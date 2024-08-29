Key Takeaways WWE Bash in Berlin is the next Premium Live Event outside the United States held in Germany.

The UK start time for the event is at 6pm BST, making it more convenient for viewers.

Title bouts include Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens and GUNTHER vs Randy Orton for World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE Bash in Berlin is set to be the next Premium Live Event from the company, with the Uber Arena in Germany hosting the first-ever PLE from the European country. This is not the first time in recent years that WWE has held major events outside of the United States, with Puerto Rico, France and the United Kingdom all getting PLE shows like Money in the Bank 2023 and Backlash.

Here is everything you need to know about Bash in Berlin, including the UK start time, the current match card, how to watch the show on television and via live stream.

Event WWE Bash in Berlin Date 31st August 2024 Location Uber Arena, Germany Live Stream WWE Network and Peacock

UK Start Time

Unlike most WWE Premium Live Events, Bash in Berlin will be taking place at a far more sociable time for fans in the United Kingdom to watch live. The event is scheduled to take place at 7 pm local time in Germany, which equates to 6 pm BST in the UK, as well as 1 pm ET and 10 am PT for fans in the United States.

Match Card

Title bouts have now been confirmed

At the time of writing, five matches have been confirmed for the Bash in Berlin event, and that will likely be the full match card from Berlin this weekend. In one of the featured contests, Cody Rhodes will be defending his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens after defeating Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam. Owens would initially turn down the chance to face the American Nightmare as he felt he “didn’t deserve it,” but Rhodes was able to convince him to take the match in Berlin.

Gunther will also be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton after defeating Damian Priest at SummerSlam to win the belt. This will be somewhat of a homecoming for the Austrian Superstar, as he was a major part of the wXw promotion in Germany before making his way to NXT UK and then WWE in the United States.

Match Type Competitors Undisputed WWE Championship Match Cody Rhodes (c) vs Kevin Owens World Heavyweight Championship Match Gunther (c) vs Randy Orton Strap Match CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre Mixed Tag Team Match Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest vs Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (c) vs Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

How to Watch

Viewers based in the UK will be able to watch all of the action live from WWE Bash in Berlin via TNT Sports Box Office, which is available via discovery+. As of writing, the actual cost of the PPV itself has not been revealed by TNT Sports, however it is expected to be around £14.99, in line with most PPV events on the platform for WWE.

TNT Sports is also the exclusive home of both WWE RAW and SmackDown each week, so a discovery+ subscription for TNT Sports will get you this as well as NBA, Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, UFC and Boxing for around £30.99 per month.

Live Stream

WWE Network and Peacock

If you’re looking to watch the event via livestream, then how to do so all depends on where you are based.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch Bash in Berlin live as part of their WWE Network subscription, which as of writing is £9.99 per month. A paid subscription to WWE Network gives you access to every Premium Live Event throughout the year at no extra cost, including WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and Money in the Bank.

Fans in the United States can watch all of Bash in Berlin via the Peacock streaming service, which currently costs around $7.99 per month.