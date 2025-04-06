Let's take you back to July 2022. It was a time when WWE had been in shambles with questionable booking decisions after questionable booking decisions, and fan interest had plummeted. Then, in a flash, Vince McMahon stepped down as Chairman and CEO of WWE, and left his son-in-law, Triple H, to run his beloved company.

Nearly three years to the date when Triple H became Chief Content Officer, and WWE has never been more on fire. Record gates, a new Netflix deal that has been as successful as you can imagine, and their coveted Premium Live Event experiences, finding new ways to shock fans. Whether it's emanating from the United States, north of the border in Canada, or overseas, the Triple H era has left impressions on certain PLEs. Here are the 10 best Premium Live Events in the Triple H era, so far.