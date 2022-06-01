Throughout the years, WWE has had some of the very best step through its doors, ranging from Bret Hart, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels to The Undertaker, The Rock and Hulk Hogan.

That's without even looking at the wrestlers on the current WWE roster, with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and even John Cena, if you still count him, being right up there.

Due to the sheer volume of talent, ranking the 100 best wrestlers of all time is always going to be a tricky task, but that's exactly what the team at Midrange have done. So, without further ado, let's jump right into their list and look at who has been ranked as the top 100 wrestlers of all time.

100 Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett has been voted as the 100th-best wrestler ever/ A WWE Hall of Famer, and multi-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, his career started out hot, but he failed to reach the heights he probably could have.

He's now part of the AEW roster, and regular features on Dynamite. Despite being 56 years old, Double J remains one of the last true heels in the business.

99 Goldust

There's no denying that fans won't be forgetting Goldust anytime soon. In the eyes of some, he massively overachieved with his gimmick, while others believe he could have done more.

Again, another ex-WWE and WCW name who moved onto AEW, performing as Dustin Rhodes now, Goldust has promised that 2023 will likely be his final year as an active performer.

98 Hangman Adam Page

The former AEW World Champion was one of the most popular babyfaces in wrestling for a good period of 2021, and remains one of the key parts of AEW Dynamite and Collision, regardless of which high-profile talents have been brought in.

97 Jimmy Snuka

Nicknamed 'Superfly' for a reason, Jimmy Snuka has influenced a lot of the high-flyers we see in wrestling today. A man that was before his time in terms of in-ring style.

96 Nick Bockwinkel

He may not have reached the heights of WWE/WWF/WWWF, but there's no denying that Nick Bockwinkel is one of the best technical wrestlers ever, and a worthy entry onto the list.

95 Magnum TA

Doing the majority of his work with the NWA and Jim Crockett Promotions, Magnum TA was earmarked for big things, but a horror car accident in 1986 forced him into early retirement.

94 Arn Anderson

Arn knew his role and played it well. The proud owner of the best Spinebuster in wrestling. Seriously, if you haven't seen one, go and check it out right now. They were special.

AA now works as a backstage producer and coach for AEW, a role he previously held within WWE.

93 Sid Vicious

Undeniably a successful wrestler, Sid Vicious held world titles in both WWE and WCW and had big WrestleMania feuds, including one with The Undertaker.

92 Bam Bam Bigelow

Probably one of the best and most agile big men in WWE history, it's fair to say that Bam Bam probably didn't get a fair go of things in WWE.

Despite that, he's still a WrestleMania main eventer, having closed the biggest show of the year in 1996 in a match against NFL star Lawrence Taylor.

91 Sean Waltman

Always a very solid hand in the ring, Sean's size, and also perhaps his backstage behaviour, probably got in the way of him doing more in both WWE and WCW.

90 Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods is the 90th best wrestler in WWE history

The New Day star is an incredible wrestler and an incredibly charismatic character to go with that, as well as a business mind as seen with his UpUpDownDown ventures. He really has it all.

89 Tito Santana

Another very solid mid-carder who knew his role, and to his credit, performed it to the best of his ability.

88 Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy was always a solid hand (and still is), and was part of some of the most industry-changing matches in WWE history alongside his brother Jeff in the early 2000s.

As part of the current AEW roster, Hardy is still an active performer today, and also helps out with the coaching of younger talent.

87 Michael Hayes

Like many other names to feature on this list, Michael Hayes had bags of charisma, but promotions he worked for never saw that as enough to push him as their top guy.

He's now incredibly influential in WWE, as one of the company's most important backstage producers and coaches.

86 Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has the ability to do comedy segments, as well as have five-star matches, that's rare. It's no wonder WWE made such a strong play to keep him around when his deal came up in 2021.

85 Ted DiBiase

Ted DiBiase was one of the best characters in WWE during the 1980s, and he played his role to absolute perfection. A truly wonderful heel.

84 Christian

Christian is the 84th-best wrestler in WWE history

Like Matt Hardy, struggled to thrive as a singles star after the break-up of his tag team, and always seemed in the shadows of Edge.

Now he's getting his flowers in AEW, and as TNT Champion, is arguably on the run of his career right now and one of the industry's hottest stars.

83 Ron Simmons

Damn.

Did have some highs during his wrestling run, but not enough to earn him a spot higher up on this list.

82 Nikita Koloff

The blueprint for the classic 'foreign heel' gimmick that wrestling companies across the world still love to adopt, Nikita Koloff was one scary dude.

81 Nick Jackson

One of the best tag team wrestlers of his generation, and a handy singles one when given the opportunity. Nick is a hugely influential figure within wrestling with his work with AEW.