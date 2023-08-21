Highlights Edge celebrated 25 years in WWE with a victory over Sheamus on Friday Night SmackDown.

While retirement is still uncertain, there are rumors that Edge might go to AEW.

In a massive main event battle, Edge defeated Sheamus while Toronto celebrated their hometown hero's victory.

While Edge's retirement is still not confirmed, reportedly, people within WWE believe that Edge might go to AEW after celebrating 25 years in the company.

Will Edge move to AEW?

While the WWE Universe celebrated 25 years of the Rated R superstar, the question disturbing them every moment was if Edge was retiring after his match against Sheamus.

After SmackDown went off the air, the WWE legend made it clear that his match against the Celtic Warrior was his final match in Toronto. However, this doesn't mean Edge has retired.

When giving an update on his retirement, the 'Rated R Superstar' said that he wanted to discuss things with his wife, Beth Phoenix, and then decide if he would have another match.

However, if Edge is not done with his wrestling career, who should he face next?

While there are a plethora of options in the WWE roster, fans expects Edge to go to AEW and have a match alongside his friend, Christian Cage.

Undoubtedly, Edge wouldn't have been in this position if it wasn't for his friend, Christian. Having a match alongside him or against him could be an amazing farewell for the multi-time World Champion.

However, Edge's contract with WWE reportedly expired after his match against Sheamus on SmackDown, and as per a brand new report from Ringside News, Triple H and others among the management believe that Edge could go to AEW pretty soon.

Seemingly WWE and the Rated R superstar haven't been able to come to any terms yet, and the report has backed that up, with some claiming it's because he's heading to the competition.

With AEW All In coming up, Edge appearing at the event in London could be a massive bonus for the Tony Khan-led company, if they're able to reach a deal by then. However, this would also be a huge blow for WWE and the WWE Universe.

Undoubtedly, Edge has been a mastermind throughout his career in the WWE. While he has not announced his retirement yet, the day is not far away from now. Even if Edge takes a shot at moving to AEW, not a lot can be expected from him.

The 11-time World Champion, after retirement, could have a huge contribution to make backstage as the mastermind of the wrestling industry.

Keeping in mind the contributions Triple H and Shawn Michaels have made to WWE, and Chris Jericho has made to AEW, Edge could also have a huge hand in getting things forward.

However, even though Edge could have a huge opportunity backstage, he might not keep himself too busy after his retirement. The Rated R superstar would rather try to keep things short for the day and then enjoy his life with his family.