Summary Performers retire for various reasons, often temporarily, before returning to the ring.

GIVEMESPORT ranks the top 10 WWE retirement matches based on significance and match quality.

The retirement matches featured iconic matchups like Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker and the emotional farewells of legends like Edge and Ric Flair.

Vince McMahon ’s famous line: “Anything can happen in the WWF!” rings especially true when it comes to Superstars retiring. Performers can call time on their careers for a variety of reasons, including legitimate medical and physical reasons, to the stipulations of matches which have ended iconic feuds.

More often than not, stars will eventually find themselves back between the ropes. The legendary Terry Funk was notorious for having multiple retirement matches, before he truly hung up his boots after a 50-plus year career in 2017.

Despite many WWE retirements being temporary, GIVEMESPORT breaks down the 10 greatest matches where Superstars have called time, often short-lived, on their careers.

Ranking Factors

Significance - the importance of the Superstar retiring.

- the importance of the Superstar retiring. Match quality - how well regarded each match is by the WWE Universe.

Rank Match Event Cagematch.net Rating 1 Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker WrestleMania XXVI 9.50 2 Cactus Jack vs. Triple H No Way Out 2000 9.29 3 Ric Flair vs. Shawn Michaels WrestleMania XXIV 9.06 4 William Regal vs. Antonio Cesaro NXT 25th Dec. 2013 8.64 5 Randy Savage vs. Ultimate Warrior WrestleMania VII 8.44 6 Steve Austin vs. The Rock WrestleMania XIX 8.39 7 Trish Stratus vs. Lita Unforgiven 2006 7.84 8 The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles WrestleMania 36 7.76 9 Edge vs. Alberto Del Rio WrestleMania XXVII 6.45 10 Batista vs. Triple H WrestleMania 35 5.93

10 Batista vs. Triple H

WrestleMania 35 (2019)

Credit: WWE

The 1000th episode of SmackDown witnessed a reunion of the legendary Evolution stable. Triple H , Ric Flair , Batista and Randy Orton basked in their success, but ‘The Animal’ seized an opportunity to take a dig at the faction’s leader:

This man has single-handedly changed this business. There is nothing that this man hasn’t done in this business…except beat ME.

Batista attacked Flair on RAW a few months later, laying down one final challenge to his mentor in the process. ‘The Game’ accepted, and a No Holds Barred showdown was booked for WrestleMania . One particularly gruesome moment in the match came when HHH sadistically removed Batista’s nose ring with pliers. Exchanging a Batista Bomb and Pedigree as near-falls, the gladiators threw-back to their mid-00s feud.

Eventually, Triple H nailed Batista with his signature sledgehammer, before finishing ‘The Animal’ with a second Pedigree. Shortly after the event, Batista announced his official retirement from professional wrestling, posting a heartfelt farewell on Instagram.

9 Edge vs. Alberto Del Rio

WrestleMania XXVII (2011)

Credit: WWE

2011 Royal Rumble winner Alberto Del Rio quickly made his intentions clear to capture the World Heavyweight Championship by brutally assaulting Edge . In WrestleMania XXVII’s opening contest, the champion and challenger engaged in back-and-forth action, whilst Christian fended off Del Rio’s cronies, Brodus Clay and Ricardo Rodriguez. ‘The Rated R Superstar’ eventually overcame his rival with a devastating Spear.

A week later, Edge shocked the WWE Universe by announcing his retirement, due to a legitimate neck injury. After nine years and two surgeries, despite doctors determining he would never wrestle again, the nine-time world champion made a surprise return at the 2020 Royal Rumble, to one of the biggest-ever pops in WWE history.

8 The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

WrestleMania 36: Night 1 (2020)

Credit: WWE

After an altercation at Super ShowDown 2020, AJ Styles began mocking the Undertaker , going as far as name-dropping Deadman's wife Michelle McCool and using his real name, Mark Calaway. 'The Phenomenal One' then challenged ‘Taker to a Boneyard match at WrestleMania.

The Undertaker Named Toughest Opponent of His WWE Career The Undertaker once named the toughest opponent of his illustrious WWE career.

With COVID-19 in full swing, fans were treated to a cinematic masterpiece. The rivals brawled throughout a cemetery, with several nods to Undertaker’s storied career, including druids, shovels and fire, used as elements in the bout.

With Styles on the brink of victory, the ‘Phenom’ suddenly appeared behind him, Chokeslamming his opponent off the roof of a warehouse and burying Styles alive for the victory. The Boneyard match would prove to be the last ride in Undertaker’s 30-year WWE career.

7 Trish Stratus vs. Lita

WWE Unforgiven (2006)

Credit: WWE

The long-standing feud between Trish Stratus and Lita ran into 2006. The villainous Lita revealed Stratus’ plans to retire by the end of the year, before the six-time women’s champion could announce it herself.

For her final full-time match, Stratus challenged her arch-rival for the Women’s Championship. Chants of “Thank you Trish!” adorned the arena as Stratus, in her hometown of Toronto, submitted Lita in the sharpshooter to win the women’s title for the seventh time.

Over the years, Stratus would make sporadic in-ring appearances, teaming with John Morrison and ‘Jersey Shore’ star Snooki at WrestleMania XXVII. Most recently, she engaged in a heated feud with Becky Lynch , doing battle inside a steel cage at Payback 2023.

6 Steve Austin vs. The Rock

WrestleMania XIX (2003)

Credit: WWE

Obsessed with defeating Steve Austin at WrestleMania, having previously failed at XV and X-Seven, The Rock demanded one final confrontation at the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ against his favourite enemy. In true Rock-Austin fashion, the legends brawled in and out of the ring at an electric pace.

Rock’s obsession with beating ‘Stone Cold’ grew, imitating his classic taunts and wearing his signature black vest. ‘The Rattlesnake’ remained valiant, kicking out of pins after being dropped with the People’s Elbow and two Rock Bottoms.

In the end, Austin succumbed to a third Rock Bottom, marking The Rock’s first WrestleMania victory over his rival. Post-match, the two Hall of Famers shared a poignant moment in the ring.

This would be Austin’s last match until 2022. For one night only, ‘Stone Cold’ came out of retirement to battle Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

5 Randy Savage vs. The Ultimate Warrior

WrestleMania VII (1991)