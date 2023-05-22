WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall once said - "Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don't last, but bad guys do." Let's look back at some of the bad guys who may be dubbed as the greatest heels of all time.

In order for any WWE rivalry to succeed, there must be an equal amount of "love" and "hate" from the WWE Universe. Face characters motivate and engage the fans, while heel characters typically work to make sure nobody loves them. While every successful babyface wants to win over the crowd, every great heel will find success generating heat from the live audience.

In many instances, the work of heel characters turn out to be so good that fans despise them. The pro wrestling industry has had numerous heels whose immense characters have been hated by fans. Without further ado, here's a look at the top heels in WWE history as per Ranker.com.

10 Bobby "The Brain" Heenan

Image Source: WWE

While professional superstars play a major role to attract fans, their managers oftentimes turn out to be the backbone of the characters. The late, great Bobby "The Brian" Heenan proved that a storyline isn’t enough to engage fans in a superstar’s character. Living all his life withdrawing adverse reactions from audiences, Heenan made sure that fans hated his clients.

Accompanying superstars like Andre the Giant and King Kong Bundy to the squared circle, Heenan has been a part of numerous WrestleMania main events. Being one of the greatest managers of all time, Heenan is known for his contributions to making wrestling fans despise each heel superstar he represented.

9 Paul Heyman

Image Source: WWE

Paul Heyman is known for his incredible mic skills and has been a manager to some of the most prominent stars in the pro wrestling industry. After working alongside superstars like CM Punk and Brock Lesnar, it's clear to see that their careers wouldn’t have been the same without Paul Heyman. The latter has helped many of his clients suck the negative energy out of fans, making his own on-screen character one to abhor or admire.

His current run along with Roman Reigns is dubbed as some of his best work. However, despite the immense popularity Reigns has, his heel character wouldn’t have come this far without Heyman helping him as the Special Counsel working as ‘The Brain’ of The Bloodline.

8 Ted DiBiase

Image Source: WWE

The Million Dollar Man was an immense heel character that many fans detested. Being one of the greatest minds in the wrestling industry, DiBiase, one way or the other, made sure he was treated like a king. Using his money to do everything, The Million Dollar Man was despised by all who were jealous of his wealth or disgusted by his villainous ways.

After introducing the Million Dollar Championship and then crowning himself as the champion, DiBiase's heel heat reached the sky. Many wrestling fans have collectively decided to dub him as one of the greatest heels in pro wrestling.

RELATED: Triple H & 7 Wrestlers Who Went From Jobbers To Main Event Stars

7 Edge

Image Source: USA Network

Though his current run hasn’t seen a lot of heel work, pre-retirement Edge was one of the top heels in the pro wrestling business. The Rated R Superstar has earned a lot of hatred for his actions in and out of the ring and the versatility in him made him break barriers to come out to the top of the industry.

Working in the ring with some of the most popular stars in the world, including John Cena and The Undertaker, Edge made his name in the list of most hated stars very easily. One of his most controversial storylines involved him legitimately taking Matt Hardy's girlfriend, Lita, leading to millions around the world detesting him.

6 Roddy Piper

Image Source: WWE

Having tremendous mic skills, Roddy Piper’s character work is still fondly remembered today. With the mic in hand, Hot Rod left no stone unturned to make millions around the world hate him. His talk show, Piper’s Pit paved the way for some of the greatest rivalries in the industry, and he became one of the most popular stars very early.

RELATED: Worst WWE Tag Team Champions (Ranked)

The WWE Universe and legends still dub him as one of the most gifted and hated superstars to ever step into the squared circle.

5 Chris Jericho

Image Source: WWE

Before making his way into AEW, Chris Jericho made sure WWE fans don’t like him. Having tremendous in-ring capabilities, Jericho knew how to defeat fan favorites which made him the bad guy for many years. As a heel, he's defeated top stars like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Shawn Michaels.

His mic work and in-ring performances not only made people hate him, but he also helped his opponents earn fame and become even more popular as fan favorites. Jericho has worked with a lot of popular names in the ring throughout his career and has always known how to make his character intense.

4 Triple H

Image Source: Koimoi

The current Creative Head of WWE has had an illustrious career. Being the heel that fans couldn’t stop talking about, The Game has proved his worth as one of the top superstars in the wrestling business. With his tremendous in-ring performances and character development skills, the 14-time World Champion has demonstrated himself as one of the most versatile superstars in history.

Triple H has been hated by millions around the world throughout his career. His storylines with popular stars like the Undertaker, Mick Foley, John Cena, and many more are still remembered by fans. Though he is a fan favorite since has taken up WWE as the Creative Head, he is still named as one of the greatest heels in history.

RELATED: WWE: The 10 greatest Superstars of all time, according to ChatGPT

3 Randy Orton

Image Source: WWE

Not many liked the young Randy Orton. His feuds with the likes of The Undertaker and Mick Foley turned him into a bona fide superstar. Those early rivalries helped showcase his immense heel work leading to intense fan hatred for Orton. The Viper, over the years, has made his name for his shocking betrayals. His ‘Legend Killer’ persona has made fans despise him as well as revere him.

The WWE Universe’s hatred for Orton had no limits during the Ruthless Aggression Era. He'd continue his heelish ways well into the PG Era.

2 Ric Flair

Image Source: WWE

The Nature Boy is one of the most natural in-ring performers of all time. Though some of his acts have made fans love him, for a major part of his career, Flair was an absolute villain. Flair has been involved in some of wrestling's most popular storylines and has always managed to show a wicked streak, looking to win by any means necessary.

Even after his retirement, his storylines against his own daughter Charlotte Flair have proved why he is dubbed as one of the greatest heels of all time.

1 Vince McMahon

Image Source: Wrestling Headlines

The former CEO of WWE has had an illustrious WWE career. Being the brain behind one of the most controversial storylines of all time, that being The Montreal Screwjob, Vince McMahon’s character couldn’t make people cheer for him during the height of his wicked ways.

Mr. McMahon’s storyline with Stone Cold Steve Austin became a foundation for the latter’s babyface character and made fans despise McMahon even more. After his retirement, McMahon didn’t lose a hair of hatred and the boss made sure people hated him for all his authoritative actions.