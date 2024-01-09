Highlights Bianca Belair's success in WWE is a result of her fantastic work inside the ring and her role as an ambassador for the company.

Mark Henry played a significant role in Belair's career, as he not only recruited her but also helped shape her character and gimmick as 'The EST' of WWE.

Despite her lack of experience in professional wrestling before joining WWE, Belair has achieved great success, including winning multiple titles and the prestigious Royal Rumble in 2021.

Bianca Belair is one of the WWE Performance Center’s biggest success stories. Signing with WWE in 2016 without any experience in professional wrestling, she has become one of the company's biggest and most popular stars over the last few years. She's won fans over with her fantastic work inside the ring and has become an ambassador for her employers outside of it.

Before she entered the wild industry of professional wrestling, Belair actually had a CrossFit career, but that all changed when she was scouted by WWE, receiving a social media message from industry veteran Mark Henry asking if she would be interested in a tryout.

The vast majority of WWE’s incoming wrestlers usually arrive off the back of a run on the independent scene, but the company had to mould Bianca into a women’s division star from scratch. This includes crucial elements of her presentation, such as her chosen move-set, entrance and overall gimmick, with her character work as 'EST' of WWE playing a large role in her success. The gimmick is one she came up with herself, and she's now explained how she came about creating it.

She revealed all during an appearance on The Casual Podcast

Mark Henry played a significant role

Her current ‘EST’ gimmick is one of the most eye-catching personas in all of WWE, and now we know how it came about, thanks to the former Raw Women’s Champion’s recent appearance on ‘The Casual Podcast’.

First, Belair was asked how her current character came to be, with the star citing a talk with Mark Henry as one of the reasons why it happened. As mentioned earlier, the World’s Strongest Man was also heavily involved in recruiting Bianca, so his effect here is certainly poetic.

“It actually naturally just happened. I remember having a talk with Mark Henry, who’s a WWE Hall of Famer. He’s the one who got me a tryout, and he was telling me, ‘Who do you want to be in the ring? You want to be [someone] that people can easily understand, and they can grasp onto.’”

On how her character developed into ‘The EST’, Bianca reaffirmed that she does indeed believe she is the ‘fastest’ and ‘toughest’ in WWE’s women’s division, and noticing the pattern with those words created a very simple catchphrase and saying to base her entire wrestling journey around.

“I feel like I’m the best. I feel like I’m just the strongest, I’m the fastest. I’m the roughest, I’m the toughest, I’m the quickest, I’m the greatest. I’m just the best, and I realised all those things ended in ‘est’ and that’s the way that I could simplify it.”

Today, the 34-year-old is one of WWE’s most iconic roster members, regardless of gender. Whether it be her larger-than-life personality, her signature hair extensions or her dazzling athleticism, Belair has more than proved her worth to the biggest wrestling company in the world.

Belair has been a huge success in WWE

She's already achieved so much

Considering her lack of experience before coming into WWE, Belair has been a massive success, and she has multiple accolades under her belt to back it up. All in all, she has held three top-level titles in WWE, winning the Raw Women's Championship twice, before she had a very short stint with the Women’s Championship currently held by IYO SKY after the Damage CTRL member cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam on the 34-year-old. Also, we can’t forget Belair’s stunning Royal Rumble win in 2021.

As always, should more come out about Bianca Belair and her character development, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.