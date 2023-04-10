Shinsuke Nakamura is set to return to WWE TV next week for his first appearance in 2023, it has been confirmed.

Nakamura, who was described recently as 'the best sports entertainer Japan has ever produced', hasn't been seen on TV since November 2022, but he's set to return.

It was announced by WWE on SmackDown last week that Shinsuke will be appearing on next week's show, which will come as welcomed news to those that have wanted to see him back for some time.

When is Shinsuke Nakamura returning to WWE?

Shinsuke hasn't been seen on WWE TV in 2023, wrestling his last match on the November 11 episode of SmackDown to Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar.

The former Intercontinental Championship has wrestled since then, on non-televised WWE Live Events and even against The Great Muta for NOAH as part of the legend's retirement tour, but hasn't appeared on TV in five months.

That is set to change next week though, with WWE announcing on SmackDown last week that Nakamura is set to make his return on next week's show.

At the time of writing, there's no word on what Nakamura is going to be doing when he is back on TV, but considering how Triple H booked him as NXT Champion back in 2016-17, his return will be a big boost to the Chief Content Officer.

What are Triple H's plans for Shinsuke Nakamura?

As noted, at the time of writing, there's no word on what Shinsuke will be doing when he does make his return to SmackDown next week, although it's believed that he'll be wrestling a match.

Rick Boogs, Shinsuke's former tag team partner, returned to WWE TV in January after picking up a serious knee injury at last year's WrestleMania in April 2022.

It's possible that WWE could look to insert Boogs and Nakamura back into WWE's tag division, but considering Rick is on Raw and Shinsuke is returning on SmackDown, that option seems unlikely.

However, Triple H is definitely a big fan of the Japanese wrestling legend, and will likely look to book him in showcase matches and feuds as one of WWE's established stars over the coming months.

The return of Vince McMahon, on the other hand, might not come as welcomed news for Shinsuke, with the 77-year-old not being the biggest fan of the SmackDown star, as evidenced by his booking since his main roster call-up in 2017.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.