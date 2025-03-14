Summary Backlash will be the first PLE on Netflix post-WrestleMania.

Following on from France's Backlash success, a new location will have to live up to the lofty expectations that Paris produced.

All the current information on the May PLE, including start time and how to watch.

With WWE currently on the Road to WrestleMania, the Showcase of the Immortals will see the company tick off the most important PLE of the year. A show deserving of all the attention it gets, for the WWE, it marks just another PLE, with the company having to focus on what's next. With the first-ever two-night SummerSlam awaiting the company in August, another PLE has been added to the WWE's schedule.

An event that received rave reviews in 2024, the company has announced that Backlash will take place in May, making it the first PLE to air on Netflix following WrestleMania. Set to remain in America this time around, following a memorable escapade to France the previous year, fans of the French atmosphere will be glad to hear the country has already received a Clash in Paris PLE for later in the year. Ahead of WWE's first post-WrestleMania PLE, a show that will pave the way for the rest of the year, this is all the information known about the event.

The show will mark the hometown return of a WWE Legend

Taking to X to post the Backlash PLE announcement, it was the words of Randy Orton that informed the WWE Universe of the news. As the Viper discussed the event, it became clear why he was the face of the announcement, as the future Hall of Famer revealed the show would be emanating from his home city of St. Louis. Further divulging that he would be appearing on the PLE, the Viper also revealed that John Cena would be making his face seen, the first Backlash appearance for the Champ since 2009.

With St. Louis set to host the event, it was also revealed that the PLE would take place on May 10. A date that will mean there are just three weeks between WrestleMania night two and this PLE, the WWE Universe can expect to feel the fallout from the Grandest Stage of them All on this show.

Event Location Arena Date WWE Backlash 2025 St. Louis, Missouri Enterprise Center May 10, 2025

WWE Backlash Start Time

A standard PLE time awaits the WWE Universe

The first PLE following on from April's two-night WrestleMania, the WWE Universe will have adapted to the late nights with just three weeks separating the events. Emanating from St. Louis, the PLE will operate around the usual American wrestling timings. Having been blessed with a Road to WrestleMania tour that will allow for healthy evening viewing, this PLE will humble European WWE fans who will once again be up at midnight to enjoy a PLE.

Country Start Time Time Zone United States 7pm ET 4pm PT England 12am GMT Canada 7pm ET Australia 8:30am ACT

WWE Backlash Ticket Information

General sale is not underway, but other tickets are available

An event with Orton and Cena already announced St. Louis natives will want to be in attendance for the homecoming of the Viper. With huge WrestleMania ramifications expected for this PLE, despite no matches being known, the event will be another must-watch show.

Although general admission tickets aren't on sale yet, the WWE has announced that a presale for tickets will occur on March 19 and 20, with the full sale happening on March 21 on Ticketmaster. For fans wanting to experience Backlash more lavishly, numerous OnLocation packages are on offer.

Ticket Benefits Price Link Silver Upper Level Seating, SmackDown Watch Party, WWE Lanyard, Priority Pass Entrance. $600 p/p OnLocation Gold Lower Level Seating, All-Inclusive Hospitality with Superstar Appearances, SmackDown Watch Party, WWE Lanyard, Priority Pass Entrance. $1,250 p/p OnLocation Champion Premium Ringside Seating, Ringside Photo Op, All-Inclusive Hospitality with Superstar Appearances, Private Meet & Greet with Randy Orton, SmackDown Watch Party. $3,500 p/p OnLocation Elite Front Row Seating, Ringside Photo Op, Private Meet & Greet with Randy Orton, Private Section at SmackDown Watch Party, Private Section at All-Inclusive Hospitality with Superstar Appearances, Exclusive Backstage Experience, Post-Show Press Conference Access. N/A OnLocation

How to Watch WWE Backlash

Netflix will be in use

As is the case with WWE PLE's in 2025, the WWE Universe should be prepared to log onto Netflix in order to enjoy Backlash from the comfort of their home. With Peacock specifically being for fans in the US, information on US viewing is currently unknown. However, for international members of the WWE Universe who watch wrestling on Netflix or plan to start doing so, there are three tiers on offer on Netflix, with £5.99 being the cheapest entry onto the world's largest streaming service.

Tier Benefits Price (£/$) Standard w/ Adverts Advert-supported, Full HD, watch on two devices simultaneously £5.99 / $7.99 Standard Advert-free viewing, Full HD, watch on two devices simultaneously £12.99 / $17.99 Premium Advert-free viewing, Ultra HD, watch on four devices simultaneously £18.99 / $24.99