Highlights Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch's intense rivalry comes to a head on the August 14 edition of Raw, potentially marking the end of their saga.

After their feud, Becky Lynch could face opponents like Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, forming a team with Raquel Rodriguez, or challenging NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Another possible feud for Becky Lynch is with Shayna Baszler, who took a shot at her after her pregnancy announcement, or a long-awaited rematch with Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. A rivalry with Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship could also be exciting.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have taken each other down on a number of occasions now. From costing each other the Women's Money in the Bank contract to tearing each other apart at WWE Night of Champions, it's clear that both women have had an intense rivalry.

With Zoey Stark by her side, Trish Stratus defeated Becky Lynch in a classic match at Night of Champions. Since then, Stark and Stratus have not missed an opportunity to put their hands on The Man. However, a showdown between both women is set to take place on the August 14 edition of Raw. This bout could possibly be the end of their saga.

After this, it is expected that Becky Lynch will move forward with her career in a new direction and Trish Stratus will either stay as a mentor to Zoey Stark or possibly make her way out of the ring for the foreseeable future. With her illustrious career, Becky Lynch has gone through a lot. The Man has not got her hands on the Women's Championship for well over a year and a shot at the title is something that many fans would love to watch.

RELATED: 6 Reasons why Gunther is the Best WWE Intercontinental Champion of the 2020s (So Far)

If the Becky Lynch - Trish Stratus saga ends after Raw in Canada, The Man would be looking for new opponents. Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the opponents for Becky Lynch after her rivalry with Trish Stratus comes to a conclusion.

5 Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

Image Credits:WWE

Becky Lynch is a former Women’s Tag Team Champion and brought prestige to the title during her reign with WWE Hall of Famer Lita. On the other hand, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green feel like a legit tag team and not a makeshift duo of major stars thrown together to pop a rating. However, a big match for the titles could be used as an enhancement for both women.

Lynch forming a team with the likes of Raquel Rodriguez, after Liv Morgan is set to miss months of her career with an injury, would be a great idea. Both women are fan favorites and they could be a fatal attraction as a team on the red brand. This might also add a lot of credibility to Raquel’s character, getting her among the top stars of the division.

RELATED: WWE: Another disappointing update on Roman Reigns' future

4 Tiffany Stratton

Image Credits: WWE

Among the four horsewomen of WWE, Becky Lynch is the only star who has never won the NXT Women’s Championship. With Triple H’s plan to enhance NXT as the third brand of WWE, a lot of main roster stars including Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor have made appearances on the show.

A rivalry between the NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch could be a massive enhancement for the brand. In addition to that, the rivalry could add to one of the biggest moments of the young star’s career in WWE. Stratton has had very strong title defenses during her reign. A big challenge from Becky Lynch could be a career-changing feud for the champion.

Though Lynch might win the title as well, keeping her off the NXT Women’s title would be much better. A possible distraction from the likes of Rhea Ripley could add in as an advantage for Stratton and allow WWE to build a foundation for another rivalry for The Man.

3 Shayna Baszler

Image Credits: WWE

The Queen of Spades shocked the world after her attack on Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank 2023. Though their rivalry has been very appealing, their match at SummerSlam 2023 might be the end of their feud. However, following The Biggest Party of the Summer, Baszler would need a big feud to keep her momentum alive and stay at the top of the division.

Becky Lynch is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars on the women's roster. A rivalry with The Man could bring back heat from WrestleMania 36, which saw Lynch defeat Shayna. In addition to that, after Lynch’s pregnancy announcement, Shayna Baszler took a shot at her for taking a break.

A storyline revolving around the instance could be a massive way to bring back the feud with intensity. This could also be the feud Baszler needs to get back to the Women's title picture and could eventually bring her a lot of lost credibility.

RELATED: WWE: Triple H cancels 'Battle of Generations' SummerSlam match

2 Ronda Rousey

Image Credits: WWE

The one-on-one feud between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey is clearly one of the most awaited feuds in the Women's Division. Both women are pioneers of the women's wrestling industry for their threat saga at WrestleMania 35, and they also have great in-ring abilities on top of that. Their triple threat saga back at WrestleMania 35 was a must-see and still seems unfinished after Rousey took a break from the company right after her loss at the event.

Though there were rumors of a match between both women at WrestleMania 39, things didn’t go that way. However, waiting for the match until WrestleMania 40 won’t be a very good idea now. Rather, an intense rivalry heading into Survivor Series could be a massive way to showcase both arch-rivals on the top of their respective division.

With the lost intensity in Ronda Rousey’s character, a feud with Becky Lynch could bring the Baddest Women on the Planet back to the top and could help The Man get back to the Women’s title picture as well. Building a foundation for a triple threat match between Rousey, Lynch, and Ripley for WrestleMania 40 would also be a great idea.

1 Rhea Ripley

Image Credits: WWE

Becky Lynch being far from the Women's Championship doesn't suit her career. While Rhea Ripley is the current Women's World Champion, she needs a big-time title defense to get the world talking and to strengthen her position at the top.

Resuming their rivalry, Ripley and Lynch could steal every show in WWE. A face-to-face interaction between both stars got the WWE Universe excited a few months ago. If both women engage in a rivalry for the Women's World Championship, things may turn wild.

RELATED: Becky Lynch & 9 Other Women Who Were Active Wrestlers While Announcing Their Pregnancy

This could possibly open the door for WWE to showcase Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on the same screen given that the former is feuding with Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. A rivalry with Rhea Ripley is one of the best feuds for Becky Lynch after her storyline with Trish Stratus.