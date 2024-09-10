Key Takeaways WWE are bringing back the PPV event for the first time 20 years.

Bad Blood will start an hour earlier due to counter-programming with UFC on 5th October 2024.

The current match card includes CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre in HIAC, Finn Balor vs Damian Priest, and Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 is set to be the next Premium Live Event from the company. With the PPV name finally returning after 20 years, with Bad Blood 2004 being the last iteration of the show, Bad Blood is looking like it could surpass some of the earlier iterations of the event, with the Hell in a Cell match also confirmed to be making a return.

Bad Blood was originally introduced in 1997, originally called “In Your House” in October 1997 featuring The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels in an epic Hell in a Cell main event. Since then, there have only been two other Bad Blood PPV shows, with those taking place in 2003 and 2004 and both also featuring Hell in a Cell matches. With CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre confirmed to be taking place inside the cell, we could be looking at the best overall Bad Blood show to ever take place when the company heads to the Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Here is everything you need to know about Bad Blood, including the UK start time, the current match card, and how to watch the show on television and via live stream.

Event WWE Bad Blood Date 5th October 2024 Location Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia Live Stream WWE Network and Peacock UK Start Time 11pm BST Fans in the UK are more than used to having to stay up extremely late for WWE Premium Live Events, but thankfully, we'll be getting a little bit of respite in October. Due to WWE and UFC merging under the TKO Group Holdings banner, both companies try to avoid "counter-programming" each other. With UFC 307 taking place on the same night, WWE will be starting the show an hour earlier than usual to stop both shows from taking place at the same time and potentially splitting the audience. Bad Blood will be starting at 6pm ET on Saturday 5th October 2024, meaning that the main card will be going live at around 11pm BST. Although it is only an hour difference, it will mean that the show could end at around 2:30am on Sunday morning rather than later, which is usually the case. Match Card So Far Hell in a Cell and more grudge matches confirmed There are only three matches confirmed for Bad Blood 2024, but all three have high stakes and are looking like potential show-stealers in their own right. As noted, CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre will be a Hell in a Cell match and likely be the main event, but we're also going to see Finn Balor vs Damian Priest and Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Heavyweight Championship. There will be more contests confirmed leading up to the show on 5th October, and we will update this page as and when they're revealed. Match Type Competitors Hell in a Cell Match CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre Women's World Championship Match Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley Singles Match Damian Priest vs Finn Balor Correct as of 10/09/24

How to Watch

Television coverage for Bad Blood

WWE

Viewers based in the UK will be able to watch all of the action live from WWE Bad Blood via TNT Sports Box Office, which is available via Discovery+. As of writing, the actual cost of the PPV itself has not been revealed by TNT Sports, however, it is expected to be around £14.99, in line with most PPV events on the platform for WWE. TNT Sports is also the exclusive home of both WWE RAW and SmackDown each week ahead of WWE’s move to Netflix in January 2025, so a Discovery+ subscription for TNT Sports will get you this as well as NBA, Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, UFC and Boxing for around £30.99 per month.

Live Stream

WWE Network and Peacock

If you’re looking to watch the event via Live Stream, then how to do so all depends on where you are based. Fans in the United Kingdom can watch Bad Blood 2024 live as part of their WWE Network subscription, which as of writing, is £9.99 per month. A paid subscription to WWE Network gives you access to every Premium Live Event throughout the year at no extra cost, which includes WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and Money in the Bank. This will be changing in January 2025, but for now, it is the most cost-effective way to watch WWE programming. Fans in the United States can watch all of Bad Blood via the Peacock streaming service, which currently costs around $7.99 per month.