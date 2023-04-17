Roman Reigns could face Shinsuke Nakamura in a surprise feud, WWE has teased.

Shinsuke returned to WWE TV last week, beating Madcap Moss in his first televised match this year.

And now that is he back, Nakamura has teased a feud with Roman, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Is Shinsuke Nakamura v Roman Reigns being planned?

As noted, Nakamura is back in WWE now, and Triple H seemingly has some pretty big plans for the Japanese wrestling icon.

Shinsuke, who has been described as "the best entertainer in WWE", seems like he could be feuding with Reigns over the coming weeks, via WrestleTalk.

In a WWE Digital interview, Shinsuke said that his "aim" is to become World Champion on the main roster for the first time.

I’m glad to be back. I’ve been to Japan, so I had a great victory against Great Muta. That was historic. Then I recharged, I rebooted. I need some meat. I need a great opponent. Also, I aim for the world title.

You check ut the full interview in the embedded tweet below, which include Shinsuke's teases for an upcoming feud with Reigns over his titles.

At the time of writing, it remains to be seen whether or not Shinsuke v Roman is something Triple H is planning for, but his comments in the interview definitely make it seem like a possibility over the coming weeks.

WWE fans have been wanting Shinsuke to do more on the main roster for some time now, so the fact that a feud with Roman seems like it's on the horizon will come as welcomed news to many.

Roman, however, isn't expected to drop his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship anytime soon, and if he does, it almost definitely won't be to Nakamura.

Reigns is without an opponent for May 27th's Night of Champions show, which Triple H has "confirmed" will be where his next title match takes place, which you can read more about by clicking here.

With Night of Champions just two months away, and Shinsuke teasing going after the World Championships, perhaps he'll be the man Triple H goes with to face 'The Tribal Chief' in Saudi Arabia.

