Key Takeaways Professional wrestling features wins achieved via pinfall or submission. Submissions end matches decisively.

Notable submission specialists include Kurt Angle, Daniel Bryan, Bret Hart, and Asuka.

Wrestlers like Samoa Joe, Tazz, and Ken Shamrock excelled at making opponents tap out.

At its very base, WWE is about wins and losses. The majority of the time, a match ends via pinfall after a competitor hits their finisher to secure the dramatic three-count, but a successful pin can often come out of nowhere and cause upset victories, which is what makes the three-count so different to a submission.

To make your opponent tap out is to make them willingly stop the match. There is perhaps no better way of winning a contest, and subsequently being declared better than your opponent, than getting a submission. It’s the most decisive of all the ways to end a match, and being caught in a hold can often be as surprising as a flash pin attempt, just with far much more pain. Sometimes, wrestlers have no choice but to admit defeat when trapped in a painful submission, and some in WWE history were feared for their ability to make someone quit. We've already looked at the best finishing moves previously, so let GIVEMESPORT take you through our take on the nine best submission specialists of all time.

Ranking Wrestler Submission Move 1 Kurt Angle Ankle Lock 2 Daniel Bryan LeBell Lock, Heel Hook 3 Bret Hart Sharpshooter 4 Chris Jericho Walls Of Jericho, Liontamer 5 Dean Malenko Texas Cloverleaf 6 Ken Shamrock Ankle Lock 7 Asuka Asuka Lock 8 Tazz Tazzmission 9 Samoa Joe Coquina Clutch

9 Samoa Joe

Joe dominated NXT

When he arrived in WWE in 2015, Samoa Joe already carried with him a reputation of being a master of making people tap out. However, unlike many of the later entries on this list, the so-called Samoan Submission Machine wasn’t known for his endless arsenal of holds that could end a match. Instead, it was mainly the Coquina Clutch that struck fear into an opponent.

His take on the classic Rear Naked Choke, the move was his main finisher in WWE, particularly when the Muscle Buster was outlawed early into his run, and Joe put many top stars to sleep with the hold through his main roster stint and two runs in NXT.

8 Tazz

Came in with a reputation for securing a tap out

Tazz was a wrestler like no other. Utilising suplexes and submissions, you knew broadly what the New Yorker was going to do, but many opponents just couldn’t do anything to stop him. Plus, many of his holds and grapples had the same same (or very similar) setups to one another, so those standing across the ring from him with him could easily be caught off guard and be trapped in a brutal stretch.

Making his name in ECW, some WWE fans may not have known of Tazz’s submission excellence when he arrived in the company, but WWE themselves immediately recognised Tazz’s ability to lock in a dangerous hold and that was evident right from his first appearance. Debuting the 2000 Royal Rumble event, the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion took down Kurt Angle so emphatically that the former Japan native to leave on a stretcher.

7 Asuka

A three-time WWE Women's Champion

When it comes to women’s wrestling in WWE, Asuka is perhaps the best ever when it comes to getting submission finishes. Using her iconic Asuka Lock (a Crossface Chickenwing), the Japan-native was an unstoppable force as soon as she signed with NXT, and even accrued a winning streak longer than the iconic run pieced together by Goldberg before she herself tapped to Charlotte Flair in a controversial booking move at WrestleMania 34.

As everyone does, has had her fair share of ups and downs since signing with WWE seven years ago, but, whenever the company choose to present Asuka as a dominant fighter, it’s believable that the 43-year-old could catch any opponent in her iconic submission hold to end a match.

6 Ken Shamrock

One of the first MMA crossover success stories

Bringing with him genuine MMA experience, Ken Shamrock was to be taken seriously when he arrived in WWE in 1997. Immediately,many feared his Ankle Lock, and he became one of the mHiss men on the roster. Shamrock may have even ranked higher on the list. However, his WWE run only lasted around two years.

Still, in that time, he applied the Ankle Lock to X-Pac to become the Intercontinental Champion, and also had a stint with the World Tag Team Titles. In fact, his submission finisher was so ingrained into his style that he ended up losing some contests via disqualification due to his outright refusal to break the hold, further emphasising how savage Shamrock was as a competitor.

5 Dean Malenko

One of wrestling's best technicians

Known as ‘The Man Of 1000 Holds’, it should be no surprise to see Dean Malenko on this list. However, it must immediately be noted that the vast majority of Malenko’s career came before he joined WWE in 2000, a year before his retirement. Still, his ability and style led him to mark his short time in the company with two reigns as Light Heavyweight Champion.

As is the case with many wrestlers over the years, the size of Malenko impacted him throughout his career, but he had technical ability that few could match. Although his main finisher was the Texas Cloverleaf, The Shooter was a wrestling perfectionist who could catch any opponent in any hold due ttotional in-ring work.

4 Chris Jericho

Continues to tap people out in AEW today

Chris Jericho had a myriad of different submission moves to finish an opponent with. Whether it be the iconic Walls Of Jericho, Liontamer or any other of his 1004 holds he claimed to have in order to upstage Dean Malenko, the ability to make an opponent tap out was a huge part of Y2J’s arsenal.

Jericho is someone who always reinvents himself, but his submission finishers have been an absolute constant during his entire career, no matter what promotion he finds himself in. The 53-year-old has secured victories via tap out against a range of different opponents across four different decades and shows no signs of slowing down going forward.

3 Bret Hart

The man with the 'Sharpshooter'

One of the best wrestlers in history, Bret Hart was famous for using the Sharpshooter. Invented by Japanese legend Riki Choshu, the hold was brought to the WWE audience by Hart, and many wrestlers will use the move today as a nod to the legendary Hitman. Particularly in Canada, the hold will receive a huge reaction due to its association with Hart and his family.

Throughout his career, Hart used the hold to force many to tap out, and it brought him multiple top championships across both WWE and WCW. The Excellence of Eitution was known for making people submit, and he is beloved as one of the best technical wrestlers of all time.

2 Daniel Bryan

Defied all expectations

Throughout his entire career, Daniel Bryan was known for technical excellence, and, although its had many different names over the years, his LeBell Lock is one of the most iconic submissions in WWE history. Throughout his rise to the top, crowds would go wild when Bryan would begin setting up the move, knowing that it could secure the underdog a win. He even won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship when he made Batista tap to the hold at WrestleMania 30.

Then, a year into his comeback from a career-threatening injury, Bryan put a major focus on the heel hook, adding another submission to his repertoire and further showing his ability to force rivals to tap out. The 43-year-old's ability to lock in a hold on anyone was truly relentless in WWE.

1 Kurt Angle

A true submission expert

Being a former Olympian in the sport of Free Wrestling, Kurt Angle is technically gifted on the mat. So, when he decided to make the transition to professional wrestling, submissions, holds, and his genuine wrestlicould a huge part of his presentation, and his Ankle lock brought him countless victories over the years.

Perhaps the best crossover athlete in WWE history, Angle is an absolute expert when it comes to submissions and this translated perfectly to RAW and SmackDown. Kurt had the ability to cause serious damage to an opponent just through the Ankle Lock, so fans knew that a match could end at any time he was able to lock it in.