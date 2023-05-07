The first half of the main event at WWE Backlash saw Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle lock horns with The Usos and Solo Sikoa in a tag-team match, but Roman Reigns won't have enjoyed what he saw.

First and foremost, his bloodline winning a grudge match on the big stage, which is what he wanted to see ahead of his next appearance on our screens, but it doesn't tell the full story. The Bloodline looks to be on its last legs with tension building between The Usos and Solo Sikoa during the clash.

Many feel the writing has been on the wall for The Bloodline for a while now, with Backlash a cleat indicator that the cracks are beginning to show between the trio. During the matchup there were numerous instances of The Bloodline looking to be close to breaking down completely.

Tensions in The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa grabbed Jey Uso by the throat in an incredibly tense moment, but that wasn't the only time Solo Sikoa was at the heart of the tension. Uso and Sikoa were involved in a tag chain where both men wanted to be in the ring and looked at each otehr with plenty of disdain.

Ultimately, they got the win with a pin on Matt Riddle via Solo Sikoa, but the fact The Usos weren't the ones to secure the win with after being dethroned at WrestleMania, which has discredited their worth to The Bloodline which is all about winning no matter the cost.

The events of the first half of the main event suggest that the fans that are expecting The Bloodline to fall apart in the coming weeks and months are more than likely going to be proved correct. You can see below for yourself the moment when Solo Sikoa grabbed Jey Uso by the throat.

Video: Solo Siko grabs Jey Uso by the throat at WWE Backlash

I'd imagine The Tribal Chief, The Head of the Table, The Undisputed Champion, Roman Reigns will have some choice words to say about the fallout as he returns to the Blue Brand on Friday night as he looks to get things back to normal within his stable.

But, if Backlash is anything to go by, his work could be cut out for him, with The Bloodline looking at breaking point, although there were good signs for Roman Reigns.

After the match, they did celebrate together, basking in the glory of their triumph in the first half of Backlash's main event.