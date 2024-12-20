Summary WWE's long history in professional wrestling has produced some historic moments.

Whether it's the Attitude Era or the Reality Era, they have provided fans with the best and worst moments imaginable.

Ranking factors include the quality of an era, the legacy, and how many memorable moments were made.

The WWE has a storied history that can be linked back to the 1950s, but it was the 80s onwards that saw a meteoric rise in professional wrestling. Spearheaded by soon-to-be billionaire chairman Vince McMahon, it was an ascent that no one saw coming.

With longevity comes change, and across the WWE's ever-present existence, there has been plenty of change for both better and worse. Knowing when to change with the times ensures never being left behind, and WWE has always tried to keep their finger on the pulse.

Whether it was changing the program to combat the threat of WCW or stripping back their content to become PG, the WWE has gone through a multitude of phases. Back on course to restore the feeling of their glory years, it has been a tumultuous time in recent memory for the company as they once again find themselves as professional wrestling's go-to company.

With over 70 years worth of history, there have been eight recognised eras throughout the WWE's successful tenure. Ranking from worst to best, these are those eras.

Ranking Factors

Memorable moments - did a certain era produce more moments than others?

- did a certain era produce more moments than others? Impact on the long-term of WWE - what is the legacy of this era within the company?

- what is the legacy of this era within the company? Quality of the weekly product - how easy the product was to watch.

Ranking Era Year 1. Attitude Era 1997-2002 2. Ruthless Aggression Era 2002-2008 3. Golden Era 1980-1993 4. Record Era 2021-now 5. PG Era 2008-2014 6. New Generation Era 1993-1997 7. New Era 2016-2021 8. Reality Era 2014-2016

8 Reality Era (2014-2016)

One of the more short-lived eras in WWE's history, it's remembered for the organic rise to the top of Daniel Bryan. Someone who defied all belief and became the WWE champion at the grandest stage of them all.

A Mania moment that stands the test of time was only made possible due to the WWE Universe forcing the WWE's hand. Feeling angered at losing CM Punk, the WWE Universe let their feelings known and received a moment that no one will ever forget. However, it was this same night that saw the unnecessary loss of The Undertaker's streak. Losing his 21-0 record against Brock Lesnar, a decision that has never been justified.

Typically, the championship scene was propped up by John Cena, Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins, with matches at SummerSlam and the Royal Rumble receiving huge praise. Rollins performed the hijack of the century at WrestleMania 31, becoming the first man to cash in a Money in the Bank contract at Mania. But ultimately, it was WWE's insistence on pushing an unpopular Roman Reigns to the top of the card that saw this era looked upon unfavourably.

7 New Era (2016-2021)

Following straight on from the 'reality era' was WWE's 'new' era, and it was marked as such following a brand split in 2016.

SmackDown Live became the go-to show at this time, with the work of AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Becky Lynch (or "Becky Two Belts") and The Miz culminating in a product that no one could have predicted would be so enjoyable. The WWE's Divas were rebranded and became the women's division. History was then made at WrestleMania 35 as Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte main-evented the show, the first time the women's division had done so.

KofiMania produced the greatest underdog story since Daniel Bryan's win at WrestleMania 30, but as time went on, more uninspired booking came into the fold. With Dean Ambrose leaving and John Cena limiting his schedule, what started as an exciting era of change fell back into old habits. Having Finn Balor initially win the World Championship, the WWE soon returned to having Reigns and Lesnar lead the charge.

6 New Generation Era (1993-1997)

After years of unparalleled success, the 90s saw WWE embroiled in a steroid scandal. As well as sexual assault allegations coming to light, these two moments sparked the end of their previous era, leading them into their 'New Generation Era'.

It was during this time that the WWF had their toughest battle to date, as rival company WCW became increasingly popular with their Monday Nitro show. Having captured some of the WWF's talent, such as Hulk Hogan, Ted DiBiase, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, WCW proceeded to dominate the ratings for nearly two years.

An era that came into fruition due to prior troubles and is remembered for the rise of WCW, it isn't to say there weren't positives. The WWF uncovered and nurtured talent such as Bret Hart, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Owen Hart in this time. A handful of wrestlers that would lead them into their next era with huge success.

5 PG Era (2008-2014)

An era that isn't held in the highest regard due to the restriction of bleeding, swearing, and any overt violence or innuendo. It did give the WWE Universe some of the most memorable feuds in company history.

John Cena was at the top of this game during this time and had his two unforgettable WrestleMania matches against The Rock at Mania 28 and 29. Alongside bringing talent, such as Sheamus, into the fold, it was the 2011 feud between Cena and CM Punk that truly gripped the masses. A rivalry that sparked Punk's infamous pipe-bomb promo and 434-day WWE championship reign.

A rivalry that goes down as one of the best in both men's careers, the WWE Universe also saw the inception of The Shield during this era. A faction that is arguably the greatest in WWE history, it sparked the beginning of NXT call-ups. However, for all the feuds and memorable moments, WWE could not truly capitalise on new stars during this time.

4 Record Era (2021-now)

It was current WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes who recently labelled this current moment in time as the 'record era'. Under Triple H's regime, WWE has consistently knocked records out of the park. From ticket sales to merchandise sales, the WWE has not been this hot in a while, and the records show that.

It is an era that has seen the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, dominate the scene, unlike his previous pushes when the WWE Universe weren't interested. This time around, the Head of the Table became a heel, and it birthed a legendary feud with the returning Cody Rhodes. As well as working alongside The Rock in a memorable WrestleMania 40 match, the Bloodline has led this era with huge success.

Names such as Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Drew McIntyre have all reached new heights in this era. Alongside stars such as Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Gunther who have reached new levels of stardom. An era that has been run by Triple H, he has the good graces of the WWE Universe, who are hoping this record era will never end.

3 Golden Era (1980-1993)

The Golden Era was the first that was recorded in WWF history that marked the inception of the company, as Vince McMahon looked to take over the typically territory-oriented wrestling scene and make it a big business.

Securing a TV deal off the bat, McMahon signed talents such as Hulk Hogan, The Iron Sheikh, Andre the Giant, and Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat, among others. An era that witnessed the creation of WrestleMania, the infamous Hogan slam on Andre the Giant at WrestleMania 3, marked Hogan's transition into mainstream culture.

Although Hogan is the name that comes to mind, wrestlers such as The Ultimate Warrior, Randy Savage, 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper, The British Bulldogs, and the Hart Foundation all thrived in this era. On top of the new PPVs, most notably Royal Rumble and SummerSlam coming to fruition, it is hard to look upon this era as anything but successful.

2 Ruthless Aggression Era (2002-2008)

Having just lost a lawsuit to the World Wildlife Fund, 2002 saw the WWF become the WWE. Not only was this a new era for the WWE, but it was a new look, as they debuted a new logo to distance themselves from their past.

Dubbed the Ruthless Aggression Era by Vince McMahon himself, it's remembered as the line John Cena said when he made his debut facing off against Kurt Angle. This era marked the first brand split in company history, with certain superstars and championships being exclusive to either Raw or SmackDown, an idea that has since been replicated many a time.

Despite The Rock and Steve Austin leaving the company, Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton took over seamlessly, becoming the youngest respective WWE Champion and World Heavyweight Champion in history. On top of a hungry roster consisting of The Undertaker, Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, and Batista, it is an era that has gone down in history.

1 Attitude Era (1997-2002)

An era that transcended the WWF and saw the company bleed into mainstream culture more than ever before, the Attitude Era will go down in history.

Needing to respond to the increasingly dominant WCW, Steve Austin's infamous "3:16" promo changed the course of professional wrestling forever. Becoming an anti-hero that everyone loved, Austin 3:16 transcended wrestling and is, to this day, one of the most popular wrestling t-shirts.

Producing much edgier content and blurring the lines more than ever before, stars such as The Rock, D-Generation X, The Big Show, Kane, and Kurt Angle all contributed to the WWF surpassing WCW. So much so that the former would go on to buy their rival company in 2001. From feuds such as Steve Austin against Mr. McMahon, The Rock against Mick Foley, to The Hardy Boyz against The Dudley Boyz and Edge and Christian, there was something for everyone during this era.