Highlights Al Snow has maintained an amazing physique even at the age of 60, thanks to his dedication to a strong man workout and a training style inspired by old-time wrestlers.

Snow had a successful career in wrestling, winning the Hardcore Championship six times and being known for his "head" gimmick. He also developed a close friendship with Owen Hart.

After being released from WWE in 2008, Snow continued his wrestling career with Impact Wrestling and the independent circuit. He also became the majority owner of Ohio Valley Wrestling and has been training the next generation of wrestlers.

Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) was seen as one of the more hardcore promotions during its tenure, with the majority of its roster looking like the pinnacle of the male physique.

Fighters such as Rhino, Taz, and Eddie Guerrero would show off their physiques to millions around the world each week. Al Snow was another Superstar who was part of this group of the strongest men in wrestling, and you may be surprised to hear that he has kept his amazing physique to this day, nearly 30 years since he made his ECW debut.

A tweet was posted yesterday evening by the account Wrestling News, and it shows the shape Al Snow is in right now, aged 60. It's safe to say he is looking absolutely jacked, despite his advancing years, and you'd imagine he could still do a job in the ring today if ever called upon.

Snow regularly uploads his workouts online which look like it would be tough for some wrestlers today never mind a 60-year-old man, but if that's what it takes to get into the shape he's in, then plenty of people would surely be interested in doing it.

Image: Al Snow's physique, aged 60

What has Al Snow said about his training and physique?

In an interview with Hannibal TV, Snow said: “The biggest thing I changed was the way I trained.

“Several years ago, I started doing a strong man workout, it's a different way to train, it's very functional lots of compound movements and things and I really enjoyed it.

“I started researching old-time wrestlers like Frank Gotch and George Hackenschmidt, and I was amazed about how developed and how well-built they are.

“They didn't know what calories were, they didn't know protein, anything like that as far as a diet is concerned.

“I thought I was going to see what they do, and I want to train like they do. And a lot of what they do is functional or compound movements, I just started doing that, and it made a huge difference.”

Al Snow's career in wrestling

Snow is regarded as one of the kings of wrestling, being a prominent face in the industry since the 1980s.

Al Snow developed the beloved "head" gimmick that later transitioned to his second run in WWE when he later re-joined with the company in 1998.

Snow won the Hardcore Championship six times and was heavily involved in the division during its time. Obviously nowadays such division couldn't exist, but back in the Attitude Era it was one of the more exciting parts of regular TV programming. The title could change hands at any time, anywhere, and it led to some brilliant segments for fans to enjoy.

During his time at the company, he would become good friends with the late Owen Hart. Snow has told many stories he shared with Hart in the past with one recalling the time Hart pranked a limousine driver.

Snow said: “They were picked up in the limo, and immediately Owen rolled down the window, and kind of looked at Jeff [Jarrett] and grinned, and stuck his arm out the window. And as the guy, the driver, started to pull off, Owen started thumping the side of the car with his hand. And as the car sped up, he started thumping it faster. The limo driver pulled over, jumped out, and started checking the tyres back by Owen and Jeff Jarrett, who was sitting in the back seat. And Owen just sat there and didn’t say anything.

“He must have had that guy get out of the car probably eight to 10 times. And had Jeff Jarrett just in tears, laughing. The [driver] was apologising, he kept explaining that he thought there was something wrong with the tyre. Owen just acted dumb, and was like ‘Oh, I can hear it back here. Every time you take off, we can start to hear it.'

“Then it got to where he would not do it, it would go for a while, and then he would roll his window down again and stick his hand out and start doing it again and get the guy to pull over.”

Al Snow's release from WWE

In February 2008, WWE released Al Snow from the company (for a second time) and has since never returned full time.

However, he wasted no time resuming his wrestling career when he signed with Impact Wrestling later that same year, staying with the company for nearly a decade. Snow also wrestled in the independent scene as he still performed in the ring despite being in his late 50s.

Since leaving ECW/WWF, Snow has been on a journey training other wrestlers. He purchased Louisville-based Ohio Valley Wrestling early on in 2018, and has been training the next generation of wrestling Superstars in a hope that a few of them make it to some of the world’s biggest promotions. Up until 2021, Snow was the majority owner of OVW before he told his stake in the promotion.

In an interview with Rick Ucchino, Snow said: “Professional wrestling has no real standards as in regard to training, which is absurd to me. To the point to where I even approached the Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Louisiana, and Kentucky athletic commissions, that govern wrestling and boxing, about instituting said standards. I was of course met with a resounding no.

“We have a two-year programme where we teach young men and women, not just the in ring skills, but also the backstage skills of production, television writing, creative writing, social media management, financial management, live event management, camera operation, lighting, sound... you name it."

Snow has turned OVW into a school that offers pupils a chance to learn the art of wrestling, but also provides them skills for life outside the ring.

Snow has been on the independent circuit over the last couple of years, fighting on promotions such as OVW. He has more notably been fighting for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and Impact Wrestling between 2008 and 2017.

Snow has also entered the world of podcasting, starting and hosting on Vince Russo's Channel Attitude.

If you grew up watching WWE in the late 90s, you will certainly remember Al Snow, and it's absolutely great to see him looking so healthy!

After all... WHAT DOES EVERYBODY WANT?! WHAT DOES EVERYBODY NEED?!