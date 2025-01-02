Summary Rhea Ripley at 28 has a record-breaking career, including winning Royal Rumble and being a Grand Slam Champion.

The WWE is home to the best talent in professional wrestling. Veterans such as Randy Orton, John Cena, and Rey Mysterio have paid their dues, achieving 'legend' status and being considered some of the greatest ever. Then there are the stars in their prime today, main-eventing WrestleMania and headlining the weekly shows, such as Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

The younger crop of wrestlers in the business looks up to these future Hall of Famers, hoping to reach the same highs as those who came before. Some have already accomplished as much as anyone in the company, whilst others are beginning their journey to superstardom. This list will discuss the 10 best wrestlers in WWE under 30.

Ranking Factors

Accomplishments - The achievements of the wrestler in WWE.

Impact - The contribution they have made to the industry and the crowd.

Potential - The wrestler's future ceiling in WWE.

Ranking the 10 best WWE wrestlers under 30 (2025) Rank Wrestler Age 1 Rhea Ripley 28 2 Dominik Mysterio 27 3 Bron Breakker 27 4 Logan Paul 29 5 Roxanne Perez 23 6 Austin Theory 27 7 Tiffany Stratton 25 8 Oba Femi 26 9 Lyra Valkyria 28 10 Nathan Frazer 26

10 Nathan Frazer

One-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions going into 2025, Frazer is destined for the main roster. His athleticism and technical ability mirror the younger Seth Rollins (whom Frazer was incidentally trained by), giving him an edge against others in the ring.

The 26-year-old is a Channel Island native who got his initial break in AEW before transitioning to NXT UK in 2020, debuting against Jordan Devlin (now JD McDonagh) for the Cruiserweight Championship. When Frazer broke out on NXT, he competed in multiple title matches and won the Heritage Cup in 2023.

The future is bright for the protégé, and WWE fans can expect to see him involved in the main roster during 2025.

9 Lyra Valkyria

Another NXT UK debutant, the Irish-born Valkyria is one of many up-and-coming female stars in the company. Upon her debut, Valkyria went undefeated on both NXT and NXT UK between January 2020 - April 2021, defeating the likes of Nina Samuels and Isla Dawn.

The 28-year-old had her breakout moment for the development brand when she won the NXT Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at Halloween Havoc, cementing herself as a future top star.

2024 was a fantastic year for Lyra Valkyria; she made it to the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament and competed in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

8 Oba Femi

Nigerian-born and changing the perception of big men in the industry, Oba Femi has become a fan favourite during his time in NXT. His charismatic character and explosive nature in the ring make him stand out as a future champion on the main roster. On the gold brand, Femi was the longest-reigning NXT North American Champion in history and won the 2024 Iron Survivor Challenge.

Oba Femi, now 26, signed with WWE through the 'Next In Line' programme to develop college athletes into WWE professionals. In college, he won the track and field Conference USA title and the Shot Put Championship twice for the University of Alabama. Oba Femi is assured of making it to the main roster sooner or later and has an incredibly high ceiling.

7 Tiffany Stratton

The first American national on this list, Stratton became one of the most 'over' women's stars in WWE in 2024. A successful debut year on the main roster saw Stratton compete in the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WarGames. She also won the Money in the Bank briefcase, almost confirming that she will be a future world champion.

A one-time NXT Women's Champion, Stratton was ranked 25th in the PWI Women's 250 in 2023. WWE is high on 'Tiffy-Time' and it is easy to see why - her athletic prowess and great heel work help her on the way to becoming the top woman in the company.

6 Austin Theory

It is hard to believe that Austin Theory does not turn 30 until 2027. A main-stay heel on WWE television for the past few years, Theory is far from reaching his full potential. 2024 was much quieter for the former United States Champion, whose initial push met a quick end due to Vince McMahon leaving the company. Yet, Theory found success by becoming a WWE Tag Team Champion at WrestleMania XL.

During his tenure, Theory has won the Money in the Bank ladder match, held the United States Championship, and infamously defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39, defending the US title. He is incredibly talented, and will no doubt climb the ladder in WWE once more.

5 Roxanne Perez

"The Prodigy" of NXT is exactly that. Roxanne Perez is the full package of in-ring ability and character work. The ability to switch between being a face and a heel gives her an advantage when she hits the main roster.

Beginning her journey at 13, Perez spent her elementary years in the business, training under Booker T, before moving around the independent circuit. Going into 2025 as the NXT Women's Champion, the 23-year-old has won the NXT Tag Team Championships and was the Inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge winner.

Perez, being one of the youngest stars in the company has an enormous amount of potential which we cannot wait to see unfold in her career.

4 Logan Paul

Although he does not share the same accolades as many on this list, Logan Paul has already achieved many memorable milestones in his short tenure in WWE. Coming in initially as another celebrity inclusion on WWE television, Paul has found his way to become an in-ring star in the industry, creating moments that fans will remember after he has hung up the boots.

Marquee WrestleMania bouts, memorable spots and gold around his waist.

With WWE moving to Netflix in 2025, fans can expect to see more of Paul on their screens. There are many opponents that Logan Paul could eye up as he continues to build his WWE portfolio - John Cena, CM Punk and even Cody Rhodes would be fantastic feuds for the charismatic internet sensation.

3 Bron Breakker

Coming into the industry regarded as the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner, there was a lot of pressure on Bron Breakker. But his response has been: "What pressure?" as Breakker is on his way to moving out of the shadow of his namesake and surpassing those who came before him.

Charisma on the microphone, bundles of in-ring talent with a mix of lightning speed and devastating power to accompany a look that screams "superstar", Breakker is the full package in WWE. Achieving a lot in so little time, Breakker won the NXT Championship less than four months after his debut.

On the main roster, Breakker goes into 2025 as the Intercontinental Champion - a title he has won twice in his first year as a main roster star. If there is anyone on this list you can bet on winning a world title, it is Bron Breakker.

2 Dominik Mysterio

Another star who is the son of a legend, Dominik Mysterio is building a fantastic career by hating his past - and it is working. One thing Rey Mysterio never did in WWE was turn heel - a change that has elevated "Dirty" Dom's run in the industry.

Dominik has gone from a green babyface to a cowardly heel; a run that has similarities to Eddie Guerrero's stint as a heel around the millennium. Mysterio has found ways to gain nuclear heat off crowds and work them in the palm of his hand. Mysterio was made for the business and lives by kayfabe - his dedication to the craft will help him build an accomplished legacy.

The 28-year-old has already won gold in his time as a superstar, and fans can expect to see him win much more as his career develops.

1 Rhea Ripley

Few have achieved as much as Rhea Ripley in an entire career, let alone by the age of 28. Her accomplishments are an article alone, and the Australian-born wrestler is well-deserving of all the plaudits.

A grand slam champion, Royal Rumble winner and a multi-time recipient of Superstar of the Year, Ripley could retire tomorrow and go down as one of the all-time greats. Her in-ring ability and character work on both sides of the moral scale have helped her achieve so much and stay popular with the WWE Universe since 2020.

Fans should get used to Ripley sticking around for another decade or longer as she looks to become the greatest women's wrestler in professional wrestling history.