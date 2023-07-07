Key Takeaways GIVEMESPORT ranks the 30 best superstars in the WWE today.

Despite losing his title at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns is still the standard-bearer in the WWE.

Cody Rhodes finally finished the story by winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania and has done a tremendous job being the top babyface of the company.

WWE has seen an extraordinary roster of talent walk through its doors over the years, establishing itself as the pinnacle of sports entertainment. Throughout its storied history, the company has created countless legends and megastars that have become household names. Icons like Hulk Hogan , Stone Cold Steve Austin , John Cena and Roman Reigns have defined their respective eras, each leaving an indelible mark on the industry. WWE fans cherish the nostalgia brought by these past superstars, but the product today continues to push the envelope, delivering high-quality entertainment and captivating storytelling.

In recent years, WWE has excelled at building new stars, ensuring its legacy remains strong. The current roster boasts a wealth of incredible talent, from charismatic performers to world-class athletes, making this era one of the most exciting in WWE history. Whether it’s electrifying in-ring action or compelling character work, today’s superstars have raised the bar.

So, buckle up as GIVEMESPORT dives into our rankings of the 30 best WWE superstars currently gracing the squared circle. You won’t want to miss this look at the incredible talent shaping the future of professional wrestling.

Top 30 WWE Superstars Right Now in 2024 Rank Superstar Debut Year (NXT included) 1 Roman Reigns 2010 2 Cody Rhodes 2007 3 Gunther 2019 4 Seth Rollins 2010 5 Jey Uso 2010 6 CM Punk 2006 7 Drew McIntyre 2008 8 Randy Orton 2002 9 Rhea Ripley 2017 10 Iyo Sky 2018 11 Kevin Owens 2014 12 Sami Zayn 2013 13 Damian Priest 2018 14 Bianca Belair 2016 15 LA Knight 2013 16 Bron Breakker 2021 17 Solo Sikoa 2021 18 Sheamus 2009 19 Liv Morgan 2015 20 Finn Balor 2014 21 AJ Styles 2016 22 Bronson Reed 2019 23 Oba Femi 2022 24 Logan Paul 2021 25 Dominik Mysterio 2020 26 Jacob Fatu 2024 27 Rey Mysterio 2002 28 Nia Jax 2014 29 Ethan Page 2024 30 Tiffany Stratton 2021

30 Tiffany Stratton

Tiffy Time is bound to happen soon

We kick off the list with Ms. Money In The Bank, Tiffany Stratton. Tiffany is a world class gymnast, having been named to the 2016 U.S. National Team. She has seamlessly brought those talents and athletic gifts to the WWE, where she showcases her skills and aerial assaults in the ring. The 25-year-old was a standout at NXT, where she held the NXT Women's Championship for 107 days before losing the title to Becky Lynch. Stratton has since taken the main roster by storm in February 2024 after a standout showing during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She further solidified her ascension by earning the 2024 Money In The Bank contract, which potentially puts her next in line for a world title reign on the main roster. It could very well soon be Tiffy Time in the WWE.

29 Ethan Page

"All Ego" has been perfect for WWE

"All Ego" Ethan Page made his surprise WWE debut on May 28, 2024, and he went right after the NXT Champion Trick Williams to make a statement. He became an immediate threat to the title picture. Just 40 days after his debut, Page won the NXT Championship in just his fourth match in the company during a Fatal Four-Way at Heatwave. Williams has since regained the title from Page, but All Ego is still on the hunt to reclaim the NXT championship for a second time. With his wry smile and inflated ego, Ethan Page has the confidence and the look to be a big star, not just in NXT, but in the WWE.

28 Nia Jax

The current WWE Women's Champion

Nia Jax has been in the WWE for quite a while now. But she is having arguably the best run of her career right now. After a two-year hiatus from the company, Jax returned in late 2023 and has been on an absolute tear. She reignited her feud with Becky Lynch and beat the five-time Women's Champion during the culmination of their rivalry at the Day 1 show. Nia then set her sights on winning a world title. She failed in her first attempt when she fell to Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber 2024. Nia earned another shot after she won the Queen of the Ring tournament, where she beat Lyra Valkyria in the finals. The Irresistible Force finally completed her comeback story when she defeated Bayley at SummerSlam to win the WWE Women's Championship.

27 Rey Mysterio

The greatest luchador of all time

Rey Mysterio is already a legend in the sport of professional wrestling. It's hard to imagine that he has been in the business for 35 years. Yet, at nearly 50 years old, the Hall of Famer is still going strong in the WWE. The Master of the 619 may have already lost a bit of a step, but he can still go in the squared circle with some of the young cats out there, including his own son, Dominik. At this point of his career, Mysterio is helping elevate new talent and build new stars, such as Dragon Lee and Santos Escobar.

26 Jacob Fatu

An absolute wrecking ball

It's only been a few months since Jacob Fatu made his debut in the WWE. But it didn't take long for The Samoan Werewolf to make an impact. The 32-year-old made a massive statement on his first night in the company when he laid out the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Since then, Fatu has done nothing but wreak havoc in the WWE. Jacob is currently the enforcer of The New Bloodline and, apart from emphatically expressing his love for Solo Sikoa, he has made it his life's mission to brutalize whoever gets in his Tribal Chief's way. Nonetheless, Fatu is perceived to eventually become a massive star in the company and could be the main character of whatever inning The Bloodline storyline gets to in the future.

25 Dominik Mysterio

The man everybody loves to hate

He's the man who everybody loves to hate. But it's hard to deny Dominik Mysterio's talent. The second-generation superstar began his career in the shadows of his Hall of Fame father (or according to him, his deadbeat dad). But ever since he went his own way and joined The Judgment Day, Dominik's career took off to the moon. Dom is one of the best heels in the company today. He plays his role extremely well and is an absolute heat magnet. But apart from his character work, he has also improved tremendously in the ring. The fact that the WWE entrusted 'Dirty Dom' to be CM Punk's first match back in the company is a testament to how much he has grown as a performer.

24 Logan Paul

The best celebrity wrestler of all time

It may be surprising to some to see the social media superstar make the list. But Logan Paul's talent in the ring is undeniable. Paul is by far the greatest celebrity ever to step foot into the squared circle and successfully make the transition to the WWE. The 29-year-old has already been featured in several high-profile matches. He fought Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 and successfully defended his United States Championship in a triple-threat match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL. Likewise, he has challenged for the WWE Championship twice already. Paul may not have been born in the business, unlike some superstars. But the snarky and arrogant star has quickly shown that he is made for the WWE.

23 Oba Femi

The Ruler has 'star' written all over him

If you look up "aura" in the dictionary, you would see Oba Femi's picture beside it. At 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Oba is built like an absolute tank. But don't let the big frame fool you. His agility in the ring is what sets him apart from the prototypical big man. Make no mistake about it, Femi's in-ring work is predicated on his power. The man is an unstoppable force — and he was for the better part of 2024 when he held the NXT North American Championship for a record 274 days before losing the title to Tony D'Angelo last month. Nonetheless, The Ruler is very much seen as a future world champion in the WWE. The main roster should be grateful that Oba Femi has yet to get the call-up from NXT because Raw and SmackDown locker rooms are going to have nightmares dealing with this monster.

22 Bronson Reed

If the WWE had awards for Most Improved Wrestler, Bronson Reed would have to be a finalist. The big Aussie has always been an imposing force since his NXT days and during his initial main roster run. Reed has been an absolute monster, especially in the second half of 2024. His brutal attack on Seth Rollins has to be on the shortlist of the most memorable moments of the year. The 6-foot, 330-lb. behemoth flattened The Visionary with six Tsunamis from the top rope. The ambush on Rollins has certainly elevated Bronson's superstar aura. And it's only about to go up, now that he has teamed up with Solo Sikoa and The New Bloodline for WarGames. With his intimidating figure, Reed has been a seamless fit with the group. It's certainly worth keeping an eye on where he goes from here.

21 AJ Styles

As France sang: Il est vraiment phénomenal

AJ Styles may be on the shelf right now due to an injury, but it's hard to leave off The Phenomenal One on this list. Styles has been on and off television throughout 2024. Yet, whenever he was active, the former WWE Champion always put on a show. At 47 years old, Styles is still one of the best in-ring performers in the world. Though he may already be past his prime, he is still capable of putting up high-quality matches with whomever he steps foot in the ring with. Like Rey Mysterio, Styles is at the point of his career where he is putting over new talent. That's what he did at WrestleMania XL when he gave LA Knight his first big WrestleMania moment. Likewise, he was the first challenger to step up to Cody Rhodes' new reign as the WWE Champion.

20 Finn Balor

Deserves much more

Finn Balor hasn’t had a fair shake of the stick in his time on WWE’s main roster. When the star was called up in the 2016 iteration of the draft, it seemed as if the world was at his feet. However, due to his unfortunate injury at SummerSlam, the star never regained the momentum he once had. Nonetheless, he has found his niche with The Judgment Day and is currently one half of the WWE Tag Team Champions. Balor is one of the best performers in the ring thanks to his fast-paced style and high-flying antics. But being in The Judgment Day has unlocked another layer to his character as a devious and sly heel.

19 Liv Morgan

The Women's World Champion

It's no secret that Liv Morgan (WWE) has made an impressive ascension to the top of the women's division in WWE. Though she's already been a two-time world champion, 2024 has been the best year of her career yet. The beginning of the year was all about revenge for Liv Morgan, who was out for most of 2023 due to a shoulder injury caused by Rhea Ripley. She embarked on "The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour" and vowed to take everything away from the then Women's World Champion. And that's exactly what she did. After injuring Ripley and forcing her to vacate her title, she eventually captured the Women's World Championship and even took Rhea's boy toy, 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio, with him.

18 Sheamus

Banger after banger after banger

Sheamus has been in the WWE for over 15 years, yet the Celtic Warrior is still capable of putting out 'banger after banger after banger.' Whenever he steps through those ropes, fans can expect a hard-hitting affair. At 46 years old, the ever-reliable veteran has done a great job helping build up new stars, while still performing at a high level in the ring week in and week out. Guys like his former protégé Pete Dunne, rising star Ludwig Kaiser, and Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker are just some of the up-and-comers he is/has elevated this year. Nonetheless, fans are still clamouring to see the three-time WWE Champion finally capture the only title missing his Hall of Fame-worthy resume: the Intercontinental Championship.

17 Solo Sikoa

Acknowledge him

Solo Sikoa is one of the WWE's top breakout stars in 2024. After Roman Reigns' historic title reign ended at WrestleMania, Solo was given a featured spot on the main roster as the head of the New Bloodline. He declared himself as the new Tribal Chief and is spearheading this coup against Roman. In 2024, Solo earned multiple shots at Cody Rhodes' WWE Championship. Though he hasn't been successful in dethroning The American Nightmare, the fact that he received those opportunities speaks volumes of how highly the WWE regards him.

16 Bron Breakker

A future world champion

After a stellar run in NXT, Bron Breakker has been a house on fire since arriving on the main roster. A second-generation superstar, Bron possesses all the athletic gifts needed to thrive in the WWE. The 27-year-old is an absolute machine with his unique mix of strength and quickness. Breakker has accomplished a lot since getting the call-up. Though he lost his first crack at the Intercontinental Championship at Money In The Bank, he didn't waste his second opportunity when he defeated Sami Zayn for the title at SummerSlam. His first reign ended after just 51 days, courtesy of Jey Uso. But it didn't take long for him to take back his title as he beat the Yeetman just a month later to become a two-time IC champ.

15 LA Knight

A maestro on the mic

LA Knight's organic rise as one of the most popular superstars in the company is largely because of his ability to connect with the WWE Universe. The Megastar got his first WrestleMania moment by taking down a legend in AJ Styles. Four months later, he reached a big milestone in his career when he won his first singles title in the WWE this year by dethroning Logan Paul at SummerSlam for the United States Championship. With his limitless charisma on the mic and terrific in-ring ability, the 42-year-old has certainly found his stride in the WWE.

14 Bianca Belair

She's the EST for a reason

The EST is one of the WWE's biggest stars. With her unique mix of athleticism, power, and skill, Bianca Belair is as polished as they come in the ring. She made a rapid rise to the top, highlighted by winning the 2021 Royal Rumble and defeating Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Throughout her career, she has won the world title three times. Though it's been a while since Bianca Belair last held singles gold, she is still a prominent figure in the company. Belair is currently one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Jade Cargill.

13 Damian Priest

One of 2024's breakout superstars

Damian Priest is one of the most improved all-around performers in the WWE over the past year. He is a versatile big man who has gotten better in the ring week after week. Likewise, his promo skills have improved tremendously, particularly in his feud with the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Of course, his big moment came at WrestleMania XL, when he cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase to win the World Heavyweight Championship, his first world title in WWE. Truly one of the remarkable rises in the company, Priest turned his opportunities into gold and has become a legitimate mainstay in the main event scene.

12 Sami Zayn

The ultimate underdog

Sami Zayn may no longer be as torrid as he was at the start of 2023, but he is still one of the most beloved babyfaces in the company. As the ultimate underdog, it's hard not to get behind someone who always defies the odds. Though he has yet to capture a world title in the WWE, Sami got his WrestleMania moment this past year when he became the man to end Gunther's historic reign as Intercontinental Champion. He held the title for 118 days before dropping it to Bron Breakker at SummerSlam. Since then, the 40-year-old has returned to the fold in the Bloodline story.

11 Kevin Owens

Heel KO is the best KO

Kevin Owens is an invaluable asset to WWE. Working well as either a face or a heel, The Prizefighter has become one of the company’s most reliable stars in recent years. Owens recently returned to the bad side after he attacked Cody Rhodes in the parking lot and piledrove Randy Orton out of action. Though he has been a heel in the past, the former Universal Champ has unlocked a version of his character that we haven't seen before. Currently, WWE fans are seeing a more unrelenting and aggressive Owens, which is a testament to his ability to evolve and remain a prominent figure over the years.