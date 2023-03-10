Becky Lynch v Trish Stratus is set for WWE SummerSlam 2023, it has been claimed.

Trish returned to WWE this month, helping Lynch and Lita beat IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

And now, Stratus, Becky and Lita will take on Bayley, IYO and Dakota, collectively Damage CTRL, at WrestleMania 39.

What are WWE's plans for Becky Lynch?

While Trish and Becky are set to be on the same side at WrestleMania next month, reports have claimed that the pair will be going head-to-head in a feud over the coming months.

WRKD Wrestling, who first broke the news of Trish's return, is reporting that Triple H is planning on having her turn heel soon, starting a storyline with Becky, via WrestleTalk.

The long term plan, as of this moment, is that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a program with Becky Lynch through SummerSlam.

The report, which you can see above, even states that Trish v Becky is one of the scheduled matches for SummerSlam, which takes place in August 2023.

As of now, there's no word on when Trish is going to be turning heel, whether that be at WrestleMania or at a later date, but it seems like WWE has some long-term plans for her beyond the big show.

Read More: WWE: John Cena & The Rock's backstage chat at WrestleMania emerges in new footage

What will Becky Lynch do at WrestleMania 39?

As noted, Lynch is set to team with Lita and Trish at WrestleMania 39, with the trio set to take on Damage CTRL in a mouth-watering six-woman tag team match.

Some had speculated, with Lita and Lynch now the Women's Tag Team Champions, that the pair may face Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania, but that doesn't appear to be happening.

Reports from the Wrestling Observer have indicated that Triple H has many "twists and turns" planned for the storyline, so Becky and Lita may end up losing their titles before the big show in April.

It's believed that Rousey and Baszler will challenge for the Tag Team titles at WrestleMania, so unless Lita and Lynch end up working two matches, the pair could be set to drop their titles soon.

