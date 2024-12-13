Summary Eddie Guerrero: Hall of Famer, technical prowess, & memorable moments.

Mexico and wrestling go hand in hand like peanut butter and jelly. It is a culture that dates back to the 1800s when the Lucha Libre style of professional wrestling was born. Fans around the globe are awed by the in-ring work that Luchadors display with their colourful costumes and infamous wrestling masks.

WWE has been home to many of the greats from Mexico, with some considered the greatest in-ring workers of all time by fans and other stars in the industry. Whether it be their work within the squared circle, their accomplishments during their career or the legacy they left for the WWE Universe, there is no question that Lucha Libre will forever have a place in the heart of the industry. So, let us go through the 10 greatest Mexican wrestlers in WWE history.

Ranking the Top 10 Mexican Wrestlers in WWE History Rank Wrestler Debut 1 Eddie Guerrero 2000 2 Rey Mysterio 2002 3 Lita 2000 4 Bayley 2013 5 Alberto Del Rio 2010 6 Andrade 2016 7 Tito Santana 1979 8 The Bella Twins 2009 9 Chavo Guerrero 2001 10 Dominik Mysterio 2020

10 Dominik Mysterio

Accomplishments NXT North American Champion x2, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion

What could be a better way to start this list than with “Dirty Dom”? Slowly becoming a fan favourite heel and having a career that mirrors Eddie Guerrero, the son of Rey Mysterio has all the tools to have a successful stint in WWE.

Coming into the company known by crowds due to his involvement in the Rey Mysterio/Eddie Guerrero feud in 2005, Dominik was welcomed by the WWE Universe with open arms. The green babyface did not set the WWE alight upon debuting as his father’s tag team partner, but a low blow to Edge and a clothesline to his own flesh and blood set him down a dark and successful path. Winning the NXT North American Championship and being a crucial part of Rhea Ripley’s rise to superstardom, Dominik Mysterio has the potential to be one of the greatest Mexican wrestlers of all time.

9 Chavo Guerrero

Accomplishments ECW Champion, WWE Cruiserweight Champion x4, WWE Tag Team Champion x2

Many will remember Chavo Guerrero as Eddie’s nephew, but the wrestler from El Paso made a name for himself during the Ruthless Aggression Era, and went on to be a solid mid-card heel in the company, winning the Cruiserweight Championship on multiple occasions.

Making his debut as part of The Alliance during the Invasion angle, Chavo would eventually team with his uncle as part of Los Guerreros, winning tag team gold, which led to his initial heel turn as a singles star. Chavo Jr. had a short stint as "Kerwin White", a controversial racial angle, before returning to his roots as a luchador. His final few years in the WWE saw him feud with Rey Mysterio in a personal story, become Cruiserweight Champion and even lead the ECW brand as their world title holder.

8 The Bella Twins

Accomplishments: WWE Divas Champion x3 (combined), Hall of Fame 2020

Nikki and Brie helped change the landscape of women’s wrestling in WWE. They were at the centre of the Women’s Revolution in the mid-2010s and helped the company engage with a wider audience through their reality show, Total Bellas.

Creatively debuting in 2008, Brie would begin the matches on SmackDown, before secretly switching herself with her older twin, Nikki, to pick up the win. Brie went on to claim gold first, dethroning Eve Torres in 2011. Nikki won her first a year later and eventually became a two-time Divas Champion, holding it for 301 days during the Revolution. In 2015, Nikki was ranked as #1 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Female 50. The twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a duo in 2021.

7 Tito Santana

Accomplishments WWF Intercontinental Champion x2, WWF Tag Team Champion x2, King of the Ring 1989, Hall of Fame 2004

Tito Santana has had a cherished career in and out of the WWE. Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004, and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2013, ‘El Matador’ is without a doubt one of the greats in the industry.

Making his first appearance for the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) in 1979, Tito would go head-to-head with The Iron Sheik for the World Championship and feud prominently with Don Muraco. Tito defeated the latter for the Intercontinental Championship, becoming the first Mexican to hold this title. Incredibly, at 69 years old, Tito had his most recent match on the independent circuit in Australia. His career as it stands has a longevity of 45 years.

6 Andrade

Accomplishments NXT Champion, WWE United States Champion

El Idolo has had many ups and downs in his career, but no one can take away from his impressive forte of moves in the ring and the excellent catalogue of matches that he has put on in WWE.

Joining the company in 2015 on a developmental deal and showcasing his work on NXT, Andrade climbed up the ladder with fellow SmackDown star, Zelina Vega, at his side. His suave nature mixed with that devastating spinning elbow and match-winning Hammer Lock DDT helped Andrade defeat Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship at NXT: WarGames in 2017. Moving to SmackDown in 2018, Andrade became the United States Champion and put on classics with Rey Mysterio. That same year, he was ranked #13 in the PWI500.

5 Alberto Del Rio

Accomplishments WWE Triple Crown Winner, Money In The Bank Winner 2011, Royal Rumble Winner 2011

Love him or hate him - by accomplishments, Alberto Del Rio is the most successful Mexican main eventer in WWE history. A multi-time world and mid-card champion, Del Rio has had a fantastic career.

Debuting as a rich, arrogant submission specialist, Del Rio was a pure heel that fans wanted to hate. Entering with expensive scarves, a limo and a personal ring announcer, Alberto got instant heat from the crowd. In 2011, Del Rio won the largest Royal Rumble in history, outlasting 39 other men. Later that year, he would go on to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match - the first wrestler to win the rumble and the briefcase in the same year.

4 Bayley

Credit: WWE

Accomplishments First-ever WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion, Money In The Bank Winner 2019 Royal Rumble Winner 2024,

From ‘Hugger’ to ‘Role Model’, Bayley is one of the most successful women's wrestlers of all time. With instant classics, championship belts and many accolades to her name, Bayley is already a future Hall of Famer.

As one of the ‘Four Horsewomen’, Bayley was paramount to the Women’s Revolution. Alongside her future tag partner, Sasha Banks, the two women put on one of the greatest matches of all time at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015. She went on to become the first-ever women’s grand slam champion in WWE and win the 2024 Royal Rumble. After a stop-and-go start to her tenure, Bayley's career speaks for itself.

3 Lita

Accomplishments WWE Women's Champion x4, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Hall of Fame 2014

Arguably the most important woman’s wrestler of all time, Lita changed the perception of women’s wrestling in WWE. Debuting in 1999, she was part of The Godfather’s "Ho-Train", surmising the general opinion of women in the industry at the time.

Fast-forward five years and the Queen of Extreme would win the main event of RAW to claim the Women's Championship from Trish Stratus; the first time women main-evented the show - a monumental occasion for the division. The four-time world champion has left a legacy that is still helping the women’s division to grow today. Bearing in mind, she did most of this after breaking her neck in 2002.

2 Rey Mysterio

Accomplishments WWE Grand Slam Champion, Royal Rumble Winner 2006, Hall of Fame 2023

The undisputed greatest “small man” in wrestling history. Words cannot truly explain the impact that Mysterio has had on the wrestling industry. Even non-wrestling fans know about Rey Mysterio.

The Biggest Little Man is undoubtedly one of the all-time best, not just for his unique style with the symbolic Lucha mask, but for his mesmerising in-ring ability. Breaking barriers by winning the 2006 Royal Rumble to becoming world champion at WrestleMania 22, the Hall of Famer will forever be a huge part of the WWE mythos. No one can forget about his feud with Eddie Guerrero in 2005, including the infamous ladder match at SummerSlam for the custody of a certain “Dirty Dom”.

Rey Mysterio is a legend and the definition of longevity. But there is one other who takes the top spot…

1 Eddie Guerrero

Accomplishments WWE Grand Slam Champion, Hall of Fame 2006

When other wrestlers call you the greatest of all time, you know it's true. Eddie Guerrero is the greatest Mexican wrestler in WWE history.

He lied, cheated and stole all of our hearts whenever the cameras were on Latino Heat. His charisma alone could have won him titles, but it was the technical ability he possessed which sets him apart from others on this list. Look no further than the last two years of his career - defeating Brock Lesnar at No Way Out 2004 for the WWE Championship; the classic with Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 20, which included the most “Eddie” finish; to his feuds with Rey Mysterio and JBL in 2005.

Eddie Guerrero has left a legacy that the WWE Universe will never forget. We miss you, Eddie.