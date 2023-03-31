Logan Paul is preparing for another outing as a professional WWE performer when he takes on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, but his easy path to the top hasn’t gone down well with other Superstars.

Since making his debut, Logan Paul has competed in big pay-per-view events, taking on big names. However, he hasn’t been a regular by any stretch when it comes to your regular shows. In fairness, he has performed very well in the ring, but so have others who have had to put much more time in to get the same reward.

Irrespective of ability, the career Logan Paul has had in the WWE is one that would make most Superstars envious, even the top ones who have had to do it the hard way for the same recognition and reward.

Becky Lynch slams Logan Paul ahead of his match with Seth Rollins

One Superstar who isn’t impressed with the hand outs Logan Paul receives is Becky Lynch, wife of his WrestleMania opponent. When asked if she was ever a Logan Paul fan before his WWE career, she admitted: “God no, no, no. I didn’t know who these Paul brothers were until they started doing boxing and I was like, why do people love these people?”

She was then asked for her thoughts of influencers becoming wrestlers, where she claimed: “I don’t love it, I don’t love it, I don’t love it. I mean, what’s he doing? Two, three matches a year? No! I work 52 weeks a year, I take my baby on the road. You’ve travelled with your child, you know how troubling that is, you know the effort that takes, to do that 52 weeks a year?

“Because I love this and because we have to make the shows because the fans come to see us every single week, three, four, five times a week. We make towns, we do that, and to come in and just get the big matches and the big stadiums when you haven’t put in the work, I don’t love that.”

Video: Becky Lynch has given her honest opinion of Logan Paul

The former champion certainly didn’t hold back or sugar coat her thoughts on Logan Paul, you certainly have to respect her honesty.

It’s obviously frustrating to see someone get fast tracked to something everyone else has worked so hard for, I’m sure plenty more will feel the same as Becky Lynch about Logan Paul.

However, in his defence, he has performed to a high level when he has had matches and put on a great show, so it’s no surprise to see him continue with being booked in big matches.