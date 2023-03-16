Bad Bunny is among the biggest celebrities to ever wrestle in WWE, and he has called his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 the best day of his life.

This shout was made during his appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden in the US, where the pair drove around doing some classic carpool karaoke.

It’s a huge publicity boost for WWE and shows the love for pro wrestling that many high-profile artists and athletes hold.

What did Bad Bunny say on the Late Late show?

During carpool karaoke, Corden asked Bunny to explain his love for professional wrestling, to which the Puerto Rican rapper said ever since he was a child he has been a fan and a lot of his songs have wrestling references, none more so than his “Booker T” song, which he debuted at the 2021 Royal Rumble.

As his stock grew and he became one of the most streamed artists in the world, WWE took notice of this and decided to utilise him accordingly. Guest spots were suggested but he told then he wanted to fight – Triple H has said he was one of the hardest workers in the Performance Centre he had ever seen.

He then said that wrestling at WrestleMania 37 was the best day of his life. Bunny tagged with fellow Puerto Rican Damian Priest in a winning tag effort against The Miz and John Morrison, wowing everyone with his athleticism and feel for the business.

Look below for the full clip (shared on Twitter by @WrestleClips)

VIDEO: Bad Bunny calls WrestleMania 37 debut the best day of his life

What’s next for Bunny in WWE?

With Backlash taking place in San Juan, Puerto Rico this year, WWE have pulled out all the stops, getting Bunny in as host for the show in what should be an incredible night all round.

It is only the second time WWE have held a pay per view in the country, and the first since New Year’s Revolution way back in 2005, where the current Head of Creative Triple H emerged victorious in the Elimination Chamber, winning his 10th World title.

It is likely that Bunny will have some in-ring engagement, possibly this time against Priest.