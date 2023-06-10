WWE has fostered a love-hate relationship with tag teams over the years, and when the love blossomed, it made for some of the most thrilling moments in all of professional wrestling.

Tag team wrestling is designed to thrill with so many elements adding to the intrigue. There is scope for much more drama in tag team competition as compared to singles wrestling, with its primary source being the addition of more wrestlers leading to pinfall breakups at the last second, big moves out of nowhere, simultaneous jaw-dropping spots, and fast-paced action.

In the 21st century, WWE has gone through incredible highs and spectacular lows in its tag team wrestling, with the start of the century providing breathtaking matches that would push the envelope of possibility. Subsequently, there was a massive lull with Vince McMahon seemingly not too fond of wrestlers partnering with one another to put on a show. This is the time when John Cena would randomly team up with his rivals to defeat established tag teams, demeaning their status and pulling the entire division down.

However, post that phase, tag team wrestling saw a resurgence on the back of two legendary teams, who given the nature of the whole division in general, perhaps are not given their due flowers.

In this list, we rank the greatest WWE tag teams since the turn of the century. Thus, teams such as The Road Warriors and Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart) do not qualify here.

5 The New Day

When you speak about dynamic wrestlers with uniquely charming personalities coming together to create magic, there is no looking beyond The New Day. Directionless, stuck in the mid-card, and yet to establish a definitive gimmick before joining forces, Xavier Woods stumbled upon gold with the power of positivity and had two great mates for company, who elevated not only themselves but also brought eyeballs and interest to tag team wrestling.

Woods, Big E, and Kofi Kingston did not initially find success, but a heel turn bought them time to get across their highly charismatic sides which the audience took to so well that they even started selling breakfast cereals for WWE. While the lasting memory of The New Day will be of goofy, lovable characters, one must never understate their ability to create investable match situations often.

Experts at both high-flying wrestling and hard-hitting action, The New Day has been one of the finest-ever tag teams in WWE history, not solely in the 21st century. It's also worth noting that the team is still the longest-reigning RAW Tag Team Champions of all time. The team has held 11 reigns together as tag team champions in WWE. They also hold the most reigns as SmackDown Tag Team Champions, with seven reigns to their name.

4 The Dudley Boyz

The Dudley Boyz originated in ECW but found mainstream success in WWE. Their biggest selling point was their extreme style of wrestling and an innate love for tables that resonated with the audience. There is something magnetic about table spots that seem to connect with live crowds despite the presence of more barbaric and dangerous items. The Dudleys really used tables to their advantage, finding a space in the hearts of viewers by smashing opponents through thin layers of lumber.

The table spots, though, were only a part of their armory. To some, it was only one-third, with chairs and ladders completing the trifecta. The Dudley Boyz were a part of probably the greatest era of tag team wrestling in WWE and those TLC matches helped popularize the division at a time the promotion had one of the best undercards and main event scenes ever.

What made The Dudley Boyz so special was their effective confluence of wrestling style with character work. The duo were excellent heel characters who knew how to generate heat. Both Bubba Ray and D-Von, but especially the former, made sure the fans knew exactly what to feel about them.

Furthermore, the Dudleys were extremely consistent, which is quite difficult given their style. The team's success coupled with longevity makes them an easy pick on the all-time list. In total, WWE booked The Dudley Boyz to hold 10 reigns as tag team champions.

3 Edge and Christian

Two friends who trained together formed a tag team and participated in a series of era-defining, division-redefining matches in WWE. And when those wrestlers are supremely charismatic, have great comic timing, yet retain an aggressive edge to their characters, it makes for compelling television.

The tag team of Edge and Christian was all those things and much more. They created magic as a tag team. With big moves, tag team chemistry, innovation, and constant pushing of boundaries to stun audiences, Edge and Christian were difficult to ignore in the ring.

And when not wrestling, they would be impossible to dislike with the various catchphrases and "five-second poses" they came up with. The great thing about pro wrestling is that it gives people characters to play and that is where this team set itself apart as an all-time great. They are truly memorable and that has got a lot to do with their ability to make people laugh.

The dynamic nature of this team always made them a captivating watch and with Vince McMahon pushing them strongly, the runs with the tag team titles further elevated their status to being among the all-timers. As a team, they held seven reigns with WWE's World Tag Team Championship.

2 The Hardy Boyz

The Hardy Boyz transcended generations to stake their claim among the greatest tag teams ever in the history of WWE. They were innovators; high-fliers who cared little for their own safety. By executing ridiculously entertaining spots, the duo made a firm mark in the business.

And they started very young too, lying about their age to get a gig in the WWE. But soon, people would see exactly why they were liked backstage. The duo was magic within the ring, stealing the show with their offensive style. Jeff Hardy, in particular, loved falling off tall structures. There was such artistry in the chaos they thrived in, that it was difficult to not root for them. The Hardy Boyz played an integral part in making tag team wrestling such fun, high-octane action, and their role in elevating the TLC matches can never be understated.

One of the greatest strengths of the duo would be their longevity. While Matt Hardy's best character work, the "Broken" gimmick, came outside the company, the team returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 to show their timelessness. Wrestling is in their blood, and they made the most of the natural ability and penchant they possessed for sports entertainment. In total, The Hardy Boyz have been tag team champions nine times in WWE, not counting their title wins in Impact Wrestling, ROH, or the independent circuit.

1 The Usos

Talking about wrestling being in their blood, The Usos are the sons of Rikishi, nephews to the late Umaga, and are related to Yokozuna, The Rock, and Roman Reigns. Thus, it is safe to say, Jimmy and Jey Uso were very much born to do this. And yet, they are not given the credit they deserve.

It is hard enough to be a good professional wrestler. Many from their Anoa'i-Fatu dynasty have failed despite their lineage. The Usos, meanwhile, are not just good at wrestling, they are seriously good. And have been one of the foremost tag teams in the world's biggest wrestling promotion for over 13 years. That, in itself, is representative of the duo's consistency, longevity, and ability to stay relevant over time.

A large part of that is due to their tremendously underrated character work, according to which they managed to change their style of wrestling. The Usos started with face paints and wore shorts to the ring. They were likable characters and found success as high-fliers. Subsequently, they completely shifted style and persona to become the edgy heel characters with their day-one-ish gimmick. They were cool, changed their combat method to include hard-hitting kicks, and participated in brutal matches with The New Day.

And finally, their third most pronounced gimmick is being part of The Bloodline, where they have both essayed stellar roles with commendable character development. They've elevated segments with their emotions, conflict, and alignment. During this time, they went on to become the longest-reigning tag team champions of all time and even created history by headlining Night One of WrestleMania 39.

From coming out on pre-shows to main eventing the biggest wrestling show on the planet, there has not been a better tag team in the 21st century than The Usos! They went from the bottom to the top and earned eight reigns as tag team champions on WWE's main roster.