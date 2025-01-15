Summary WrestleMania showcases the greatest matches in WWE history, combining action, storytelling, and lasting impact.

The epic rivalry between the Undertaker and Shawn Michaels spawned the greatest match in WrestleMania history.

The "Paul Levesque Era" is represented as modern 'Mania classics making an impact.

The granddaddy of them all. The showcase of the immortals. Call it what you will; WrestleMania has solidified itself as the pinnacle of professional wrestling, particularly within WWE. Over its storied 40-year history, this marquee event has produced countless unforgettable moments, with many matches transcending the norm to become legendary in the annals of sports entertainment.

In a word: the greatest. But what exactly makes a wrestling match the greatest? Is it the dazzling display of pure athleticism, where performers push the boundaries of their physical capabilities? Could it be the dynamic and emotional storytelling that captivates fans and draws them into the drama unfolding in the ring? Or perhaps a match can stand the test of time, leaving a lasting impact on the industry and its fans for generations?

In truth, it’s a combination of all these factors. A truly great wrestling match is a perfect storm where athleticism, storytelling, and cultural resonance converge to create magic. A spectacle that lingers in our memories and becomes the gold standard for all that follows. WrestleMania has given us many great events since 2000, and this list ranks the 10 greatest matches in its illustrious history.

Rank Match Year 1 Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker 2009 2 Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin 1997 3 Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns 2024 4 Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley 2023 5 Hollywood Hogan vs. The Rock 2002 6 Edge & Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz 2001 7 Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels 1994 8 Steve Austin vs. The Rock 2003 9 Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos 2023 10 Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston 2019

10 Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

WrestleMania 35 (2019)

Kofi Kingston is not the first fan-favourite to draw such a strong reaction from the WWE Universe that it manifested matches and changed plans backstage, but it might be the most memorable. The fans rallied around Kingston, creating "KofiMania" out of a desire to see the journeyman performer given his due after 11 years with the company.

A tearful celebration with his New Day brethren and his young children earned the emotional journey its place among the greatest. To quote WWE announcer Michael Cole about another story that would finish five years later, "Sometimes this business just gets you right in the heart."

9 Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos

WrestleMania 39 (2023)

Sami Zayn's drama with The Bloodline led WWE through much of the road to WrestleMania in 2023. Between Zayn's long-awaited acceptance as the "Honorary Uce" of the Bloodline and leading up to the "Underdog from the Underground's" inevitable uprising against Roman Reigns' tyranny at the Royal Rumble, the Bloodline Saga was the hottest thing in wrestling.

That's why Sami's loss to Reigns at Elimination Chamber was such a disappointment; it seemed to derail any chance of a happy ending for Zayn. However, Zayn and Owens found their fulfilling finish, facing the long-reigning champions Jimmy and Jey Uso in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 39. By the time Zayn struck with a third Helluva Kick on Jey Uso, the catharsis had already pierced the heart of any professional wrestling fan with a pulse.

8 Steve Austin vs. The Rock

WrestleMania 19 (2003)

These two era-defining superstars had a trilogy of WrestleMania matches; the best of the three is a hotly debated topic. However, between being Stone Cold's quiet retirement match and helping to create the beloved "Hollywood" Rock persona, this match was an emotional tour de force. Dwayne "The Rock" finally proved he could beat Stone Cold at the "Showcase of the Immortals."

However, the most memorable moment came after the action was over. The Rock sat next to a prone Austin, giving the "Texas Rattlesnake" a thinly veiled but heartfelt thank you. The fans in Seattle may not have known a retirement match had gone down that night, but they certainly knew they had seen something special.

7 Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels

WrestleMania 10 (1994)

While ladder matches have undoubtedly existed in the history of professional wrestling, nothing like this encounter between "The Bad Guy" and the "Showstopper" has ever been seen on a stage like WrestleMania, and the resulting match changed the industry.

Razor and Shawn each had a claim to the Intercontinental championship and, in turn, a belt of their own. Both championship titles were hoisted above the ring, and the first to retrieve them would earn the undisputed Intercontinental title. The match created iconic moments, like HBK's unbelievable splash off the top of the ladder. It opened up brand-new possibilities for stipulations, creating previously unfathomed opportunities for future WWE superstars.

6 Edge & Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz

WrestleMania 17 (2001)

If Michaels vs. Razor was the starting gun for ladder-based stipulations in WWE, TLC II at WrestleMania X-7 would be the logical apex of the genre. Not the first, certainly not the last, but possibly the best; this conflagration between three of the most defining tag teams of their era has stood the test of time for wrestling fans.

With each participating superstar taking massive damage, this chaotic match was enhanced by the presence of each duo's third. Rhyno, Spike Dudley, and Lita all participated in this wild battle defined by a death-defying Spear from Edge to Jeff Hardy, falling from atop a massive ladder in the centre of the ring. Shawn and Razor walked so these nine could run, fall, and crash.

5 Hollywood Hogan vs. The Rock

WrestleMania 18 (2002)

The WWE Universe (albeit before it was called that) rose as one on St. Patrick's Day to elevate this contest between two professional wrestling legends. As much a character in the match as either competitor, the Toronto crowd decided Hogan was their hero, and The Rock was the villain in this epic encounter.

The in-ring action wasn't groundbreaking as the 48-year-old Hogan broke out his tried-and-true arsenal of lariats and clubbing blows. Still, it cannot be denied that the SkyDome crowd's nuclear reaction to Hogan's "Hulking Up" after kicking out of a Rock Bottom created goosebumps for every red-blooded wrestling fan.

Ultimately, Hogan took the loss to the Great One, and the world was thoroughly sports entertained.

4 Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

WrestleMania 39 (2023)

While the ladies of WWE may have main-evented the show of shows in 2019, never has a match achieved parity with previous and future WrestleMania masterpieces like this showdown between The Eradicator and the Queen did in Los Angeles. The encounter worked as a coming-out party for Ripley, who had been winning over the WWE Universe despite her status as a villain.

After a brutal, physical encounter, Mami hit an impressive top-rope Riptide on Charlotte, getting a pinfall victory and securing the Smackdown Women's Championship. In defeat, Charlotte sat ringside, watching Ripley celebrate with her new title. The Queen's approving smile helped to light the fuse on one of the decade's most dominant superstars of any division.

3 Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 40 (2024)

The year-long buildup to the WrestleMania 40 clash between the "American Nightmare" and the "Tribal Chief" showcased Paul "Triple H" Levesque's vision for WWE — a love letter to professional wrestling.

Following Rhodes' devastating loss to Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Cody faced towering obstacles to earn a rematch with the longest-reigning WWE champion in decades. Rhodes had to win a second consecutive Royal Rumble and overcome the mind games of The Rock, who returned as WWE's "Final Boss," determined to claim the WrestleMania spotlight. A tag-team loss with Seth Rollins against The Rock and Reigns on night one led to a dramatic "Bloodline Rules" match on night two in Philadelphia.

The ensuing match played on the frayed patience of the WWE Universe as the theme of Bloodline interference, an all-too-familiar trope during Roman's reign as WWE champion, began playing itself out again. But this time, Cody had reinforcements in Jey Uso, John Cena, and "Big Evil" The Undertaker.

But the pièce de résistance came as Seth Rollins acted as Rhodes' literal "shield," luring Reigns into a vengeful misstep — a chair shot echoing his betrayal of the former "Big Dog." Rhodes capitalized, delivering three Crossroads to finally finish his story and bring the WWE Championship to the Rhodes family.

2 Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin

WrestleMania 13 (1997)

At the sunset of the "New Generation" of the World Wrestling Federation, a stirring signalled the onset of the "Attitude Era" as the "best there is, was, or ever will be" faced off with the "Texas Rattlesnake" in a submission match.

Beginning as a wild brawl in the ring before sprawling out to the crowd, the two hall-of-famers tore through each other, brutally beating one another as special guest referee Ken Shamrock looked on, resulting in Austin bleeding profusely from the head.

When Hart, the submission specialist, slapped his trademark manoeuvre, The Sharpshooter, on Stone Cold, what followed was one of the most memorable images in the history of professional wrestling as Austin screamed in pain face-first in a puddle of his own blood. Stone Cold would eventually lose consciousness, forcing Shamrock to call for the end of the match. However, Steve Austin never surrendered, creating a persona and aura defining the next half-decade of WWF programming.

1 Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker

WrestleMania 25 (2009)

The seventeenth win in The Undertaker's storied WrestleMania streak is undoubtedly his best. After months of mind games leading up to the 'Mania showdown, The "Dead Man" faced Shawn Michaels in the greatest WrestleMania match ever.

The match was chock-full of unforgettable moments. HBK's moonsault to the outside, sidestepped by "Big Evil," led to Michaels' sickening collision with the padded concrete. Taker's own high-risk suicide dive nearly ended in a real-life disaster and led to the threat of a count-out that would have ended the phenom's streak. The dramatic finish saw the Heartbreak Kid spiked with a Tombstone Piledriver after another moonsault attempt.

It's a showdown that would kickstart a four-year run of fantastic WrestleMania matches centred around HBK's retirement. The quadrilogy involving Taker, Michaels, and Triple H is unlikely to be matched in the near future.