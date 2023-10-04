Highlights The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania seems more and more likely after Dwayne Johnson's recent return to WWE.

Fans are excited about the possibility of the dream match being the main event of WrestleMania XL after years of speculation and aniticipation

Some fans believe Cody Rhodes should be the main event instead, but if The Rock is available, WWE is unlikely to turn down the opportunity.

For several years now, The Rock vs Roman Reigns has been rumoured to be one of the matches WWE wants to put on in the main event of WrestleMania.

And following The Rock’s surprising return to WWE last month, the chances of the dream match actually taking place at next year's show seem a lot more likely.

Amidst all the speculation, a popular ex-WWE name has stated that he's of the belief that the match is going to go down at some stage, which will be music to the ears of fans hoping to see it happen.

Will The Rock v Roman Reigns take place?

The rumours of Rock vs Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania have intensified lately. On the Pat McAfee Show, Rocky cranked things up a notch by revealing that the battle between the cousins was initially set for WrestleMania 39.

With the Road to WrestleMania XL drawing closer, rumors of the dream match being the main event of next year's show have the WWE Universe seriously excited.

The Rock made a surprising return to WWE recently, turning up unannounced during SmackDown last month for a segment with Austin Theory and the aforementioned McAfee, as well as a short backstage skit with former rival John Cena.

Many fans would be elated if Rock v Roman is the main event of WrestleMania XL, but a portion of those watching WWE programming believe that the spot needs to go to Cody Rhodes instead of Dwayne Johnson.

With the Bloodline's recent story, Cody seems to be locked to face the Tribal Chief in the main event of the biggest show of 2024, but if The Rock makes himself available for the show, it's unlikely WWE will turn down the opportunity.

Real Name Dwayne Johnson Cody Runnels Leati Joseph Anoaʻi Ring Name The Rock Cody Rhodes Roman Reigns Date of Birth May 2, 1972 (age 51) 30 June, 1985 (age 38) May 25, 1985 (age 38) Height 6ft 5" 6ft 2" 6ft 3" Weight 260lbs 220lbs 265lbs Trained By Pat Patterson, Rocky Johnson & Tom Prichard Al Snow, Danny Davis, Dusty Rhodes, Randy Orton, Ricky Morton & Shawn Spears Afa Anoaʻi, Sika Anoaʻi, Dusty Rhodes & Steve Keirn Debut March 10, 1996 16 June, 2006 August 19, 2010 Titles Won 8x WWE Championship, 2x WCW World Championship, 2x Intercontinental Championship, 5x WWE Tag Team Championship & 2000 Royal Rumble match winner 2x Intercontinental Championship, 3x WWE Tag Team Championship, 3x World Tag Team Championship & 2023 Royal Rumble match winner 4x WWE Championship, 2x Universal Championship, 1x United States Championship, 1x Intercontinental Championship, 1x WWE Tag Team Championship & 2015 Royal Rumble match winner

However, AEW star Matt Hardy doesn't feel that way. The former WWE Tag Team Champion, on an episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, addressed the rumours, stating that thinks the match is going to happen at WrestleMania XL next year.

It’s a huge match. It’s huge, and I think it would lead to a very successful WrestleMania. I do. I feel like now that Rocky has been speaking about it and saying it was almost greenlit for last year, and now they might do it this year…but it’s going to be a huge spectacle, one that will have casual fans extremely interested in, and they’re gonna wanna tune in and watch it.

What are WWE's plans for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania?

While Rock and Cody seem to be top contenders to face Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL, Triple H could plan a massive surprise to shock WWE fans across the world at the biggest show of the year.

The internet has gone wild with rumors of CM Punk joining WWE lately, following his exit from AEW last month, and there's no denying that a match between the former WWE Champion and Roman could generate a lot of buzz and money for WWE

Not only that, but Triple H could also plan a match between Reigns and Seth Rollins for the show, given the history that both men have together, dating to their days in The Shield, which started in 2012.

It'll be interesting to see the direction WWE chooses for Roman at WrestleMania XL, so stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on Reigns and his plans for the show.