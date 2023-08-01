WWE have recently released a new documentary titled “American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes.”

The new documentary has been declared as a must-watch for any WWE fan. Cody Rhodes discusses his love for the sport and the company, only adhering himself further to fans as it gives hope that any aspiring wrestler can achieve their dreams and perform in the squared circle.

Despite it being an absolute must-watch piece of TV, one moment in the documentary in particular has been clipped up and shared on Reddit, picking up some impressive numbers in a rather short space of time.

The moment shared was a backstage moment between Rhodes and Vince McMahon.

Cody Rhodes & Vince McMahon backstage

This clip of Rhodes behind the scenes with Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard following his Hell In A Cell fight with Seth Rollins demonstrates the lengths that the former is willing to go to for the fans of WWE.

It is well known that in the lead up to the Hell In A Cell match with Rollins, Rhodes had torn his pec muscle just days earlier. However, The American Dream wished to participate in the fight and begged WWE officials not to cancel the match.

The fight and the pain that he endured would be remembered fondly by the crowds as he wished to fulfil his job and wrestle for entertainment.

Rhodes went through considerable pain in the fight, it was hell for the athlete, but that didn't stop him putting on a show for the WWE Universe.

The post-fight clips of Rhodes admitting to the pain he was in are incredible to witness. He cannot lift his right arm following the fight and leaves the arena with an ice pack strapped to the damaged area. He also claims that during the fight he almost vomited, which tells its own story.

Prichard talks about Rhodes in a manner befitting that of a hero, as he states: “It didn’t just show how good Cody was, but how tough Cody was.”

Rollins was also in shock about how Rhodes was able to fight him in the HIAC match as he stated how sceptical he was about the pain that his opponent was in leading up to the fight.

The fight proved to be a worthy spectacle for Vince McMahon as he seemed pleased to have allowed it to be staged.

Rhodes checked in that he was happy with his performance, however, he went on to talk about the embarrassment he suffers regarding the fight. He doesn’t like talking about the peck or the momentous effort it took from him to get through the fight due to the pain.

Yet, Rhodes goes on to state that he loves that it endeared him to another side of the audience that hadn’t come around to him in the sport prior.

The night following the fight, Rhodes entered the ring to claim the admiration and applause of the crowd following his efforts in the HIAC. The commentators claim that it was deserved and Rhodes goes on to say that if it took a peck to earn it then it was worth it.

This event was massive for the wrestling career of Rhodes and following his recovery from injury he was involved in some major clashes.

The showpiece event being the fight for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. This fight would witness Rhodes lose to Roman Reigns with some fans being pleased to see the efforts of Rhodes in HIAC being rewarded, despite the majority believing this showpiece event to be underwhelming.