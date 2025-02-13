Summary WWE's history can be divided into eras and, in truth, has to be, given how long it has been active.

The Golden Era captivated the first big boom that professional wrestling had across the 1980s and early 1990s.

All entrants featured in this list are often considered as legends of the industry by wrestling fans.

With a history as storied as that of the WWE, there is a necessity for it to be divided into certain periods. Currently, in the mind of WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, the company is amid the “Renaissance Era,” in no small part due to the new creative direction led by Triple H.

Before came the PG Era, a controversial time, given that directly before that there had been the Ruthless Aggression Era and more famously, the Attitude Era, which lent wrestling the angst and reality that many young adults experienced in the 1990s, a sharp change in direction from the New Generation.

First, however, came the Golden Era. Considered to have spanned from 1980 to 1993, it oversaw wrestling’s first big boom period after Vince McMahon took control of the company from his father and expanded rapidly, setting the base on which WWE, as it is known now, was built.

For the Golden Era to have persisted for as long as it did, it was due to several stars that wrestled at the time. So, which 10 wrestlers were the absolute best of the Golden Era?

Ranking Factors

Lists are subjective, meaning it is more than feasible for two lists on the same topic to have different entrants, depending on opinions. With that being considered, this list has been ranked on the following criteria:

Popularity - How well-received was each entrant by the fans, both during their careers and in memory of them?

How well-received was each entrant by the fans, both during their careers and in memory of them? Legacy - A simple but important factor, how well-remembered are the legacies of each entrant?

A simple but important factor, how well-remembered are the legacies of each entrant? In-ring ability - Be it their capabilities in the ring, on the mic, or both, just how good was each entrant as a wrestler?

10 Best WWE Golden Era Wrestlers Rank Name Tenure During Golden Era 1. Hulk Hogan 1983-1993 2. Randy Savage 1985-1993 3. Andre the Giant 1984-1991 4. Ric Flair 1991-1993 5. The Ultimate Warrior 1987-1992 6. Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat 1985-1988, 1991 7. "Rowdy" Roddy Piper 1984-1987, 1989-1993 8. Bret "The Hitman" Hart 1984-1993 9. Mr. Perfect 1981-1983, 1988-1993 10. Jake "The Snake" Roberts 1986-1992

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

1986-1992

A master of in-ring psychology, Jake “The Snake” Roberts received consistent praise for his ability on the mic. Speaking with a demeanour as cold as it was calm, Roberts’ quiet threats of violence made him stand out in a landscape otherwise made up of big words and bigger voices.

Debuting in the WWF in 1986, Roberts was often accompanied to the ring by his pet snake, Damien, who he would place on beaten opponents after a match. The innovator of the DDT, Roberts swiftly found popularity amongst the fans, despite efforts to present him as a heel character.

Despite never winning a major title between his debut and initial departure from the company in 1992, Roberts’ character work ensured that he remains a popular figure to this day.

Mr. Perfect

1981-1983, 1988-1993

Curt Hennig enjoyed three separate stints with the WWE, debuting initially in 1981. It was for his second stint, between 1988 and 1996, however, that he rightly received the most praise for his ability. Returning after a five-year absence from the company, Hennig made all that would listen aware of how perfect he was in the ring, contributing to his nickname.

An exceptional technical wrestler and one of his era’s best workers, Mr. Perfect enjoyed an unbeaten run that spanned almost two years at the start of his return to the WWF, winning the Intercontinental Championship soon after it ended. Hennig is still thought of as one of the title’s best champions because of his in-ring ability, with his reign ending after Bret Hart beat him at the fourth-ever SummerSlam in 1991.

Across the next five years, Hennig struggled for consistency, having been away from the ring for a year with a back injury after his SummerSlam defeat. Hennig departed the WWF in 1996 but is still highly thought of by fans.

Bret "The Hitman" Hart

1984-1993

“The best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be.”

Immortalised by his involvement in the Montreal Screwjob, Bret Hart enjoyed much success in the years prior. For much of the Golden Era, the Hitman was part of the Hart Foundation, alongside his brother-in-law, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart.

Hart’s agility and overall technical prowess nicely contrasted Neidhart’s brute power and the pair would enjoy two reigns as WWF Tag Team Champions. After the Foundation dissolved in 1991, Hart would swiftly find singles success, winning the Intercontinental Championship from Mr. Perfect later that year.

The Hitman, with his signature leather jacket and sunglasses, saw his popularity continue to rise. By 1992, after losing the Intercontinental belt to Davey Boy Smith, Hart triumphed against Ric Flair to win the WWF Championship for the first time, battling to either retain or win the strap for the remainder of the Golden Era.

"Rowdy" Roddy Piper

1984-1987, 1989-1993

One of, if not the absolute best, heels of his era, to be dubbed “the most gifted entertainer” in wrestling by Ric Flair, of all people, is no easy feat. Rowdy Roddy Piper made his WWF debut in 1979, becoming a more established part of the roster in the 1980s, particularly through his highly popular Piper’s Pit segments.

Piper was a crucial component of the first-ever WrestleMania, teaming up with Paul Orndorff in a losing effort against Hulk Hogan and Mr. T. After a two-year hiatus, Piper returned to the WWF in 1989, remaining with the company for a further seven years. He lifted the Intercontinental Championship in 1992, his only singles title win in the company.

Billed from Glasgow, Piper embraced his Scottish heritage with his short temper, use of a kilt and bagpipes in his entrance music. A sensational talker, Piper is still fondly remembered for his work in the Golden Era, over three decades after the period came to an end.

Ricky Steamboat

1985-1988, 1991

Excluding a brief stint in 1991, Ricky “the Dragon” Steamboat spent just three years with the WWF in the Golden Era. Despite a short tenure, the mark left by Steamboat was indelible. A face to the bone, Steamboat was an incredible technical wrestler, capable of putting on showcases with anybody.

WrestleMania III is often regarded as one of the greatest-ever WrestleMania’s and Steamboat’s clash with Randy Savage for the Intercontinental title is a large reason as to why. The match is regarded as a classic and despite being almost 40 years old, is still cited as an influential bout, with Steamboat emerging as the victor.

Asking for time off due to the birth of his son put a wedge between Steamboat and management at WWF, with The Dragon being given little to do after losing his title to The Honky Tonk Man later in 1987. The following year, Steamboat departed the company but did so having established a firm, long-lasting legacy.

The Ultimate Warrior

1987-1992

As energetic as he was enigmatic, The Ultimate Warrior was a larger-than-life personality who, despite a relatively short tenure with the WWF, is still considered a legend of the Golden Era. Warrior, sprinting to the ring and shaking the ropes with as much force as he could muster, is one of wrestling’s most iconic entrances in history.

Debuting in 1987, Warrior was quickly pushed towards the top, ending The Honky Tonk Man’s then-record Intercontinental title run in 1988 by squashing the former champion. By 1990, during his second reign with the belt, Warrior started to be shaped as the successor to Hulk Hogan.

Warrior beat Hogan that year to win the WWF title, becoming the first wrestler ever to have held it alongside the Intercontinental strap, though he vacated the belt after winning the WWF Championship. He would remain with the company for just two further years before, in 1992, Warrior departed the company after conflicts with Vince McMahon.

Ric Flair

1991-1993

Every wrestling promotion needs at least one big draw, the face that brings the fans to the shows. For the NWA and WCW across the 1970s, 80s and early 90s, that man was none other than Ric Flair. The Nature Boy, particularly as part of the Four Horsemen, was one of the industry’s biggest stars.

In 1991, after a contract dispute with WCW ownership, Flair departed the company, waltzing through the doors of their direct rivals, WWF, with the Big Gold Belt, a title that Naitch had become synonymous with. Flair would only remain with the company until 1993 for his first stint, but such was his magnitude that, even in the Golden Era’s dying embers, he was one of the era’s most important figures.

Flair famously lasted for an hour in the 1992 Royal Rumble, winning the vacant WWF Championship after entering at number three. The Nature Boy would go on to have two Intercontinental Championship reigns before his departure after Vince McMahon had planned on utilising Flair as a mid-card talent.

Andre the Giant

1984-1991