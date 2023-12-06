Next year is set to be huge in terms of contracts, and it's now emerged that Kazuchika Okada's deal with NJPW will expire next month, with WWE and AEW set to fight over his signature.

Okada is widely considered to be among the greats in professional wrestling. He is someone who has defined New Japan throughout the last decade and has seven reigns as the top IWGP Champion, whether that be the original Heavyweight Title or the newer IWGP World Heavyweight title.

Many expect Okada to stay with NJPW for the rest of his career, but that might not be how things turn out in reality. Per Sports Illustrated, the wrestling icon's current deal expires in less than two months, with more revealed about his current stance on re-signing.

Kazuchika Okada is considering leaving NJPW

A few weeks after NJPW lost Will Ospreay to AEW, with the Brit officially signed with the promotion at Full Gear last month ahead of his contract expiring next year, it's emerged that he may not be the only top star that the Japanese company is forced to make plans without over the next few months.

Sports Illustrated broke the news earlier this week, reporting that Okada is set to become a free agent, with his deal with NJPW expiring at the end of January, less than tow months away.

Kazuchika Okada is about to become a free agent, Sports Illustrated has learned.

The report clarifies that the 36-year-old’s current deal is set to expire next month, which makes sense given that New Japan’s signature event Wrestle Kingdom takes place on January 4. While negotiations between NJPW would usually be well underway by this point, it’s understood by SI that the wrestling icon' is ‘seriously entertaining’ the prospect of leaving and wrestling elsewhere.

RELATED: WWE could look to 'test' CM Punk with first feudIn terms of his upcoming commitments for New Japan, Kazuchika is set to battle AEW’s Bryan Danielson at Wrestle Kingdom 18. The clash between 'The Rainmaker' and 'The American Dragon' is set to be the second match in their series, first competing at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this past June.

Their initial encounter headlined the second-ever crossover event between the two huge titans of the wrestling industry and it saw Danielson come out on top, but he didn’t walk out unscathed, as Bryan suffered a fractured upper arm which kept him out of action for around three months.

As such, the injury is used as motivation to fuel another clash between the pair, and this has meant that Okada has flown over to make a couple of appearances on AEW Dynamite in order to build to the upcoming rematch. Most recently, on October 25, the Japanese star took part in a tag team match where he teamed with Orange Cassidy to take on his Wrestle Kingdom opponent and Claudio Castagnoli.

Despite coming out on the losing end of the tag match, as Claudio pinned Cassidy, it was Okada’s first-ever match on AEW weekly TV, and, as touched upon in the Sports Illustrated report, the recent Dynamite match was a perfect way for Kazuchika to get a sense of what AEW would be like should he choose to sign there on a permanent basis in 2024.

Triple H is interested in bringing Kazuchika Okada to WWE

Of course, Tony Khan’s company would be a strong contender to acquire the 36-year-old when the time comes, but, beyond that, WWE has to be taken into consideration. Years ago, it would’ve seemed silly to think of Okada outside of an NJPW ring, let alone one on Raw or SmackDown, but reports have indicated that it may be a realistic possibility.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Triple H has re-ignited interest in bringing Kazuchika in. Also, it’s believed that WWE’s recent push of Shinsuke Nakamura is being designed to show 'The Rainmaker' that Japanese stars can be booked well won’t be treated stereotypically under the new regime.

RELATED: Anonymous WWE star reveals concerns about CM Punk & Roman Reigns feudDave Meltzer has also noted that WWE has always been interested in signing Okada, which isn't surprising considering he's widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers of all-time. However, what makes the situation different this time is that, Triple H and co reportedly feel as if they have a 'better chance than ever before' at landing the multi-time World Champion.

Either way, if Okada leaves, it will prove to be a huge loss to New Japan Pro Wrestling. As always, as more comes out about Kazuchika and his NJPW status, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.