The world of WWE is filled with insanely talented athletes of all different styles. Perhaps the most lauded style is technical wrestling, a variation that focuses on high athletic moves linked together by mat wrestling, submissions, and targeting different body parts to weaken the opponent. It's the closest style to amateur wrestling, and a great technical wrestler can grab fans' attention and craft some of the greatest matches in wrestling history.

WWE fans should consider themselves blessed to have had a wide variety of amazing technical talent grace their television screens throughout the decades. Considering how many wrestlers today utilize technical wrestling, it's nearly impossible to just pick ten people alone. But we tried it, and here are our picks of the ten greatest WWE technical wrestlers of all time.

Ranking WWE Superstar Years Active in WWE 1 Daniel Bryan 2000-2003, 2009-2015, 2018-2021 2 Kurt Angle 1998-2006, 2018-2019 3 Bret Hart 1984-1997, 2010-2011 4 Shawn Michaels 1988-2010, 2018 5 AJ Styles 2016-present 6 Ric Flair 1991-1993, 2001-2009 7 Mr. Perfect 1981-1983, 1988-1996, 2002 8 Owen Hart 1988-1989, 1991-1999 9 Macho Man Randy Savage 1985-1994 10 Eddie Guerrero 2000-2001, 2022-2005

10 Eddie Guerrero

Latino Heat brought the fire to the ring

He lied, he cheated, he stole, and he won the hearts of wrestling fans. Standing at 5ft 8in, the smaller Guerrero wasn't your typical larger-than-life superstar WWE had become accustomed to in its earlier years. However, he was seen as a pioneer in bringing lucha libre style wrestling to an American audience in World Championship Wrestling in the 1990s. His one and only WWE Championship win over Brock Lesnar at No Way Out 2002 still stands as one of the most satisfying title wins in WWE history.

Many wrestlers have spoken about Guerrero's in-ring ability, as well as his oozing charisma being one of the reasons they fell in love with wrestling, and you can even feel Guerrero's impact still to this day. Turn on any wrestling promotion around the world, and there's a chance you'll see his signature Three Amigos suplex tribute being utilized by someone. A true innovator of the game, his unfortunate death in November 2005 still hurts many, but it's hard to argue with the level of impact the WWE Hall of Famer had throughout his shorter, but beloved career.

9 Macho Man Randy Savage

The flying elbow drop was jaw-dropping

Macho Man Randy Savage was, and still is, the sole definition of a wrestler who has both style and substance. Not only did the 2-time World Champion have extravagant entrance music with bright, colorful tassels hanging from his ring attire and the craziest glasses you've ever seen, but he also was an incredible technician that wowed fans with his in-ring skill. In an era where aesthetics were prioritised over in-ring skill, Savage was the perfect mix of both.

His bouts with Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat for the Intercontinental Championship, and specifically, their WrestleMania III encounter, still gets lauded for being ahead of their time. It is often remarked as one of the greatest technical wrestling matches of all time. The match was filled with spots that flew effortlessly, between countless pin attempts, and reversals featuring many of the things that you find in modern wrestling.

As for his finisher, it's hard to argue that every time the Macho Man went onto that top rope, and he flew into the air with his picture-perfect elbow drop, fans around the world couldn't help but scream "OHHHH YEAHHHHHH."

8 Owen Hart

The Hart dynasty lives on forever

Being the younger brother of Bret Hart, only one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, couldn't have been easy. But for Owen Hart, he refused to live in his siblings' spotlight. Not only was The Rocket a tremendous submission and mat-based wrestler like his brother, but it was his incredible high-flying move set that gave him a very distinctive style. Hart loved to dive, often hitting his opponents with crossbodies, elbow drops and headbutts out of nowhere, all moves that made him an instant fan favourite.

While Hart's unfortunate and tragic death at a live event in 1999 cut his career short, Hart will forever be remembered as one of the best technical wrestlers of his generation. And his legacy lives on in wrestling forever.

7 Mr. Perfect

Curt Hennig was the epitome of perfection

WWE

If you're going to debut under the moniker of Mr. Perfect, you had better be sure to back it up. And not only did Curt Hennig do all of that, he delivered and then some. A 2-time Intercontinental Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, Hennig backed up his cocky, and brashy persona with dazzling in-ring moves that have stood the test of time and often stole the show at the events he was at.

From his incredible dropkicks that seemed to launch Hennig into the air, to his signature Perfect Plex, Hennig was the king of technical wrestling in the late-1980s. He is even recognized by WWE on their official website as, "setting a higher standard for technical wrestling in WWE". That type of acknowledgement is perfect.

6 Ric Flair

WOOOOOOO!

Credit: WWE

To be the man, you gotta beat the man. And not many people could beat Ric Flair in the ring for good reason. Similar to Macho Man, Flair had all the style and panache that was technical wrestling excellence. The luxurious robes, the long flowing blonde hair and the expert submission holds were all staples of Nature Boy. And in his prime, he delivered every single time he stepped into the ring.

Many have tried to master the iconic Figure Four leg lock (including his own daughter), but no one had the slickness that Flair brought with his finishing submission. It's a hold that brought audiences to their feet every time and brought the North Carolina native a ton of gold. The 16-time World Champion, who is tied for the most World Championships in WWE history, is a legend of technical wrestling.

5 AJ Styles

They don't want none

The only active WWE wrestler on this list is simply Phenomenal. It feels like yesterday that the rumours of AJ Styles coming to WWE were circulating the internet, and it still feels like a dream looking back at his WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2016. At the time, Styles was considered one of the greatest independent wrestlers to ever lace up his boots outside WWE, and almost ten years since his debut with the company, he backed up that claim and then some.

The thing about The Phenomenal One is you're hard-pressed to find a bad match out of him. The 2-time WWE Champion has put on dream bout after dream bout, having instant classics across the years with the likes of John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and even Shane McMahon. His hard-hitting forearms mixed with his aerial attacks make each match feel special. He can pull reversals out in the blink of an eye. And best of all, he ushered in a path for independent wrestlers who've become household names outside the company to succeed. Without him, you probably wouldn't see much of the current crop of talent in WWE today.

4 Shawn Michaels

The Heartbreak Kid's (almost perfect) retirement

Shawn Michaels may not be as technically sound as some of the other wrestlers on this list, but he is one of the ultimate packages of a superstar. HBK had charisma for days, was terrific at cutting promos, and his cockiness of character was only emphasized even more by being able to back it up in the ring. The 4-time World Champion's Sweet Chin Music superkick finisher revolutionized the move forever and made it the popular (or unpopular depending on who you ask) maneuver it is today.

He is also forever etched in some of the most iconic moments in WWE history. He is one-half of one of the greatest factions of all time, D-Generation X, along with Triple H. He is responsible for the greatest two-part saga at WrestleMania 25 and WrestleMania XXIV with The Undertaker's Streak, leading to one of the best retirement matches ever. And to back it up, an iconic theme song about how sexy he is with a gorgeous pony tale to match. Simply said, he is one of the greats, period. The less that's said about his return match at Super ShowDown in 2018, however, the better.

3 Bret Hart

The Excellence of Execution

"The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be" wasn't just a catchphrase in the eyes of Bret Hart. For years, Hart was the gold standard of professional wrestling. Every single move he made and the submission holds he inflicted on his opponents were seamless and gorgeous to watch unfold.

The early 90s was a tough watch for many WWF fans, as there weren't many characters to gravitate to. But, The Hitman garnered respect for his skill and instantly became a favourite with audiences. He was one of the coolest wrestlers of his time, and the level of work rate that the 5-time WWE Champion brought night in and out of the ring in an era that hugely lacked passion.

2 Kurt Angle

Oh it's true, it's damn true

Intensity, integrity, intelligence. All three of these traits describe Kurt Angle to a tee. A former Olympic gold medalist, who happened to have won a gold medal with a broken freakin' neck, Angle was a wrestling natural from the second he stepped into a WWE ring. Bringing over his amateur Olympic style, Angle systematically broke down his opponents' hold-by-hold, all while running laps around most of the talent he faced. The 6-time WWE World Champion's patented Olympic Slam still stands as one of the more unique wrestling finishers in history.

On top of all of this, he's also a very goofy guy with some of the most iconic segments of his generation. The pure definition of a stud and someone who just got "it" with professional wrestling.

1 Daniel Bryan

The GOAT of professional wrestling?

The number one spot on this list goes to the man who was never the biggest wrestler, nor was ever supposed to be in the position that he was. The WrestleMania 30 YES! saga is well documented and was only as satisfying as a result because of Daniel Bryan's natural relationship with the fans. Every single time he was in a match that you thought he had no chance of winning, he made you believe. If you thought you knew the outcome, he made you doubt that which speaks volumes about his experience with the sport and how insanely talented he was.

Bryan is a crazy athlete, and has a complete understanding of the art form that is professional wrestling, making him one of the most captivating wrestlers to watch. Whether it was transitioning from submission to submission with ease, or his hard-hitting kicks and strikes, Bryan's wrestling skills remain hard to top. Even after multiple career-threatening injuries, and a premature retirement, the future Hall of Famer came back like he had never left and reminded people quickly why he was, and still is, the best wrestler in the world.