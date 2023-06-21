Factions, or stables, make for some of the most engrossing segments of WWE programming. Over the years, WWE has found great success with multi-person groups.

The relationship of WWE with factions, though, has been a bit tumultuous. While their roster has been bloated with stables at certain times, some other phases have seen faction famines. For example, at the time of writing, WWE has multiple stables actively competing on television, namely, The Bloodline, Imperium, The Judgment Day, and LWO (Latino World Order).

Thus, there is active context and a live demonstration of how factions, when done well, lead to unmissable television. From assembling to hand out justice to being part of a spooky cult, such congregations for a common purpose have led to multiple memorable runs for WWE wrestlers.

What adds further intrigue to factions is that internal dynamics are constantly evolving. This leads to discord on which wrestler will turn first, and fans start speculating how the group will break up and which wrestler(s) will subsequently ascend more than others. For all such reasons and more, when done right, factions have managed to occupy a special place in the fans' hearts.

Thus, here is our take on the 10 factions that can stake a claim to be the best ever in WWE history. Our list herewith ranks the different factions over the years based on success, popularity, storylines, and, where applicable, how the wrestlers fared following the faction's dissolution.

10 The Alliance

The Invasion was a wasted opportunity and WWE could have benefited from booking the angle better. However, the members of The Alliance and their success makes for a compelling argument in their favor.

The group comprised former world champions in Diamond Dallas Page, Booker T, Tazz, and Raven. Members of the group such as Rob Van Dam, Christian, Stone Cold, and Kurt Angle have all charted stellar careers for themselves. Wrestlers such as Booker T and William Regal, who were also part of The Alliance, have since essayed different roles within the promotion.

Thus, while The Alliance as a faction left room for criticism, their individual members' achievements grant a special mention.

9 The Wyatt Family

It is unfortunate that The Wyatt Family does not rank higher because of the potential this faction possessed. When Bray Wyatt debuted as the leader of this spooky cult faction, expectations were high given the promotional vignettes that were aired. And the first few months were promising with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan giving their leader good company. As the years progressed, the group would add new members like Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, and Randy Orton.

The Wyatt Family had a very successful run in the business and were packaged to look quite ominous, garnished with the torchlight entrance. The fact that Wyatt houses a creative mind elevated the group and his promos were uniquely engaging. Maybe this faction would've ranked higher had Bray beaten John Cena at WrestleMania 30, but that does not shadow over their intriguing feuds with Daniel Bryan and The Shield.

8 Nation of Domination

The Nation of Domination was among the premiere heel factions of WWE and was formed by Faarooq as a black power initiative. While this faction went through a lean initial run, they began to reach the upper echelons of wrestling recognition when The Rock came on board, ditching his previous babyface gimmick.

Members like D'Lo Brown, Kama Mustafa, and Mark Henry added smugness and power to the mix, making for - as the name suggests - a dominant faction. Even Owen Hart was part of this mid-card stable that battled with D-Generation X and The Hart Foundation, among others. This was perhaps the golden era of WWE mid-card wrestling, and factions such as the Nation of Domination were central to the success.

7 Ministry of Darkness

The Ministry of Darkness was a very unhinged faction, carrying out ghastly acts on live television, at a time the WWE product was not as family-oriented as they want to be today. Led by The Undertaker, this group performed various nefarious acts such as witchcraft, embalming, abduction, brainwashing, crucifixion, etc.

A genuinely unique and difficult-to-imitate group, its members included Faarooq, Bradshaw, Mideon, The Brood (faction), Viscera, and Big Show. This faction benefited from The Undertaker's association with the dark side and having Shane McMahon as the mole present within The Corporation was a nice touch. The group would later expand and have a merger with The Corporation, becoming The Corporate Ministry with the evil Mr. McMahon as one of the key figures.

The ending of this faction's run was a bit stale but their feuds with Kane and Stone Cold caught the people's imagination.

6 The Hart Foundation

Remember the aftermath of the Bret Hart and Stone Cold double turn at WrestleMania 13? Well, people only seem to remember Steve Austin's end of the bargain, conveniently putting aside the Canadian's exploits.

Following the dramatic event which established Stone Cold as a babyface, Bret Hart proceeded to fully embrace the heel role. Along with his fellow family members, Bret formed a reincarnation of The Hart Foundation. The group comprising Jim Neidhart, Owen Hart, The British Bulldog, The Hitman, and Brian Pillman was extremely successful, drawing loud reactions everywhere they went.

The names bear testimony to how well-rounded the faction was, and its members won every title available in the WWE (then WWF) at the time.

5 The New Day

The New Day took a group of directionless mid-card wrestlers and formed one of the most successful, loved, and merchandise-shifting groups in WWE history. When Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E came together, little did people envisage the dynasty they would go on to establish as part of The New Day.

Initially a comedy act, The New Day found its footing after turning heel. This turn unfurled the latent charisma in Woods and Big E, particularly, with this faction becoming the catchphrase kings. It helped that all three members of the faction are talented wrestlers. From being a multiple-time tag team champion to Big E and Kofi winning the WWE Championship, and the group selling so many different things for WWE, they are an absolute certainty for the Hall of Fame as a group.

If one is wondering exactly how popular they were, the fact that a pro wrestling faction managed to sell breakfast cereals should give them a fair clue.

4 Evolution

Evolution reinvigorated Ric Flair's career, gave Triple H a new direction, and launched the highly successful careers of Batista and Randy Orton. The faction was carefully picked with a veteran mentor, a heel leader, and two newcomers - one a powerhouse and the other slightly smug. And the core motive of this faction was to win as many titles as they can, and little did they care for means.

Being full-blown heels made them easy targets for the audience to boo, garnering reactions from the crowd every time they appeared on televised segments. The past, present, and future of WWE in one team made for a very intriguing dynamic too. And while Randy and Batista would go on to scale great heights, they also won gold while part of the group.

In fact, there was a point in time, every member of Evolution held championship belts simultaneously. To close out the 2003 Armageddon pay-per-view, Triple H was the World Heavyweight Champion, Randy Orton held the Intercontinental Championship, while Batista and Ric Flair held up the World Tag Team Titles.

3 D-Generation X

D-Generation X should actually rank higher on this list but the fact that a lot of their jokes have aged poorly makes one want to be rather careful. What needs no careful inspection, though, is the impact the group had on WWE and professional wrestling. At their pomp, D-Generation X was, without any doubt, one of the hottest acts going around.

A programming fit for its time, D-Generation X featuring Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Rick Rude, and Chyna captured the imagination of fans for being super cool. They'd later gain X-Pac, Road Dogg, and Billy Gunn, and lose HBK and Rude, but the group remained strong. They were neither heel nor babyface. They managed to instead capture the middle ground with extreme ease given their cutting-edge antics and unbridled promos.

It is difficult to put into words their impact on the Attitude Era of WWE. The group would return in 2006, 2009, and 2018, with the duo of HBK and Triple H representing DX as a tag team. DX members make occasional appearances on WWE programming as a nostalgic attraction.

2 The Shield

Not many factions in professional wrestling can boast about all its members going on to win the top championship of their promotion. The Shield, albeit without one of its members in the WWE anymore, can proudly stake its claim among the greatest factions in professional wrestling, let alone WWE.

What lends further credence to The Shield's stacked achievements is that none of the three members were known faces when they debuted on the main roster. And the three men would hone their characters very well to create a well-defined dynamic. Dean Ambrose was the unhinged lunatic, Seth Rollins was the calculated architect, and Roman Reigns was the powerhouse.

Clad in all black, appearing through the crowd and wrecking on whoever they felt like, the faction quickly made an impact and got the wrestling world talking. This is what made this faction a breath of fresh air at a time not too many stables were succeeding in the company. The Shield was also helped by strong booking, and they had stellar feuds with The Wyatt Family, Daniel Bryan, and Kane.

Dominating the main event scene of two different promotions at the time of writing, very few factions after the Attitude Era managed to grab everyone's attention quite like they did.

1 The Bloodline

Nostalgia is a strange pair of rose-tinted glasses that make everything it casts an eye on look supreme. And maybe once the Bloodline saga is completely over, will one understand exactly what it managed to achieve.

This faction may not be the most decorated in terms of the number of championships it won, but it has the most dominant champions in company history. This group houses the longest modern-day title reign in Roman Reigns and also housed the longest tag team title reign in WWE courtesy of the Usos. Two ground-breaking achievements and these are just statistics.

The Bloodline is currently the longest-running meta story that the WWE is telling and for nearly a year culminating at WrestleMania 39, it was among the best-told long-term stories ever told. This storyline elevated the long-undervalued tag team titles to the main event of WrestleMania for the first time ever and made Sami Zayn a bigger star than he ever felt in his main roster run.

Apart from the multiple short-term feuds, the Bloodline is currently arcing a three-year story with unexpected twists and, even after all this time, managing to elicit reactions from the crowd. Further, the faction has seen as many as five people (including the Honorary Uce) do the best character work of their lives, lending such drama and emotions to segments that people have rediscovered their interest in the product via them.

Moreover, with plenty of juice yet to be extracted, there remains scope for further expansion, and therein lies the singular chance of elevating more superstars and telling intriguing stories. Presently, tensions in The Bloodline are at their highest level with an ongoing civil war in the group after The Usos broke free from the grip of Roman Reigns.