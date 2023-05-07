WWE Backlash has been an incredible night, just like everyone had expected, however, the first half of the main event certainly stole the show with the return of one of the biggest names the industry had just over a decafe ago. Carlito, the apple munching icon is back!

He made his appearance during the San Juan Street Fight between Damian Priest and music artist Bad Bunny. It was a match that literally had everything, including legendary figures coming out of the woodwork as LWO came to Bad Bunny's rescue after the Judgment Day tried to help Damian Priest.

With the likes of Rey Mysterio making their way to the ring, it's no surprise to see Bad Bunny emerge victorious, but his win in the first half of the main event was overshadowed by Carlito making his return to the company in a move no one was expecting.

Carlito returns to WWE

It was a moment that was incredibly special anyway, but the fact it was kept under wraps as well as it was just added to it even more, with his iconic apple making an appearance the icing on top of the already delicious cake.

Understandably, given the sheer shock of the moment, the pop he received was exceptional, and arguably the best of the night. It was on a par with Zelina Vega's support from her home crowd as she took a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship, although she was unsucessful.

Her failure to clinch a title was long gone for those in attendance as they got to see Carlito's shock return to WWE action, just take a look at the pop he received below as he makes his way back to the ring. Start watching for the pop but stay for the apple being brought out!

Video: Carlito returns to WWE and received a huge pop

That was everything we expected and more. In the age of social media nd leaks, the fact that Carlito's return was kept away from fans until the moment he actually made his appearance, with absolute chaos ensuing when he made his way to the ring.

The action wasn't done there though for the fans in Puerto Rico, with Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn taking on Solo Sikoa and The Usos in the other half of the main event straight after.

It'll be interesting to see what the WWE has planned for Carlito moving forward. Let's hope that this return was more than just a one-off.