WrestleMania 38 was one of the wildest and most entertaining premium live events in WWE history. Being a two-night event, it featured a variety of matches with some fantastic storylines and the WWE Universe couldn’t contain their excitement and emotions in the AT&T Stadium, Texas.

The premium live event was filled with some awesome matches and some of them were written down as being among the best bouts in the history of the pro-wrestling industry. Along with the matches, the outfits superstars wore were also fantastic. Some of them were loved by the WWE Universe to the extent that they bought similar attires for themselves.

With all superstars bringing their ‘WrestleMania - special’ attires at the Grandest Stage of them All, fans were head over heels to see what their favorite superstars wore. Without further ado, here are some of the best attires worn by wrestlers at 2022's Showcase of The Immortals.

10 Johnny Knoxville

Image Credits: WWE

The Jackass Forever star wrestled in his first WWE match against Sami Zayn. While the storyline was hilarious, so was Johnny Knoxville’s attire. Wearing his funny goggles and his cape, Knoxville didn’t look like someone who was about to take part in a wrestling match. The WWE Universe found his attire very funny and their excitement for the hilarious match increased with that.

9 Edge

Image Credits: The Sportster

The Rated R Superstar has always managed to rock amazing attires for his big matches. His WrestleMania 38 attire was no less spectacular. With his first big match as a heel since his return back in 2020, Edge couldn’t miss choosing the attire that suited his character. The former WWE Champion was spot on with his dark coat, which suited his storyline surrounding the formation of The Judgment Day.

8 Charlotte Flair

Image Credits: WWE

"The Queen" Charlotte Flair has never missed an opportunity to showcase an amazing outfit and WrestleMania 38 was no less. Defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey, Flair had to look strong against her opponent and her attire was spot on for that. Showcasing her own kingdom, Flair’s shiny blue robe was a beauty and she herself wore that for many matches after 2022's WrestleMania.

7 The New Day

Image Credits: WWE

Giving their tribute to the powerhouse of The New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods wore the long coat Big E used during his entrances. Both men looked fantastic with their attires and their tribute touched the hearts of the fans. Big E is currently sidelined with a neck injury and his wrestling career may never be the same.

6 Cody Rhodes

Image Credits: WWE

Upon his gigantic return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes couldn’t miss the opportunity to steal the spotlight from his opponent Seth Rollins. After Rollins’ revealed his brilliant attire, Rhodes pulled out another stunner with the long jacket he used in AEW. This was something the WWE Universe loved and Rhodes continued to wear for his matches.

5 Logan Paul and the Miz

Image Credits: WWE

Logan Paul’s debut in the WWE ring was a stunner. Defeating the father-son duo of the Mysterios was not a very easy task. Paul and The Miz were in the spotlight right from the beginning of the match and a lot of credit goes to their attires. In a combination of yellow and black, both men looked very cool, and Logan Paul went on to make that color scheme a part of his wrestling gear for his all of his matches until WrestleMania 39.

4 Becky Lynch

Image Credits: WWE

Entering WrestleMania 38 as the Raw Women's Champion, Becky Lynch was high on confidence for her match against Bianca Belair. While fans were high on expectations for the match, they were also curious to see what The Man would wear given her fancy outfits on Monday Night Raw. When Lynch came out of the SUV while making her entrance, the fans were stunned to see her draped in a stunning black attire holding her Raw Women's Championship high.

3 Bianca Belair

Image Credits: WWE

The EST of WWE has often stunned the WWE Universe with her fantastic outfits. Belair often designs the attires on her own and has always been spot on with that. Entering as a challenger for the Raw Women's Championship, Bianca Belair was accompanied by a band to perform the entrance music and her attire was none less than a representation of that.

2 Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

Image Credits: WWE

In an unlikely duo, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan battled in a fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. While Sasha Banks and Naomi stole the victory in that match, Ripley and Morgan stole the spotlight with their amazing Batman and Catwoman-themed attire. This was loved by the WWE Universe, and they took the internet by storm.

1 Seth Rollins

Image Credits: WWE

The Drip King didn't miss with his fantabulous ring gear at WrestleMania 38. With Seth Rollins being one of the best-dressed superstars on Monday Night Raw, fans expected a mesmerizing attire from him, and Rollins didn't fail to treat them. Entering the Grandest Stage of them All with no idea of who he was going to face, Rollins' gear threw positive vibes out for everyone. The Visionary was draped in blue for his match against an undisclosed opponent and certainly had the best attire among the other wrestlers at WrestleMania 38.