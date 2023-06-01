Pro wrestling has captivated audiences for decades with its unique athleticism, storytelling, and high-flying action blend. From the larger-than-life characters to the dramatic storylines, WWE and other promotions have captured our imaginations and taken us on an exhilarating journey inside the squared circle. One aspect that adds a layer of excitement to the spectacle is the finishing move - one signature move that brings the crowd to its feet and signals the end of a hard-fought battle.

From iconic moves that have stood the test of time to innovative techniques that have redefined the limits of in-ring performance, these finishers represent the pinnacle of wrestling entertainment. These finishing moves have become legendary, etching themselves into the annals of wrestling history and forever shaping how we perceive the sport.

From devastating power bombs to awe-inspiring high-flying maneuvers, each finisher on our list showcases the performers' creativity, athleticism, and showmanship. So, let's step into the ring and relive the adrenaline-pumping action as we unveil the 10 best wrestling finishers ever witnessed in professional wrestling.

10 Triple H - Pedigree

Triple H, also known as "The Game" and "The Cerebral Assassin, has meticulously crafted a legendary journey in wrestling. His intelligence, cunning, and ruthless aggression have earned him numerous championships and accolades. One of the key factors behind his success is his iconic finisher, the Pedigree.

This devastating double under hook facebuster has been responsible for putting away countless opponents and securing Triple H's place in the annals of WWE history. The Pedigree is a testament to Triple H's technical prowess and his ability to adapt and innovate in the ring. It's a move that showcases his strength and tactical understanding, helping him solidify his status as one of the most dominant and feared competitors in the history of professional wrestling.

9 Brock Lesnar's F5

Brock Lesnar, known as The Beast Incarnate, has been a dominant force in WWE for years. His incredible strength, agility, and sheer brutality have made him a feared competitor in the ring. One of the key reasons behind his success is his devastating finisher, the F5. This powerful move sees Lesnar hoisting his opponent onto his shoulders in a fireman's carry position before spinning them around and slamming them face-first into the mat.

The F5 is a testament to Lesnar's raw power and athleticism, as it requires immense strength and precision to execute effectively. This move has been pivotal in numerous Lesnar victories, toppling legends such as Goldberg, The Undertaker, John Cena, and Jeff Hardy. Indeed, no one has been able to withstand the awe-inspiring force of the F5.

8 Undertaker's Last Ride

In the realm of professional wrestling, where larger-than-life characters and astonishing feats of athleticism reign supreme, one name stands tall among the legends – The Undertaker. Throughout his illustrious career, The Deadman captivated audiences with his eerie presence, unparalleled charisma, and a finishing move that became synonymous with his persona – the Last Ride.

The Last Ride was not just a move but a testament to The Undertaker's supernatural aura and unwavering dominance in the ring. With the agility of a much younger competitor, The Deadman would lift his opponent onto his shoulders, showcasing his immense strength, before delivering a bone-jarring power bomb that sent shock waves through the arena. It was a move that left audiences in awe, wondering how a man of his size and stature could execute such a feat with such precision.

7 Bret "The Hitman" Hart's Sharpshooter

A testament to technical prowess and submission mastery, Bret "Hitman" Hart's Sharpshooter is a finisher that has made even the toughest opponents tap out. This intricate leg lock sees Hart twist his opponent's legs into a painful configuration, applying immense pressure to the lower back and legs.

The Sharpshooter's effectiveness and Hart's dedication to perfect the move have made it a symbol of his excellence in the ring, earning him the moniker of The Excellence of Execution.

6 Goldberg's Jackhammer

A display of raw power and brute strength, Goldberg's Jackhammer is a force to be reckoned with. This high-impact finisher lifts the opponent vertically before a thunderous slam drives them into the canvas. The Jackhammer has been instrumental in Goldberg's legendary undefeated streak and cemented his status as one of the most dominant wrestlers ever.

Goldberg's numerous victories, including his legendary undefeated streak, can be largely attributed to the devastating impact of the Jackhammer. The sheer intensity of this move, coupled with Goldberg's imposing presence, makes the Jackhammer a truly awe-inspiring finisher.

5 Jeff Hardy's Swanton Bomb

Jeff Hardy has always been known for his high-flying, risk-taking style in the ring. His fearless approach to wrestling has earned him legions of fans and numerous championship titles throughout his career. The Swanton Bomb is one of the most iconic moves in Jeff Hardy's arsenal. This breathtaking maneuver sees Hardy climbing to the top rope, leaping off, and performing a full 360-degree flip in midair before crashing down onto his opponent with his back.

The move has become a fan favorite, leading to many memorable moments in WWE history, including thrilling ladder matches and high-stakes championship bouts. The Swanton Bomb is a testament to Jeff Hardy's enduring legacy as one of the industry's most exciting and innovative wrestlers.

4 Shawn Michaels' Sweet Chin Music

Shawn Michaels' Sweet Chin Music is one of the most iconic finishing moves in wrestling history. The super kick delivered to his opponents' chin as they turned around was beautiful.

The beauty of Sweet Chin Music's kick is its simplicity. It wasn't an overly complicated or flashy move, but its effectiveness and how Michaels executed it made it special. The way he would stare down his opponent, stomping his foot in rhythm to amp up the crowd before unleashing the devastating super kick, made it memorable.

3 Undertaker's Tombstone Piledriver

When The Undertaker lifted his opponent into position for the Tombstone Piledriver, the crowd knew the end was near. The move where The Undertaker turns his opponent upside down and drops to his knees, driving their head into the mat, has been the finisher for The Deadman for over 25 years. Not many wrestlers have kicked out of the Tombstone, and when it is delivered, the opponent always drops to the mat as if they were instantly lifeless.

The Tombstone adds to The Undertaker's persona and is one of the most watched finishers in WWE history. Very few have ever escaped its wrath. It's a move that looks absolutely devastating when he hits it. Still, the fact that he's done it for decades without seriously injuring anyone speaks to The Undertaker's in-ring expertise.

2 Randy Orton's RKO

A move that has become a viral sensation and a staple of modern wrestling, Randy Orton's RKO is a lightning-fast cutter that can strike at any moment. This explosive finisher sees Orton leap into the air, grabbing his opponent's head and driving it into the mat with incredible force.

The RKO's unpredictability demonstrates Orton's uncanny ability to execute it from seemingly impossible positions. This has made the move a fan favorite and a testament to his agility and cunning. The RKO's impact is felt not only in the squared circle but also in popular culture, as fans eagerly await the moment when Orton strikes with his devastating finisher.

1 Stone Cold Steve Austin's Stone Cold Stunner

The Stone Cold Stunner is a finisher that perfectly encapsulates the rebellious spirit of Stone Cold Steve Austin. This jaw-dropping move involves Austin grabbing his opponent's head in a three-quarter facelock before dropping to a seated position and driving their jaw into his shoulder.

The Stunner has been used against countless opponents, often accompanied by a defiant middle finger salute. Its attitude, impact, and simplicity make it one of the most iconic and beloved finishers in wrestling history.