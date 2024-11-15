Key Takeaways Austin vs. McMahon feud defined the Attitude Era between the rebellious Austin and devious McMahon.

The Bloodline Saga features Roman Reigns leading the Anoa'i family, evolving with new characters.

Becky Lynch's meteoric rise from heel to beloved hero captivates fans, headlining WrestleMania.

Storytelling is one of the main hallmarks of the world of professional wrestling, and no other company is bigger in the industry than the WWE . It is the top-of-mind brand that people, even non-fans, think of when wrestling is brought up.

The WWE has become a global powerhouse from the ground-up. With creative minds like Vince McMahon and now, Paul " Triple H " Levesque running the show, the WWE has provided them with countless memorable storylines that have made superstars into legends and larger-than-life characters who have left lasting legacies. From high-drama narratives to underdog stories and intense rivalries and sagas — WWE’s history is filled with a gold mine of timeless tales. With that said, let's dive into the history books and look back at the eight storylines that showcased the WWE at its best, merging sports entertainment with powerful storytelling that keeps fans hooked.

Rank WWE Storyline Key Characters 1 Austin vs. McMahon Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mr. McMahon 2 The Bloodline Roman Reigns, The Rock, The Usos, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn 3 The Yes Movement Daniel Bryan, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Randy Orton, Batista 4 Cody Rhodes Finishes the Story Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, The Rock 5 Mega Powers Explode Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Miss Elizabeth 6 Brothers of Destruction The Undertaker, Kane, Paul Bearer 7 Becky Lynch's Meteoric Rise Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair 8 Career vs. Streak The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels

8 Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker - Career vs. Streak

A career on the line

Credit: WWE

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker put together one of the greatest matches in WWE history with their classic showdown at WrestleMania 25, which also birthed one of the best storylines. After nearly breaking The Deadman’s legendary undefeated streak at WrestleMania , Michaels eventually became obsessed with getting a rematch. He challenged Taker to another go-round. But knowing he had nothing to prove, The Undertaker straight up denied Michaels the go-round.

The Heartbreak Kid did all that he could to once again get his hands on The Phenom. He tried to win the Royal Rumble to get a shot at The Undertaker, who was World Heavyweight Champion at the time. But he fell short. With his options and time running out, he cost The Undertaker his title at the Elimination Chamber. This finally got the attention of The Undertaker, who then agreed to the match. However, he had one condition: Shawn Michaels had to put his career on the line. Shawn's answer?

"If I can't beat you at WrestleMania, I have no career." - Shawn Michaels

And it was set: “Career vs. Streak” at WrestleMania 26. The Undertaker ultimately won the emotion-filled match and extended his streak to 18-0. Meanwhile, this marked the last dance for Shawn Michaels, who left a legacy as one of the all-time great performers.

7 The Man's Meteoric Ascension

Becky Lynch drew organic support

Credit: WWE

Nobody was more over from 2018 to 2019 than Becky Lynch. She had an organic rise in popularity as fans clamored to see her rise to the top. Lynch performed a heel turn when she attacked her friend Charlotte Flair after losing in a title match at SummerSlam 2018. But despite this, she was cheered more than ever.

Fans loved her unapologetic and rebellious attitude. She started calling herself “The Man,” claiming that she was the best thing going in the WWE — and she was. Her already growing popularity went through the roof during an episode of Raw, where a bloodied Lynch, thanks to a big hit from Nia Jax, stood defiantly with a crimson mask to close the show. Alongside Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey , who were both the champions at the time, Becky made history by headlining WrestleMania 35. And she won the winner-take-all match, completing her meteoric ascension to the top of WWE.

6 The Brothers of Destruction - Kane's Debut

Created the most iconic sibling story in professional wresting

Credit: WWE

The story of Kane and The Undertaker is one of the most famous tales in WWE history. With the supernatural mystique of the two characters, the company tapped into its creative chamber to tell the story of the two brothers.

The Undertaker was one of the most feared superstars in the WWE due to his dark and undead persona. But since his debut, there had been no background on his story. That is until Paul Bearer introduced his estranged half-brother Kane. In 1997, the manager revealed that a young Undertaker accidentally set his family’s funeral home on fire during their youth. The Deadman supposedly killed his parents and his brother due to the accident. However, Kane apparently survived and has been living with the emotional and physical damage ever since — and he wanted revenge.

Kane made his explosive debut in 1997 during the first-ever Hell in a Cell match between Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. As the lights dimmed, Kane entered, ripped the cell door off its hinges and delivered a devastating Tombstone Piledriver to his older half-sibling. This moment set off a fierce sibling rivalry filled with intense matches and even alliances as The Brothers of Destruction.

5 The Mega Powers Explode

A classic tale of love and jealousy featuring two megastars

Credit: WWE

One of the more compelling WWE stories that defined the 1980s was that of the “Mega Powers,” which was a legendary alliance between “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan . Their partnership started after Hogan saved Savage from an attack by The Honky Tonk Man and the Hart Foundation. Once rivals, the two megastars formed a popular tandem that captivated fans, with Miss Elizabeth, Savage’s manager, adding a wrinkle to the dynamic — and it eventually did.

Eventually, tensions simmered when Savage started speculating that Hogan was lusting for Elizabeth. Savage eventually reached his boiling point and attacked Hogan in a backstage segment to turn heel.

"Your eyes lust Elizabeth." - Randy Savage

This led to a massive collision course between the Mega Powers at WrestleMania V in 1989, where Hogan dethroned Savage for the WWE Championship. This was a classic tale that harped on the themes of friendship, love, jealousy, and eventually, betrayal.

4 Cody Rhodes Finishes the Story

From undesirable to undeniable to undisputed

Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes had just one desire when he made his triumphant WWE return in 2022: win the championship that his late father Dusty Rhodes never won. The road to the top, however, was going to be a long journey for the American Nightmare. He faced several hurdles along the way.

Cody suffered a torn pec that sidelined him for eight months. He won the 2023 Royal Rumble and got his first crack at finishing the story. However, he fell to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39. After a hot year, Cody once again won the Royal Rumble in 2024. However, it seemed like he wouldn’t get another crack at Roman Reigns because The Rock also had his sights set on The Tribal Chief.

But the fans did not want to see Rock vs. Roman in 2024. They wanted to see Cody finish his story. The American Nightmare got his match. But The Rock, who had embraced as heel persona as The Final Boss, made sure that Cody's road to the main event was hell. Still, despite all the odds stacked against him, Cody overcame every kitchen sink thrown at him by The Bloodline. When the dust cleared, Cody Rhodes stood tall, finally, as the WWE Undisputed Champion.

3 Yes Movement - Daniel Bryan's Improbable Ascension

Bryan was the ultimate underdog

Credit: WWE

The WWE fans love their underdogs — and there was no better underdog story than Daniel Bryan ’s. Bryan was a fan favorite of the WWE Universe in 2013, and they wanted nothing more than seeing him rise to the top. However, the company didn’t share the same sentiments. They only saw Bryan as a B+ player. To further drive home their point, they didn’t even make Bryan compete in the Royal Rumble, which enraged fans. That’s when the WWE Universe took matters into their own hands. Fans flooded arenas with Bryan’s signature “Yes” chants and hence, the “Yes Movement” was born.

But Bryan had to go through hell to get his spot in the main event of WrestleMania, including beating Triple H in the opening match. Bryan got through the first hurdle by taking down The Game. He later outlasted Randy Orton and Batista by making the latter tap out in the main event to claim the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to complete one of the most improbable underdog stories in WWE history.

2 The Bloodline Saga

What inning are we in now?

Credit: WWE

The Bloodline Saga has been the WWE's main attraction since the pandemic and continues to be the company’s hottest storyline today. The story revolves around Roman Reigns and the Anoa’i family, which mainly features The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa. Due to the rich history and depth of the legendary Samoan dynasty, the WWE has been able to unlock limitless layers within the story.

It began with Reigns anointing himself as the head of the family, embracing the “Tribal Chief” persona. As he stood atop as the dominant champion in WWE, he became a tyrannical and manipulative leader who abused his power and used controlling tactics to maintain his status as the "Head of the Table."

After Roman’s dominant run as champion ended at WrestleMania XL, Sikoa anointed himself as the new Tribal Chief, unlocking another layer and adding new characters (e.g. Jacob Fatu) in the story. With The Rock , The Final Boss, still lurking in the shadows, who knows just how cinema this story could get.

1 Austin vs. McMahon Rivalry

The feud that raised hell

Credit: WWE

Nothing defined the Attitude Era more than the Austin-McMahon rivalry. The feud embodied the rebellious spirit of the Attitude Era. The storyline depicted Stone Cold Steve Austin as the ultimate rebel and anti-authority figure who often stuck it to the boss, Mr. McMahon. Because Austin constantly defied him, McMahon would actively find ways to stack the odds against Stone Cold and ensure the beer-drinking “Texas Rattlesnake” never became the champion who represented his company.

Austin, meanwhile, would make McMahon's life a living hell. Despite having few in-ring matches, their intense feud created several memorable moments, which included the classic beer bath that Austin gave McMahon and The Corporation.

The heated rivalry through the late 1990s raised WWE’s popularity to the highest of highs, which ultimately helped the company win the Monday Night wars against WCW. It also cemented Stone Cold Steve Austin as the top star of the company — and arguably the greatest of all time— and created an iconic and devious villain in Mr. McMahon.