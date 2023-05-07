WWE's first pay-per-view event after WrestleMania 39 got underway with Raw women's champion Bianca Belair successfully defending her title against Iyo Sky in a high quality clash which set fans up for a top night of action live from Puerto Rico.

Many backed Bianca Belair to retain her title, making history in the process, but not many were ready for the level of performance they saw from the champion. Iyo Sky throughout targeted a 'damaged left arm' of the champion, although she worked around it perfectly.

During the clash, Bianca Belair press-slammed her opponent, although it was much more impressive than it sounds. She performed it with just one hand, displaying her incredible strength to her adoring fans.

Bianca Belair defeats Iyo Sky

The challenger certainly had her chance to get the victory, although her outside aid from Damage Control appeared to work against her, setting an interesting storyline up with that trio moving forward. It'll certainly be intriguing to see how their booking progresses with so many options.

However, the spot mentioned previously will dominate the match and is arguably the biggest talking point from the first half of the evening, it really was just that incredible from Bianca Belair who showed once again why she is a worthy champion.

Most would struggle to perform such a spot with both hands in the first place, let alone being forced into it with a damaged arm. You can take a look at the video below for yourself. It's evident the strain Bianca Belair is under trying to perform the move, which she does expertly.

Video: Bianca Belair's one-armed press slam at WWE Backlash

There's no way you can undersell the impressive nature of that spot, which is rightly going viral on social media and bound to create plenty of headlines in the process.

Elsewhere during the event, the defending champions had a great time, with both Austin Theory and Rhea Ripley defending their titles shortly after Biance Belair's triumph. There's no doubting that the fans in Puerto Rico were treated to a top night of action, although the home favourite left defeated.

There's still two main events to look forward to as well, so the action is only going to get better from here, despite already being at a stupidly high quality. Bad Bunny is set to take on Damian Priest in a San Juan street fight, something that is surely not to be missed!