WWE personnel are said to be 'concerned' about Finn Balor following his match on Raw this week.

In the opening match on the show, Balor went one-on-one with fellow former World Champion Rey Mysterio, but some within WWE weren't happy.

The feeling is Balor is 'banged up' right now, following injures both before and during WrestleMania, with some feeling that he shouldn't be wrestling.

Why are people in WWE concerned about Finn Balor?

As noted, on this week's episode of Raw, Balor went one-on-one with Mysterio in the opening contest.

Coming out of the show, Fightful is reporting that there is some level of "concern" about Balor from backstage within WWE, with some seemingly feeling that he's dealing with injuries right now that should stop him wrestling.

There was concern from some backstage with Finn Balor working against Rey Mysterio as he was said to be banged up.

Balor required 14 staples in his head after sustaining a nasty head wound at WrestleMania in his Hell in a Cell match against Edge, which you can see some truly gruesome pictures of by clicking here.

The former Universal Champion also revealed that, in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, he suffered a torn calf muscle, but insisted on continuing on in his feud with Edge, not wanting to miss the biggest show of the year.

Many fans felt as if, coming out of WrestleMania, Balor would take some time out of the ring to heal his injuries, but that isn't what happened and he was called to action by Triple H on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

What are Triple H's plans for Finn Balor?

At the time of writing, there's no word on the plans that Triple H has for Balor, who has been described by some as a 'start of the art' performer.

Balor's Judgement Day stablemates, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest, are believed to be sharing the ring with Bad Bunny and the aforementioned Rey Mysterio in a huge celebrity tag team match at Backlash next month.

However, now that Balor is wrestling, it's possible that Triple H adds him to the huge pay-per-view match, pitting the entirety of Judgement Day against Bunny, Mysterio and Santos Escobar, but that is far from confirmed at this stage.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.