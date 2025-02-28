Summary Good villains are important, but WWE's success also hinges on top-notch babyface Superstars who resonate with fans.

Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, and Shawn Michaels showcase what it means to be successful babyface Superstars in WWE.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and John Cena rank among the top 10 best babyface Superstars in WWE history by ChatGPT.

WWE storylines follow the traditional tale of good and evil, as often seen in movies and television. While the company tries to establish its competitive nature, they do not take away from the kayfabe nature of the business. Plenty of WWE Superstars are skilled at playing the role of a top heel in the company, while some can play the babyface role.

Some say that heels make the business successful, and it is not hard to disagree that a good villain is everything. However, you could argue that instead, it is the Superstars playing the babyface who are responsible for the success story. After all, they are the guys most likely to be selling merchandise.

The criteria of a successful face are pretty simple when looking at the big picture. These Superstars will always have the fans in their corner and never turn to underhanded tactics. Quite often, we see the movie world's rules adopted with a heel having the upper hand until the match's closing stages. With these criteria in mind, we had ChatGPT rank the 10 best babyface Superstars in WWE history.

AI instructions

We asked ChatGPT "Who are the best babyface Superstars in WWE history?"

We specifically asked for 10 Superstars.

ChatGPT was instructed to look across all of WWE history, and not to focus on a specific timeframe.

Ranking Superstar Years Active 1 Stone Cold Steve Austin 1989 to 2002 2 The Rock 1996 to present 3 John Cena 2001 to present 4 Hulk Hogan 1977 to 2012 5 Bruno Sammartino 1959 to 1987 6 The Undertaker 1990 to 2020 7 Bret Hart 1976 to 2011 8 Shawn Michaels 1988 to 2010 9 Rey Mysterio 1989 to present 10 Daniel Bryan 2010 to 2021 (with WWE)

10 Daniel Bryan

Bryan's underdog story captured the hearts of fans

Originally debuting as part of NXT, Daniel Bryan would spend only four days with the Nexus faction that Wade Barrett built from the show's debut. You could think that not joining one of WWE's greatest factions would harm his career. Instead, it did quite the opposite, as Bryan's small stature developed his character as an underdog.

His technical ability made him one of the best on the roster and showed he was not to be underestimated. Those dreams of the ultimate underdog culminated in victory at WrestleMania XXX. His plucky nature saw him earn victories over Triple H, Batista and Randy Orton on the same night. That evening showed how over he was with fans, who had been outraged by the Animal eliminating him to win the Royal Rumble that year.

9 Rey Mysterio

Mysterio was the original ultimate underdog

Rey Mysterio set the path in some ways for guys like Daniel Bryan. His small size allowed him to portray a character who had to overcome personal adversity to achieve his goals, making him relatable to fans around the globe. Standing at 5'6", the Hall of Famer is one of the smallest wrestlers to step into a WWE ring, adding to his list of likeable qualities.

It was hard not to love Rey Mysterio, whether it was because of his high-energy entrances or his colourful ring gear. Often, he was placed in David & Goliath storylines, like his courageous victory over the Big Show at Backlash 2003. It was not just his entrance that was high energy; his lucha libre style also saw him add high-flying moves to his arsenal, making his matches all the more entertaining.

8 Shawn Michaels

Michaels underwent one of WWE's most drastic character changes

Credit: WWE

As a character in the '90s era of wrestling, Shawn Michaels had everything to be a great heel. Appearing as cocky, brash and arrogant, Michaels was involved in the infamous Montreal Screwjob in his title match with a departing Bret Hart. It did not end there, as he has a long list of betrayals, including Marty Jannetty and Triple H.

After an injury, he returned in 2002 with a new attitude, appearing as a babyface. The arrogance had been shed from his character, and soon, the Heartbreak Kid became one of the hardest workers in WWE. With the respect of many in the locker room, Michaels delivered legendary performances against the likes of Ric Flair and The Undertaker. Another factor in his favour was the comedic segments often delivered as part of D-Generation X.

7 Bret Hart

Hard work paid off for the Hitman

Credit: WWE

In the 1990s, Bret Hart became one of the most respected champions in WWE through his hard work and technical ability. Known as a submission expert, his Sharpshooter is famous in the sport and is still used by some Superstars to date. One match that showed his ability was his WrestleMania VIII classic with Roddy Piper. Hart was pitted against his mentor, putting his technical nature on display against Piper's brawling style.

The Montreal Screwjob was one of WWE's most infamous events and blurred the lines of reality for wrestling fans. With Hart departing for WCW, Vince McMahon ensured he did not leave with the world championship. If anything, that decision only made the Hitman an even bigger babyface in the wrestling world.

6 The Undertaker

The Deadman was a fan favourite for many reasons

Boasting one of the most legendary streaks in wrestling history, The Undertaker retired in 2020 after 30 years with WWE. It is hard to imagine he was a replacement for Bad News Brown in Ted Dibiase's 1990 Survivor Series team, making his career a what-if moment. However, after going undefeated at WrestleMania for over two decades, fans were shocked when it came to an end.

He may have been introduced as a heel to the WWE universe, but his ability to reinvent himself allowed him to resonate with fans. Of course, a character like that did not allow a personal connection to be established, but the mystery surrounding his character was something fans loved. His loyalty to the company, as well as the longevity of his career, only aided the fan reaction.

5 Bruno Sammartino

Sammartino was the original babyface

Few wrestlers will ever enjoy the legacy the Italian strongman left in wrestling, if any. Appearing in the 50s, Bruno Sammartino did not have to rely on his performances so much, given the period of wrestling he was a part of. However, let us not take away from the mark he made on the industry.

Sammartino can be identified as where babyfaces began, truly epitomising the on-screen hero role. His strength and character allowed him to connect with fans, who would perhaps have labelled him as a superhero. Winning the WWE championship was his crowning glory, and his record reign of over 11 years still stands today. With the vast array of skilled talent on display today, that record will likely stand the test of time.

4 Hulk Hogan

Hogan continued the development of the babyface role

Some would say Hulk Hogan set the blueprint for babyfaces, not Bruno Sammartino. That only really comes into play in terms of on-screen portrayal, with Hogan responsible for the wrestling boom of the 1980s. His real American character resonated with fans, who were dominated by an American audience, making him one of the biggest babyfaces of all time.