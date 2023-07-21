WWE’s true feelings on the popularity of Sami Zayn, who is now one of the most popular people in all of wrestling, has been revealed.

Though, the input of many outside characters to the storyline simply can’t be ignored. Of course, The Tribal Chief has had many opponents to overcome throughout his near three-year reign on top of WWE, with names such as Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle and Daniel Bryan among those which have fallen at Reigns’ feet in this time, but some performers stuck around way longer than initially intended.

Here we find the 'beloved' Zayn, the now 39-year-old Canadian whose career was skyrocketed by his interactions with Reigns and his family. In June of 2022, when the man then known as ‘The Master Strategist’ first dared to venture into Bloodline territory, not many could’ve predicted the rise Zayn was about to go on.

Latest news on Sami Zayn

To begin with, WWE’s top champion was understandably annoyed by the continued persistence of Sami, who wanted to forge a business relationship with the family to restore his own credibility following his feud with Johnny Knoxville. However, once the Ultimate Underdog began proving his worth to Reigns, they made the wise decision to keep him around.

Despite Jey Uso having initial reservations about the inclusion, Zayn even managed to get the younger twin on board, while creating an insane amount of fanfare for himself in the process. So, when the time came for the eventual turn, it created one of the best reactions to a moment in WWE in decades.

Image Source: WWE

As the chair swung by the ‘Honorary Uce’ Sami Zayn collided with The Tribal Chief, the roof came off the Alamodome as many in attendance were elated to final see someone stand up to Roman Reigns. From this, Zayn received an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal, a match which he ended up losing.

This left many fans disheartened, as they watched on hoping Sami would be elevated into the main event scene and rewarded with a world championship. All in all, winning the tag team titles isn’t a bad consolation prize, however, there are still those who felt shortchanged by Zayn never reaching the top, top level in WWE.

How does WWE feel about Sami Zayn?

To provide some insight into how Triple H and those in creative viewed the amicable Canadian’s wild surge in popularity, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that Sami Zayn was seen by WWE ‘as just a guy, who got over as a fluke’, viewing him as someone with potential to get to a certain level, and, when he exceeded their expectations, company higher-ups reportedly ‘knew’ it wouldn’t last.

Currently, Roman Reigns remains atop the mountain in WWE, while Zayn has been putting up stellar defences of his Undisputed Tag Team Championships alongside Kevin Owens, defeating Imperium and Pretty Deadly in recent weeks.

While Sami is consistently featured in Raw main events, it doesn’t appear as if he is destined to reach even higher heights in WWE, something which with disappoint those who genuinely believed the star had a chance of winning this year’s Royal Rumble and dethroning The Tribal Chief.