WWE could give Cody Rhodes a custom title when he beats Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Over the weekend, a new World Championship design started circulating, with fans speculating it's the belt Triple H has sanctioned for Cody to introduce after WrestleMania.

The potential leaks comes with fans believing that Cody really will be dethroning Roman at WrestleMania, ending his iconic near-1000 day reign as WWE's top champion.

Will Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

As noted, the main event of WrestleMania 39 will see 2023 Royal Rumble match winner Cody go one-on-one with Reigns in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The match, in the eyes of many, presents Triple H with the perfect opportunity to have Reigns lose his title, crowning Cody as WWE's new top champion.

Many fans also feel as if Cody winning could be the start of a new era for WWE, with the World Championships being separated once again.

This is something that GiveMeSport has reported that Triple H wants to happen by SummerSlam 2023, viewing it as the "final mess" of Vince McMahon's that he has to fix, which you can read more about by clicking here.

So, if Cody is winning and the titles are being separated, then WWE might have to introduce at least one new World Championship design.

Fans believe that they've already seen the new title that WWE could be introducing for Rhodes, and as you can see below, it's honestly beautiful.

Cody Rhodes' new custom WWE Championship belt

The title takes on a similar design to the iconic 'winged-eagle' WWE Championship belt, which Cody has teased reintroducing when he becomes World Championship.

It's worth noting that there's been no official confirmation that the leaked title isn't just fan-made, but fans are starting to believe that it really could be the title that Cody introduces after WrestleMania.

GiveMeSport will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding Cody Rhodes, a potential new title belt, and WWE's plans for the former AEW star coming out of WrestleMania this weekend.

