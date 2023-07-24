LA Knight is clearly one of the most favorite superstars on the WWE roster currently.

However, things are not going his way in WWE currently.

A report has now emerged on the reason Triple H is still not confident on giving Knight a big push in WWE.

Latest News on LA Knight

LA Knight was considered to be the favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this year.

However, things turned around, and Damian Priest got the big win and a new era ushered in WWE.

The WWE Universe was not ecstatic about Triple H's decision to put Priest over Knight in the ladder match, though.

Friday Night SmackDown is featuring a United States Championship Invitational currently and LA Knight was a part of it. A fatal 4-way match took place on SmackDown last week when LA Knight locked horns with Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, and Cameron Grimes.

With the megastar's involvement, the WWE Universe highly expected him to get the win. However, things didn't go his side this time as well and Rey Mysterio was called the winner. Fans have now raised numerous questions on WWE's hesitation in giving the big push to the SmackDown star.

How does WWE feel about LA Knight?

A new report has emerged from PWTorch clearing a lot of doubts.

As per the report, LA Knight's reputation in terms of backstage politics and his behavior behind the scenes has raised a lot of doubts for the management.

The report states that Triple H and Vince McMahon consider Knight for a major push in the next few months.

However, the reason the push has not been seen till now is his past. The report also states that if Knight is not given the push, fans may assume that his backstage behavior was a concern for the management and that he would've lost the support from numerous people in the company.

What are WWE's plans for LA Knight at SummerSlam?

With SummerSlam approaching, WWE might give a shot to LA Knight and begin his major push. However, the push would hang from a small string and one big mistake from the megastar might lose him a lot of credibility.

LA Knight is already out of the United States Championship Invitational after his loss this past week on SmackDown. However, this may not keep him out of the United States Championship picture ahead of SummerSlam.

Knight may make some big statements to keep himself in the title picture and a triple-threat match could be in the making for SummerSlam 2023.

This could eventually lead to WWE giving a chance to Knight and a win at the premium live event.

This would eventually change the trajectory of his career and the United States Championship could be brought back to the spotlight.

However, this would only happen if fans keep supporting the SmackDown star and Triple H decides to give Knight a major push. SummerSlam 2023 will be hosted in Detroit, Michigan on August 5, 2023.

