly derailed into "make this stop territory" with Trish being moved to her hands and knees and barking like a dog around the ring. To add insult to injury, the angle was brought back into the limelight with Becky Lynch referring to it. Kudos to Trish for being a good sport about it...it certainly was a "treat" for the fans.

3 Mae Young Gives Birth To A Hand

Mark Henry's Sexual Chocolate persona makes his second entry on this list and with good reason. It single-handily scarred a whole generation of young viewers who could not look at a 75-year-old woman in the same way again.

Mae Young ended up pregnant via Mark Henry's "black magic". If the egregious age gap wasn't enough, why not throw in potentially racist connotations for good measure? For no logical reason, Mae gave birth to a rubber hand, further solidifying this whole segment as a terrible fever dream.

2 ​​​Big Boss Man Cooks Al Snow's Dog

The Hardcore Championship in the Attitude Era certainly was a big component as to why the WWE was must-watch television, delivering some of the most outlandish and shocking matches to date. So naturally, the angles and promos had to have that same tone and edge - enter Big Boss murdering and cooking Al Snow's dog, Pepper on a September episode of Smackdown in 1999.

It is not hard to see how WWE would land in hot water today, animal cruelty and consumption are a big no-no in Western society, and quite rightly so. Boss Man tricked Snow into eating his beloved Chihuahua, a segment that wouldn't fly in today's WWE.

1 Perry Saturn's Concussion Gimmick

The discourse around concussions and the long-term damage that they can course has increased over the past decade. WWE themselves have taken great steps helping to minimize risk and protect their talent.

That is why their treatment of Perry Saturn in the Altitude Era is all the more heartbreaking to watch. After getting a few too many blows to the head (in kayfabe), Saturn's character suddenly had a shift in personality, appearing all dazed and confused. In the storyline, Saturn would say routinely nonsensical statements designed for comedic levity. This storyline would more than likely not be approved today, considering the increasingly politically-correct nature of pro wrestling and Western culture. After his career in pro wrestling ended, Perry set up a GoFundMe page for concussions.