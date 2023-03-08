Bad Bunny is set to return to WWE in May to host the Backlash Premium Live Event.

WWE has officially announced that Backlash, the first pay-per-view after WrestleMania 39, will take place on May 6.

The show will emanate from Puerto Rico, and will be hosting by Bad Bunny, it has now been confirmed.

When is Bad Bunny returning to WWE?

WWE has officially confirmed that Bad Bunny, who wrestled last at the 2022 Royal Rumble, will be returning in May.

The Grammy award-winning artist is set to host the Backlash pay-per-view, which takes place in his home country of Puerto Rico.

Backlash marks the first pay-per-view event in Puerto Rico since 2005, and WWE has gone all out in getting one of the country's biggest celebrities involved.

At the time of writing, no matches have been announced for Backlash, but the show is slated to be a big one, considering it'll be WWE's first Premium Live Event following WrestleMania.

WWE also usually goes above and beyond for international shows, like fans were treated to in Wales and Saudi Arabia last year, and that is set to continue with Backlash in May.

What is WWE's new strategy with pay-per-view events?

An interesting trend is beginning to form with WWE pay-per-view events, showing Triple H's new way of thinking.

As noted, Backlash is the first WWE Premium Live Event coming out of WrestleMania, and that'll take place on May 6 in Puerto Rico.

The next pay-per-view with WWE King & Queen of the Ring, which takes place three weeks later in Saudi Arabia.

Following on from that, WWE heads to England for Money in the Bank, which takes place at the O2 Arena in London on July 1.

That means that, unless a pay-per-view event is announced for June, the first three Premium Live Events for WWE post-WrestleMania will be taking place outside of the US.

It seems like WWE's management team, led by Nick Khan and Triple H, wants to bring more international pay-per-views to WWE, and that's beginning to become clear as more of the schedule is announced.

