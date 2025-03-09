Summary Tattoos are crucial aspects of a wrestler's attire and an easy way to remember them.

Some wrestlers are known for a wide array of tattoos, and others for simply having one, iconic design.

Tattoos in wrestling can represent a variety of design types, ranging from colourful and vibrant to complete black and grey.

Attire is one of the most important parts of any wrestler’s WWE appearance. Be it through the clothes that they wear, the masks that they don or even something as simple as their hairstyle and general demeanour, great attire can help push a wrestler to the very top of the game.

Another crucial part of a wrestler’s appearance is tattoos, for those that have them. Tattoos are a discernible, permanent way of recognising a superstar, with numerous iconic designs having become known over the years. Competitors from any era, such as Derby Allin, Edge, Mideon and many more, all have ink that makes them stand out.

The greatest tattoos for wrestlers offer an added edge to their character, whatever that image may be. With all of this being said and considered, just which 10 wrestlers in WWE history have had the best tattoos ever?

10 Goldberg

Tribal design on right arm

Some tattoos are iconic for their volume, a mass of stories blended into one piece on a canvas. Other tattoos are legendary as they stand out alone, a mark on an otherwise unblemished body of skin. Wrestling icon Goldberg, who is set to retire in 2025, falls into the second of those two brackets.

Though Goldberg has more than one tattoo, including a skull design on the inside of his right bicep, none are more iconic than the simple tribal design that adorns his left arm, which eventually became his logo. Be it in WWE or elsewhere, the tattoo was synonymous with Goldberg, one of wrestling’s most destructive animals in history, always on show as he laid waste to whoever has been unfortunate enough to face him in the ring.

9 CM Punk

Numerous colourful designs on arms and chest

Since 2011, CM Punk has remained one of the most consistently talked-about names in wrestling, despite spending seven whole years away from the industry between 2014 and 2021. Be it with All Elite Wrestling or WWE, Punk has reminded everyone in recent years why he was so sure of being one of the best in the world.

For years, an integral part of Punk’s image has been his tattoos, which cover both of his arms and entire chest in one fluid piece of art. Rich in colour, Punk has numerous bits of ink, such as the text on his knuckles, the skull and floral art on his torso and, of course, the Pepsi logo at the top of his left arm.

Speaking to WWE about his ink in 2007, Punk once said:

“Tattoos are like wearing your heart on your sleeve. It’s about showing who you are on the inside by showing it on the outside. You shouldn’t go into a tattoo parlour and pick something off a wall, that’s just boring. Each tattoo you get should have some deep, deep meaning.”

8 The Rock

Samoan tribal design

A member of one of wrestling’s greatest families, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has several tattoos, inked at different points in his iconic career. On his right arm sits a half-sleeve of a bull, a relatively recent design that covered up the original, far smaller bull’s skull that was once on display.

On his opposing arm, The Rock has a Pe’a tattoo, a nod to his Samoan heritage, which was completed in 2003. The intricate tribal work has since become a staple of the Rock’s appearance, and he is one of many in the Anoa’i family, along with the likes of Jey and Jimmy Uso and Umaga, to have been adorned with tribal Samoan ink.

Done completely freehand, as is the norm for Pe'a tattoos, the Rock’s tattoo incorporates multiple meanings, be they personal or as reminders of points across his career. It has become a crucial and recognisable part of his image over the years.

7 Lita

Numerous, a demon on the right arm

One of the most accomplished female wrestlers in history, much of what Lita did is made even more impressive when you consider that her achievements came in an era where, unfortunately, women’s wrestling was given a much smaller spotlight than men’s wrestling. Lita, though, alongside Trish Stratus, helped make history, with the two becoming the first women to ever main event an episode of Monday Night Raw in 2004.

A major player in both the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era, Lita was and remains a source of praise for many of her peers. With a grunge, tomboy aesthetic, Lita’s appearance was made complete by her tattoos. In particular, the three-eyed demon that covers her entire upper right arm is consistently remembered as a key part of the four-time Women’s Champion’s look.

6 Bam Bam Bigelow

Flaming head tattoo

A towering figure, Bam Bam Bigelow stood at almost six-and-a-half feet tall, weighing close to 400 pounds for most of his career. Despite that, Bigelow was deceptively quick, comfortable pulling off moves rarely ever displayed by wrestlers of his stature, particularly in the 1980s and 1990s when he wrestled.

A WWE Hall of Famer, Bigelow had close to 20 tattoos, something else that was fairly uncommon for his time. The wrestler’s arms were practically covered with ink, either in the manner of animals or mythical creatures. This, combined with Bigelow’s frame and in-ring ability, only contributed to the intimidation he could display as a wrestler.

Most famously, there was the fireball atop his skull, coloured flames that spanned most of his head in place of hair. As if his size was not intimidating enough, Bigelow added a fearsome tattoo that contributed to his image, making an opponent’s concern all the more realistic with what was, arguably, one of wrestling’s most-iconic tattoos in history.

5 Roman Reigns

Samoan tribal design